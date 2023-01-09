Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Police Searching for East Village Stabbing Suspect Near Petco Park
San Diego police are searching for the suspect who stabbed someone twice and hit them in the head in the East Village, according to the San Diego Police Department. A 34-year-old man was found with stab wounds, but still awake and breathing at K Street and Tony Gwynn Drive around 6:36 p.m., according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.
Police investigate downtown stabbing
Police are looking for the man who stabbed another man when they bumped into each other in the Gaslamp Quarter Saturday, said the SDPD Watch Commander.
Victim of Weekend San Marcos Stabbing Dies in Hospital; Suspect in Custody
A 60-year-old man who was stabbed last weekend in San Marcos has died of his injuries, authorities reported Friday. Deputies responding to a report of an assault about 6 p.m. Saturday found Martin Mendoza of San Marcos gravely wounded in a parking lot in the 200 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman, 23, arrested in deadly stabbing
A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 60-year-old man, who later died at a hospital, in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Suspect who shot, killed Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
Pedestrian killed in Escondido crash
One person was killed Saturday when a vehicle hit them in the City of Escondido, according to the police agency.
Dispute among large group in City Heights leads to shooting, 1 teen hospitalized
San Diego Police say shots rang out during an argument involving a large group of people in City Heights and it resulted in a teenage boy being struck by gunfire.
Suspect who fatally shot Riverside deputy, former SDPD officer identified
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
Motorized scooter rider identified in fatal East County crash
A man who was killed last week while riding a motorized scooter on an El Cajon roadway has been identified by authorities.
NBC San Diego
Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Red Light Hit-and-Run in Mira Mesa
A female pedestrian was not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
Victim identified in deadly Lincoln Park shooting
A 20-year-old man who was shot and killed in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday has been identified.
'Lost and broken'; Loved ones grieve young man killed in Lincoln Park shooting
A young woman is asking the public to help her find information after her boyfriend was shot and killed in a garage in Lincoln Park earlier this week.
3 teens arrested in connection with fatal East County stabbing; victim identified
A man who was stabbed to death in Lemon Grove on Tuesday night has been identified and three teens have been arrested in connection to the incident, authorities said.
Woman killed in East Village sidewalk crash identified
A pedestrian who died in an East Village vehicle crash two weeks ago was identified, officials said.
northcountydailystar.com
Homicide Investigation – San Marcos Man Dies at Hospital after Assault
On January 7, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located 60-year-old Martin Mendoza in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso. It appeared Mendoza had been stabbed. Mendoza was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix
A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
Man identified in deadly Lemon Grove stabbing, three teens arrested
A man who was stabbed to death in Lemon Grove Tuesday was identified by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department as 49-year-old Vinson Austin.
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON MAN IDENTIFIED AS MURDER VICTIM IN LEMON GROVE; THREE TEENS ARRESTED
January 12, 2023 (Lemon Grove) – The victim who was fatally stabbed in Lemon Grove on January 10 has been identified as Vinson Austin, 49, of El Cajon. Three juveniles have been arrested and booked into juvenile hall for murder. Two of the suspects are 14 years old and one is 16.
NBC San Diego
3 Teens Accused of Stabbing, Killing 49-Year-Old Man During Fight in Lemon Grove
Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of killing a 49-year-old man during a fight in Lemon Grove Tuesday night, authorities reported Thursday. The suspects, two of them 16 years old and the other 14, allegedly were scuffling with Vinson Austin of El Cajon in the 7700 block of North Avenue when he was mortally wounded shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Mission Bay identified
A homeless man who was fatally struck by a vehicle near Mission Bay on Dec. 30 has been identified by authorities.
Comments / 5