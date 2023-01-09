ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Police Searching for East Village Stabbing Suspect Near Petco Park

San Diego police are searching for the suspect who stabbed someone twice and hit them in the head in the East Village, according to the San Diego Police Department. A 34-year-old man was found with stab wounds, but still awake and breathing at K Street and Tony Gwynn Drive around 6:36 p.m., according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Red Light Hit-and-Run in Mira Mesa

A female pedestrian was not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation – San Marcos Man Dies at Hospital after Assault

On January 7, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located 60-year-old Martin Mendoza in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso. It appeared Mendoza had been stabbed. Mendoza was taken to a local area hospital for further treatment.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix

A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

3 Teens Accused of Stabbing, Killing 49-Year-Old Man During Fight in Lemon Grove

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of killing a 49-year-old man during a fight in Lemon Grove Tuesday night, authorities reported Thursday. The suspects, two of them 16 years old and the other 14, allegedly were scuffling with Vinson Austin of El Cajon in the 7700 block of North Avenue when he was mortally wounded shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
LEMON GROVE, CA

