Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Is it time for Oklahoma public schools to tap into reserve funds?
TULSA, Okla. — More than $2 billion dollars is sitting in Oklahoma public schools' federal reserves. Half is made of federal COVID-19 funds, and state records show the other half are from carryover money. The reserves are like an insurance policy. "If things go awry we have this to...
AG Drummond to take on prosecution of EPIC founders
Just one day after being sworn into office, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he plans to take over a massive case.
Oklahoma Lawmakers Looking To Raise State Minimum Wage
Lawmakers are considering raising Oklahoma's minimum wage for the first time in decades. The proposed bill would boost the minimum wage to $13 an hour, with 50-cent increases for the next five years. Reno Hammond, business manager at the Laborer's International Union of North America, said bringing wages up could...
Oklahoma governor launches Child Welfare Task Force through executive order
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order forming the Child Welfare Task on the first day of his second term, Jan. 10.
Governor Stitt appoints Dr. Deborah Shropshire as Director of Human Services
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Dr. Deborah Shropshire as Director of Human Services on Tuesday, making her the first woman to serve the role in Oklahoma history.
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops to OK
One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan.
Oklahoma Legislators Promoting 'Energy Independence' Bill
Legislation is being proposed at the to promote energy independence in our state. Senate Bill 204 would require any company receiving bailouts from the winter storm to implement certain "grid-hardening measures" in the hopes of avoiding rolling blackouts. Other bills focus on the energy sector including approving construction of a...
KOCO
Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker looks to ban educators from using physical discipline to punish students
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker is looking to ban educators from using physical discipline to punish students with disabilities. Oklahoma is one of 19 states that allow corporal punishment in public schools, including special needs students. KOCO 5 spoke with the lawmaker, who said it is time for a change.
pryorinfopub.com
Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State
Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
news9.com
Minimum Wage Increasing In More Than 20 States In 2023, Oklahoma Not One Of Them
The minimum wage in many states went up this year, but here in Oklahoma, it’s still $7.25. The minimum wage in Oklahoma hasn’t seen an increase since 2008 with an employee making $7.25 an hour, earning just more than $15,000 a year. Reno Hammond, a Business Manager at the Laborer’s International Union of North America, says low pay makes it tough for workers to get by.
news9.com
'Unleash Our State's Full Potential': Gov. Stitt Talks Education During Inaugural Address
Gov. Kevin Stitt said it's "time to rethink education in Oklahoma " during his second inaugural address Monday. In front of the Capitol, Stitt was sworn in for his second term as governor. He said in his speech that he wants to make the Sooner State top ten "in everything we do," including education.
KTUL
New Oklahoma state superintendent shares priorities for improving education
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. (KTUL)— Ryan Walters was sworn in as Oklahoma's next Superintendent of Education on Monday and NewsChannel 8 had the chance to ask him about some of his priorities in office. Walters previously served as the state's Secretary of Education before beating out Democratic challenger Jena Nelson...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt voices aspirations of becoming top ten state during second term
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has officially been sworn into office for his second four-year term. After taking the oath, Gov. Stitt received a standing ovation from the crowd. Many who NewsChannel 8 spoke with said they are confident in his re-election and the plans he...
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt replaces majority of State Board of Education as Ryan Walters takes office
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On his second day in office, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt replaced the majority of the state’s Board of Education. Late Tuesday afternoon, Stitt announced four new appointments to the board in a press release. The only two members who remain for Stitt’s second term are Sarah Lepak and Trent Smith, the governor’s two most recent appointments.
kgou.org
Two proposed bills would keep closer tabs on Oklahoma marijuana growers’ water use
Another proposed measure by GOP Tulsa Senator Cody Rogers would overhaul the licensing application for medical marijuana businesses. Among many proposed changes, Senate Bill 134 would require businesses to provide a map of water sources, storage tanks and irrigation systems in their application. Adair Senator Michael Bergrstrom’s Senate Bill 117...
tulsatoday.com
OK AG agreement with St. John Health System
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has announced a conciliation agreement with St. John Health System resolving allegations that St. John Health System violated the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Act and the Civil Rights Act. “In defending the religious freedoms of our healthcare heroes, our job is to ensure that Oklahomans’ civil...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
Does The Mayor Of Oklahoma City Provide A Post-Trump Road Map For Republicans?
Anti-Trump, tax-raising David Holt is waiting for the GOP’s fever to break.
OK’s Endorsement of Religious Charter Schools Could Alter Landscape for Choice
Oklahoma is set to become the first state in the nation to weigh the approval of a charter school that explicitly allows religious instruction, heightening concerns about separation of church and state. The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City plans to apply this month to operate a virtual charter, acting on a recent state legal opinion […]
Comments / 2