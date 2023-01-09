ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Christina Smith
6d ago

His faith is exemplary. God willing this young man will make a complete recovery. 🙏 🙏🙏

12 News

Mesa school counselor named Life Changer of the year

MESA, Ariz. — A Valley elementary school counselor got the surprise of her career, with a sea of students surrounding her!. Libby Micela is a counselor at Las Sendas Elementary within the Mesa Public School District. Her devotion to her work with her colleagues, students, and parents has made her a recipient of the 2022-2023 Life Changer of the Year award.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill sells Paradise Valley home for $5.3M

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is really cleaning house, and not just within the organization. Bidwill sold his 8,540-square-foot estate in Paradise Valley last month for $5.3 million, according to property records. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home near the Paradise Valley Country Club was listed with an asking...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suns’ chaplain, Phoenix-area pastor’s miraculous recovery after a massive stroke

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Do you believe in miracles? If you don’t, Travis Hearn’s story just might change your mind. He has been the Phoenix Suns chaplain for more than 20 years and is the head pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale. Just two months ago, Hearn suffered a major medical episode that doctors believed he would not survive or recover from. His miraculous story starts in November. Pastor Travis, or “PT,” as so many call him, worked all year with the Impact Church worship team to write and record music. On Nov. 11, they released their first song. It’s called “He is a Miracle.”
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

'It wasn’t a stroke, you did have a seizure, and it’s a brain tumor': Long-time Chandler kindergarten teacher is in the fight of her life

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An East Valley community is rallying around a long-time teacher after her life took a 180-degree turn overnight. Kim Shuck has spent her entire career, nearly 20 years, inspiring hundreds of elementary students. And now she has had to do something she never thought she’d do at this stage of her life - step away from teaching for a moment.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

MSCO: Elderly man dies after falling into Bartlett Lake

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — An elderly man has died after falling into Bartlett Lake Saturday afternoon, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported. According to officials, the man suffered a medical issue before falling in. Family members were able to pull him from the water and administer CPR with the help of other citizens and first responders.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

DPS says distracted semi driver caused deadly crash on I-10 in Chandler

Phoenix Suns chaplain's recovery from 'irreversible' stroke.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona

Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Suspect on the loose after man, woman shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital Friday night after being shot in west Phoenix, authorities said. Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the female victim...
PHOENIX, AZ
