Going out of town and need a place for your dog to stay? While options directly in The Valley are limited, there are several places that board dogs throughout central Vermont. Locally, there’s Lucky Dog Daycare and Boarding Facility in Warren and nearby Ripanco Kennels in Waterbury, which provides boarding, day care and grooming. Green Mountain Dog Camp doggie day care/training facility in Roxbury now also offers 24/7 boarding services for established clients only. In Barre, there is Holli-Day Care, which does both day care and boarding, and Four Paws Inn, which offers day care, boarding and grooming. There’s Riverbend Homestead in Berlin, which offers day care and boarding, Country Canine in East Orange, and Random Rescue and Central Vermont Dog Boarding in Chelsea. Additionally Valley Animal Hospital in Waitsfield and Mad River Veterinary Service in Fayston offer boarding.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO