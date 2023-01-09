Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement. FAA lifts grounding order; Delays, cancellations continue. Planes are flying again following a nationwide FAA computer outage Wednesday morning, but there are still delays at the Burlington airport. Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023. Updated: 10 hours ago. Burlington Mayor Miro...
WCAX
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that. Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version.
Barton Chronicle
Woodstock man accused of reckless driving, domestic assault
NEWPORT — A speeding black Mercedes was the object of a police search on December 30, according to the affidavit submitted by Vermont State Police Trooper Anthony Rice. He said a dispatcher received a call from a woman who said she and her child were riding in the car and feared for their lives.
WCAX
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
newportdispatch.com
Essex Junction man arrested for DUI #3 in Bristol
BRISTOL — A 38-year-old man from Essex Junction was arrested for his third DUI following an incident in Bristol yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Vermont Route 116 and Notch Road at around 9:05 p.m. Police say the vehicle was stationary...
WCAX
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an arrest. Vermont State Police say Michael McCuen, 36, of Hardwick, was taken into custody. David Upson, the Hardwick town manager, says officers were first called to the home...
mynbc5.com
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
NECN
Police: High School Student Shot Teacher With Airsoft Gun in Barre, Vermont
Authorities say they received a call about a student shooting a teacher in the back with an airsoft gun after dismissal Tuesday. Two high school students could face charges after one of them shot a teacher with a pellet gun, according to reports from NBC affiliate NBC 5. Police responded...
WCAX
Trial begins for Quebec man connected to kidnapping case of Moriah couple
MORIAH, NY. (WCAX) - A trial is underway in the kidnapping of an elderly couple from Moriah, New York. According to the Montreal Gazette, Gary Arnold of Godmanchester, Quebec faces seven charges related to the kidnapping of Sandra and James Helm. On September 27th, the Helm’s were kidnapped from their home in Moriah, taken by boat across the Saint Lawrence River, to a home in Quebec. Two days later Police rescued them.
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
WCAX
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is artistic expression being protected by the First Amendment when it comes to rap lyrics? According to CBS News lyrics have been used in more than 500 cases against artists since 1991. Reporter Ike Bendavid found out music videos are being played in courtrooms in Vermont, too.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Albany man starts fire in police cruiser while handcuffed inside
CRAFTSBURY — A 42-year-old man from Albany is facing multiple charges following an incident in Craftsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a dispute at a home on Apple Drive at around 4:50 p.m. Donald Billow was handcuffed and detained in the back seat of a state police...
Barre high school teacher struck by airsoft pellet, 2 students under investigation
The teacher sustained a “superficial injury” in the incident, according to Barre City police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Barre high school teacher struck by airsoft pellet, 2 students under investigation.
WCAX
Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023
Retail cannabis is now legal for adults over 21 in Vermont but experts say they’re concerned about kids getting into it. Fairfax residents approved a $36.5 million bond to make repairs to Bellows Free Academy for a second time. Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region.
WCAX
Rutland School Board agrees to ‘Rutland’ name for new mascot
Trial begins for Quebec man connected to kidnapping case of Moriah couple. A trial is underway in the kidnapping of an elderly couple from Moriah, New York. The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that.
The Valley Reporter
Where to board your dogs in central Vermont
Going out of town and need a place for your dog to stay? While options directly in The Valley are limited, there are several places that board dogs throughout central Vermont. Locally, there’s Lucky Dog Daycare and Boarding Facility in Warren and nearby Ripanco Kennels in Waterbury, which provides boarding, day care and grooming. Green Mountain Dog Camp doggie day care/training facility in Roxbury now also offers 24/7 boarding services for established clients only. In Barre, there is Holli-Day Care, which does both day care and boarding, and Four Paws Inn, which offers day care, boarding and grooming. There’s Riverbend Homestead in Berlin, which offers day care and boarding, Country Canine in East Orange, and Random Rescue and Central Vermont Dog Boarding in Chelsea. Additionally Valley Animal Hospital in Waitsfield and Mad River Veterinary Service in Fayston offer boarding.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library
CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
mynbc5.com
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman jailed as a felony fugitive
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman was remanded to Clinton County Jail as a fugitive of justice from New Jersey. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Dresser Jan. 10 on an active warrant issued by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office after she fled the state where she faces a felony drug-possession charge.
Comments / 0