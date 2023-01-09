Read full article on original website
Rock band Toto to perform in Albany
The rock band Toto is set to perform at The Egg in Albany on March 15 at 8 p.m. The band is also coming to Rutland, Vermont on March 6.
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version
The Rutland School Board has finally decided on a new mascot going forward. They have decided in an unanimous vote, to change the school mascot name to 'Rutland' but the imagery is still pending.
‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon
A longtime activist and lawyer, Danon, 68, succumbed to a recurrence of endometrial cancer last Friday morning surrounded by those closest to her. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon.
Leunig’s Le Marché Café Brings Pastries and Picnic Staples to Shelburne
Is there anything more dazzling than a pastry case full of fruit-topped tarts, chocolate-coated cakes and multicolored macarons?. While many forego such sweets in the name of New Year's resolutions, the Seven Days food team continues its January tradition of celebrating them. We welcomed 2021 with a story on doughnuts and 2022 with one on croissants and kouign amanns. This year, we're dedicating a whole month's worth of stories to bakeries.
Champlain College unveils restored McDonald Hall
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College’s campus contains nearly 50 buildings in downtown Burlington -- some old and some new. Now, one of those historic buildings now has new amenities. McDonald Hall is one of 21 historic mansions in Burlington that are used as first-year student housing. The Victorian-era...
The Valley Reporter
Where to board your dogs in central Vermont
Going out of town and need a place for your dog to stay? While options directly in The Valley are limited, there are several places that board dogs throughout central Vermont. Locally, there’s Lucky Dog Daycare and Boarding Facility in Warren and nearby Ripanco Kennels in Waterbury, which provides boarding, day care and grooming. Green Mountain Dog Camp doggie day care/training facility in Roxbury now also offers 24/7 boarding services for established clients only. In Barre, there is Holli-Day Care, which does both day care and boarding, and Four Paws Inn, which offers day care, boarding and grooming. There’s Riverbend Homestead in Berlin, which offers day care and boarding, Country Canine in East Orange, and Random Rescue and Central Vermont Dog Boarding in Chelsea. Additionally Valley Animal Hospital in Waitsfield and Mad River Veterinary Service in Fayston offer boarding.
WCAX’s Jack Fitzsimmons named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A top honor for a member of the WCAX News Team-- Sports Director Jack Fitzsimmons has been named Vermont Sportscaster of the Year. The recognition of his top-notch work comes from the National Sports Media Association. It’s Jack’s first win from the NSMA. The...
Rutland School Board agrees to ‘Rutland’ name for new mascot
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland School Board has finally decided on a new mascot going forward. They have decided in an unanimous vote, to change the school mascot name to ‘Rutland’ but the imagery is still pending. This comes after nearly three years of controversy as some...
WCAX to be interrupted on DISH during routine maintenance
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you watch WCAX on DISH, you may see some interruptions between 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 5 a.m. on Thursday. DISH will be performing routine maintenance during that time which requires taking down local channels for an hour or two. Once the maintenance is complete...
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
montpelierbridge.org
Downstreet Working On New Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The housing crunch has made affordable housing a hot topic for renters, buyers, and public officials, and when the subject comes up, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is the local organization that almost everyone hopes can help. The Barre-based housing nonprofit runs a number of programs to help low-income renters...
City of Plattsburgh to host 2nd annual winter celebration and bonfire
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh will hold its second annual Tannen-Boom! winter celebration and bonfire in February to promote the city's winter sports and local businesses. Organizers said the event will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2:30 at Plattsburgh City Beach. The event is free and open to...
Stay at the Actual Vermont Inn Featured in the TV Show ‘Newhart’
The Waybury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont, is regarded as one of the coziest stays for New Englanders and New Yorkers looking to get away from it all for a few days. Located at the base of the Green Mountain National Forest, visitors can hike or travel by car upwards and along the Middlebury River to take photos or admire the scenery.
Vermont's Childcare System Isn't Working for Providers or Parents. They Hope Help Is on the Way.
At first glance, Turtle Island Children's Center doesn't look like a place on the front lines of a crisis. Located in a sprawling, seafoam-green house on Montpelier's Elm Street, the center has seven classrooms, with nature-based names such as Pinewoods and Rainforest, and serves as home base for 65 babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Teachers lead children in songs about feelings and seasons and take them into the woods to forage for mushrooms. Sensory stations stocked with pom-poms, tongs and cups help toddlers practice their hand-eye coordination while preschoolers are taught to say "I need space" when they're frustrated with a classmate.
Exhibit shares stories of abuse at St. Joseph’s Orphanage
Voices of Saint Joseph's Orphanage opens Thursday at Burlington's Fletcher Free Library
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that.
Trial begins for Quebec man connected to kidnapping case of Moriah couple
MORIAH, NY. (WCAX) - A trial is underway in the kidnapping of an elderly couple from Moriah, New York. According to the Montreal Gazette, Gary Arnold of Godmanchester, Quebec faces seven charges related to the kidnapping of Sandra and James Helm. On September 27th, the Helm’s were kidnapped from their home in Moriah, taken by boat across the Saint Lawrence River, to a home in Quebec. Two days later Police rescued them.
Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023
Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023

Retail cannabis is now legal for adults over 21 in Vermont but experts say they're concerned about kids getting into it. Fairfax residents approved a $36.5 million bond to make repairs to Bellows Free Academy for a second time. Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region.
VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay
Robin Doyle, owner and director of the Colchester-based sailing school, said the news that its lease wouldn’t be renewed was a “bombshell.” Read the story on VTDigger here: International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay.
