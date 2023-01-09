ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert Proves Beachy Waves Are Not Just for Summer Hair

By Christina Nunn
 3 days ago

Miranda Lambert has been a country music powerhouse for two decades. Penning numerous hit songs , including “Kerosene,” “Bluebird,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” and “Over You,” the artist has earned consistent praise for her songwriting chops and vocals. In addition to her work in the music industry, Lambert has prioritized charity work through foundations benefiting animals and children. In a recent social media post, the country star drew awareness to one of her favorite causes, but her hair also grabbed attention.

The singer is an advocate for animals and children

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UygAS_0k7yvwis00
Miranda Lambert performs at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville | Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Lambert shot to fame in 2005 with the release of Kerosene . The album, featuring the hugely popular title track, introduced her as a tough-talking, no-nonsense artist who didn’t mind writing about tough subjects. Over the years, Lambert has grown and developed as a songwriter, touching on topics such as death, homesickness, and familial longing, even as her personal life has become tabloid fodder.

These days, Lambert is more focused than ever on the projects and causes that matter to her. She often speaks on behalf of charities such as St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and started a foundation, MuttNation, that benefits shelter pets.

Recently, Lambert took to Twitter to share a post from St. Jude’s, and although her message resonated with fans, her hair also made waves.

Miranda Lambert rocked summery hair in the wintertime

In a December Twitter post, Lambert shared her affinity for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, encouraging followers to purchase a fundraising T-shirt supporting the charity’s mission. The country star didn’t fail to look stylish in the accompanying photo, in which she rocked rhinestone-studded eye makeup, rosy blush, and matching lip color.

Lambert’s summery hair also drew attention. Her blond tresses fells in loose, beachy waves past her shoulders. The singer’s low-key but chic look proves you can wear the warm-weather style year-round.

Miranda Lambert often switches up her hair and fashion

Along with her music, Miranda Lambert’s hair has changed over the years. Though she typically keeps her locks blonde, the country singer isn’t afraid to try daring colors.

According to Country Rebel , Lambert has added unique highlights, including a bright pink that her fans loved. She has also tried various lengths. At the beginning of her career, fresh from the success of Kerosene , Lambert had extremely long hair that nearly reached her waist.

However, in 2015, she tried a something hairstyle, chopping her tresses into an angled bob with side-swept bangs. But the shorter look didn’t last long, with Lambert growing out her hair to a shoulder-length style she maintained for years.

These days, the “Geraldene” singer prefers longer hairstyles. Though she might keep her natural hair to a manageable length, she sometimes wears extensions on the red carpet and at promotional events.

Whatever style she rocks, Lambert’s personality shines through. It’s likely part of why she has remained a vital force in the music business.

