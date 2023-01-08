ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury update on Chargers WR Mike Williams

By John Dillon
The Chargers lost to the Broncos in spectacular fashion during their Week 18 matchup with their bitter divisional rivals. Along the way, they suffered a key injury.

Wide receiver Mike Williams went down with a back injury in the second quarter, which resulted in him being carted off the field. Williams never returned to the game.

The preliminary report is that Williams suffered back spasms. However, the x-rays were negative, and he will have more tests done tomorrow, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Brandon Staley said Williams “possibly” could’ve returned to the game at his post-game availability.

Heading into the NFL’s win-or-go-home playoffs next week against the Jaguars, the Chargers would be at a considerable disadvantage if Williams cannot play.

Their one-two punch with Williams and Keenan Allen is among the best in the league, but if one of the tandem is out for their first playoff game, it would not be good for this Los Angeles team that could make some noise.

Be sure to monitor Williams’ status moving forward, and stay tuned to Chargers Wire for developments as they occur.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

