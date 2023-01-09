ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Luke Williams
2d ago

Good work... but on another note there is a lot of work to be done... Let not this one good deed take our focus off of what is going on in these homeless circles... Right where I work someones car was stolen and stripped. The car now is sitting on tree logs... My co-worker interrupted some homeless folks who smashed a hard working citizens car window... When he approached they jumped into a vehicle and almost ran him over... Had he not acted they would have... Right now I am very sceptical of parking my car there... Although there are people who are truly homeless we mustn't turn a blind eye to the criminal elements within the homeless camps...

Tay Danielle
2d ago

Research shows it costs tax payers more to criminalize a single person experiencing houselessness than they would pay to provide secure supportive housing, but yall want to keep sticking your head in the sand. Nearly HALF of Americans are one missed paycheck away from being houseless.

Adam P.
3d ago

This 22 yr old is a hero. Well done young man. 👏. Also,.it was nice to see the other guys checking dude. I don't care how messed up your head is,.you don't "bite the hand that feeds you".

KATU.com

PF&R fight SE house fire, resident hospitalized with injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in SE Portland late Wednesday morning. Crews arrived at the blaze, which was located on SE 141st, shortly before 10 a.m. Firefighters told a KATU photojournalist that while the residence was small, extinguishing the fire was tough...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s Alleged Teen Fire Starters Roamed Beyond One Park

On Jan. 3, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office indicted three Portland teenagers on a slew of arson charges related to a number of fires set over the summer and fall across Southeast Portland, including at Mt. Tabor Park. Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Sam Perkins, all 18 and...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: No, it’s not easy being homeless in Portland

Kerman is executive director of Blanchet House. There’s a video making the rounds on social media in which a homeless woman tells an interviewer that it’s easy being homeless. She talks about homeless people getting high and relying on services by our organization and others that serve the unsheltered population. It’s good fodder for those looking to blame homeless people, elected leaders, service providers or anyone else for the conditions on our streets.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

New Airbnb program rents out apartments in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The ability to rent out a house or room on short-term rental sites has typically been limited to property owners, but a new program will give some Portland apartment-dwellers the same opportunity for the first time. Airbnb has launched a new program called "Airbnb-Friendly Apartments" that...
PORTLAND, OR
TheDailyBeast

Reports of Portland’s Death Are Greatly Exaggerated

Last fall, on the worst day to take a helicopter ride above the city of Portland, Oregon, in months, I climbed into a Robinson 44 chopper and soared above my adopted City of Roses. The bird roared nimbly from the roof of the headquarters of Portland’s Police Bureau, the understaffed agency that has found itself a focal point of all the grown-up, big-city problems a town known to the nation for much of the last two decades as the quaint “Portlandia” now faces: a soaring homicide rate; an alarming spike in gun violence; homeless camps proliferating from one end of...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
PORTLAND, OR
