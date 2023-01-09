Good work... but on another note there is a lot of work to be done... Let not this one good deed take our focus off of what is going on in these homeless circles... Right where I work someones car was stolen and stripped. The car now is sitting on tree logs... My co-worker interrupted some homeless folks who smashed a hard working citizens car window... When he approached they jumped into a vehicle and almost ran him over... Had he not acted they would have... Right now I am very sceptical of parking my car there... Although there are people who are truly homeless we mustn't turn a blind eye to the criminal elements within the homeless camps...
Research shows it costs tax payers more to criminalize a single person experiencing houselessness than they would pay to provide secure supportive housing, but yall want to keep sticking your head in the sand. Nearly HALF of Americans are one missed paycheck away from being houseless.
This 22 yr old is a hero. Well done young man. 👏. Also,.it was nice to see the other guys checking dude. I don't care how messed up your head is,.you don't "bite the hand that feeds you".
