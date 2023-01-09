Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Pat McAfee Calls SoFi Stadium ‘One of the Dumbest-Built Stadiums’ During National Championship Broadcast
When you’re Pat McAfee you can pretty much get away with anything. That includes trashing the stadium the college football... The post Pat McAfee Calls SoFi Stadium ‘One of the Dumbest-Built Stadiums’ During National Championship Broadcast appeared first on Outsider.
LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut
At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golf Digest
Jamaal Williams goes from tears to burying the Packers in a shallow grave during best postgame interview of the season
Jamaal Williams and the Detroit Lions had a heckuva season. Sure, they were eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff on Sunday night, but it didn’t soften their bite one bit. They showed up at a frigid Lambeau Field with nothing to play for but pride and ran out 20-16 winners, sending Aaron Rodgers to the beach, perhaps for good. The win was their eighth in the last 10. They finished the season 9-8—a better record than Tom Brady’s fourth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers—as Williams capped off a 1,000-yard, 17-touchdown campaign with two more tuddies. It was a storybook ending for the Lions’ whiplash season, one summed up perfectly in the star running back’s now-viral postgame interview, which ebbed from tears to anger to defiance and then back to tears again all in the span of 30 seconds. Watch this and then go run through a wall.
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents Announced
The Green Bay Packers had their season end in heartbreaking fashion, getting their playoff hopes spoiled by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions at home. We discussed previously how the Packers were a team with no direction, plan or identity. Now, they have a long offseason to figure it out. The silver lining is that a third-place divisional finish theoretically means easier opponents in the Green Bay Packers 2023 schedule.
Kings coach Mike Brown on Sacramento’s big 4th quarter to fizzle the Rockets 135-115
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Wednesday’s 135-115 victory over the Houston Rockets, the big fourth quarter performance from Trey Lyles, responding from a rough third quarter, Keegan Murray answering the rebounding challenge, moving into fourth in the Western Conference standings and learning about Sacramento State’s “Stingers Up” hand gesture.
Charles White, Former Heisman Winning Tailback at USC, Dies at 64
Sad news from the University of Southern California. Former Trojan Heisman winner, Charles White, has died at 64 years old.... The post Charles White, Former Heisman Winning Tailback at USC, Dies at 64 appeared first on Outsider.
Texas two-step: Kings dance by Rockets to pass Mavericks for fourth in Western Conference
The Kings took control late to close out the Houston Rockets behind big games from Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Trey Lyles.
Trey Lyles on his 15 point 4th quarter to spark the Kings in 135-115 throttling of Rockets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Trey Lyles talks about his huge fourth quarter, dropping 15 points and pulling down six rebounds, to lead Sacramento over the Houston Rockets 135-115, and earning the team’s defensive player of the game chain.
TVGuide.com
NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Seahawks at 49ers Live Without Cable on January 14
Super Wildcard Weekend begins with a pair of NFC West rivals when the 49ers host the Seahawks. Here's how to watch. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin with another chapter in the storied rivalry between the Seattle...
Details Emerge on Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh’s Interview with Denver Broncos
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly conducted a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos Monday. This is the second consecutive offseason Harbaugh, 59, has entertained jumping back into the NFL coaching ranks. He interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings job last year before returning to the Wolverines after he wasn’t offered the job. The Broncos job is available after Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett after less than one season at the helm.
Outsider.com
631K+
Followers
70K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1