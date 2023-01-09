Jamaal Williams and the Detroit Lions had a heckuva season. Sure, they were eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff on Sunday night, but it didn’t soften their bite one bit. They showed up at a frigid Lambeau Field with nothing to play for but pride and ran out 20-16 winners, sending Aaron Rodgers to the beach, perhaps for good. The win was their eighth in the last 10. They finished the season 9-8—a better record than Tom Brady’s fourth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers—as Williams capped off a 1,000-yard, 17-touchdown campaign with two more tuddies. It was a storybook ending for the Lions’ whiplash season, one summed up perfectly in the star running back’s now-viral postgame interview, which ebbed from tears to anger to defiance and then back to tears again all in the span of 30 seconds. Watch this and then go run through a wall.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO