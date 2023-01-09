ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Jamaal Williams put NFL on notice after knocking Packers out of playoffs

On Sunday Night Football, Jamaal Williams and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission to knock Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions took care of business as they were able to hold on for a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field. During the game, Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns, giving him 17 on the season, which moved him past Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Following the game, Williams spoke to reporters and he put the NFL on notice.
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers

Colin Cowherd: “I don’t think the Packers want to go young, what they want was a more committed quarterback. Aaron is no longer committed in the offseason as much as Burrow, Herbert, Allen, or Mahomes. He’s also getting older, he’ll be 39 next year. In any industry, when you combine aging and less committed you unravel fast. Aaron was 15th in the league in passer rating, and he’s now a bad fourth quarter quarterback in big games. Aaron has always relied on his arm and his talent, he’s brushed off playcalls for years. You used to be able to get away with that. When Aaron won his last Super Bowl the average passer rating in the NFL was 84. It’s brushing up against 90 now. The quarterbacks are better, the good ones are all in their prime, the good ones are more committed, the good ones are younger, and they're better athletes. Aaron is not aging particular well, I’m sorry, because he’s not as committed. Aaron kind of relies on his natural gifts. Seven or eight years ago that was easier to do but today the schemes are better, the offense is better, the quarterbacks are better, and Aaron ISN’T. The dirty little secret is he’s never truly committed to film study like Burrow, who lives for it, like Brady, like Herbert, like Russell Wilson, like Peyton Manning… He’s not as committed to film study, and I got that from someone inside the building. He’s relied on his arm, his brain, and his talent. The Packers don’t want ‘younger’ at quarterback, they want more ‘committed.’ They’re going to arguably draft a wide receiver or tight end with two of their first three picks. Is Aaron going to be there in the offseason or do we have to go through this dance again where he doesn’t really connect until Thanksgiving? I think they want Aaron back, I think they’d like Aaron back if they had some assurances that he’s not going on more retreats and he’s going to be all-in. If they got assurances on commitment they’d bring him back, but there are no assurances with Aaron. The last 4-5 years he talks retirement six times a year.” (Full Segment Above)
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-USC Heisman Trophy winner Charles White dies at 64

Former USC football legend Charles White died on Wednesday in Newport Beach, Calif. at the age of 64, the school announced. White had been battling liver cancer. The former running back was a standout for the Trojans from 1976-1979. He rushed for 6,245 yards during his career, which remains a school record. He led the... The post Ex-USC Heisman Trophy winner Charles White dies at 64 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Kings coach Mike Brown on Sacramento’s big 4th quarter to fizzle the Rockets 135-115

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Wednesday’s 135-115 victory over the Houston Rockets, the big fourth quarter performance from Trey Lyles, responding from a rough third quarter, Keegan Murray answering the rebounding challenge, moving into fourth in the Western Conference standings and learning about Sacramento State’s “Stingers Up” hand gesture.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy