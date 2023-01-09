Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers' Matt LaFleur denounces Quay Walker's actions after he pushes Lions trainer: 'That is unacceptable'
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions after he pushed a member of the Lions' medical staff.
Jamaal Williams put NFL on notice after knocking Packers out of playoffs
On Sunday Night Football, Jamaal Williams and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission to knock Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions took care of business as they were able to hold on for a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field. During the game, Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns, giving him 17 on the season, which moved him past Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Following the game, Williams spoke to reporters and he put the NFL on notice.
Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t think the Packers want to go young, what they want was a more committed quarterback. Aaron is no longer committed in the offseason as much as Burrow, Herbert, Allen, or Mahomes. He’s also getting older, he’ll be 39 next year. In any industry, when you combine aging and less committed you unravel fast. Aaron was 15th in the league in passer rating, and he’s now a bad fourth quarter quarterback in big games. Aaron has always relied on his arm and his talent, he’s brushed off playcalls for years. You used to be able to get away with that. When Aaron won his last Super Bowl the average passer rating in the NFL was 84. It’s brushing up against 90 now. The quarterbacks are better, the good ones are all in their prime, the good ones are more committed, the good ones are younger, and they're better athletes. Aaron is not aging particular well, I’m sorry, because he’s not as committed. Aaron kind of relies on his natural gifts. Seven or eight years ago that was easier to do but today the schemes are better, the offense is better, the quarterbacks are better, and Aaron ISN’T. The dirty little secret is he’s never truly committed to film study like Burrow, who lives for it, like Brady, like Herbert, like Russell Wilson, like Peyton Manning… He’s not as committed to film study, and I got that from someone inside the building. He’s relied on his arm, his brain, and his talent. The Packers don’t want ‘younger’ at quarterback, they want more ‘committed.’ They’re going to arguably draft a wide receiver or tight end with two of their first three picks. Is Aaron going to be there in the offseason or do we have to go through this dance again where he doesn’t really connect until Thanksgiving? I think they want Aaron back, I think they’d like Aaron back if they had some assurances that he’s not going on more retreats and he’s going to be all-in. If they got assurances on commitment they’d bring him back, but there are no assurances with Aaron. The last 4-5 years he talks retirement six times a year.” (Full Segment Above)
Aidan Hutchinson ends rookie campaign with Lambeau Leap after beating Packers
Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions missed out on the playoffs, but they did the next best thing on Sunday Night Football. The Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 20-16 at Lambeau Field and kept Aaron Rodgers out of the playoffs. Hutchinson had 2 sacks, 4 total tackles, and 2...
Ex-USC Heisman Trophy winner Charles White dies at 64
Former USC football legend Charles White died on Wednesday in Newport Beach, Calif. at the age of 64, the school announced. White had been battling liver cancer. The former running back was a standout for the Trojans from 1976-1979. He rushed for 6,245 yards during his career, which remains a school record. He led the... The post Ex-USC Heisman Trophy winner Charles White dies at 64 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kings coach Mike Brown on Sacramento’s big 4th quarter to fizzle the Rockets 135-115
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Wednesday’s 135-115 victory over the Houston Rockets, the big fourth quarter performance from Trey Lyles, responding from a rough third quarter, Keegan Murray answering the rebounding challenge, moving into fourth in the Western Conference standings and learning about Sacramento State’s “Stingers Up” hand gesture.
Trey Lyles on his 15 point 4th quarter to spark the Kings in 135-115 throttling of Rockets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Trey Lyles talks about his huge fourth quarter, dropping 15 points and pulling down six rebounds, to lead Sacramento over the Houston Rockets 135-115, and earning the team’s defensive player of the game chain.
Texas two-step: Kings dance by Rockets to pass Mavericks for fourth in Western Conference
The Kings took control late to close out the Houston Rockets behind big games from Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Trey Lyles.
Packers’ Quay Walker apologizes for shoving Lions physician
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized after the second ejection of his rookie season and said he has spoken directly to the Detroit Lions physician he shoved during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game. Walker issued an apology via Twitter and...
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
GREEN BAY – Despite the Green Bay Packers' sometimes uninspired play in 2022, fans turned out in large numbers to watch the team at Lambeau Field. Lambeau averaged 78,075 paying fans per game, compared to 77,991 the year before, and the most since 2017's average of 78,093. The highest average all-time was...
