FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
BREAKING NEWS: 'Officer-involved shooting' on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
Timeline: Richneck Elementary School shooting
On Jan. 9 NNPD Chief Steve Drew held a press conference and shared detailed information about the timeline of the shooting. This is a timeline of the case, as it stands currently.
Judge orders Chesapeake company to pay up
Delegates address possible laptop of VB mass shooter during …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours.
Police investigate shooting on Turnpike Rd. in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Turnpike Rd.
Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after shooting at busy Hampton intersection
A deputy with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is in critical condition and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Hampton Wednesday.
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year's Day hit-and-run For the 42nd year, the Virginia Duals are set to take place. A tradition for the local wrestling community in Hampton Roads.
Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to homicide of 5-year-old
Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to homicide of 5-year-old. Although the young age of the suspected shooter at Richneck Elementary School represents a rarity in the data, David Riedman, founder of the K-12 School Shooting Database, said gun violence on school campuses is escalating.
Task force officer injured, homicide suspect killed in Hampton shootout
HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a local task force officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning. In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working...
Experts: Gun lock could have prevented Richneck Elementary School shooting
According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, in the last 53 years, nearly 893 of all school shooters were minors. This means they accessed the gun from a parent or other source.
Officer in critical condition, suspect dead in Hampton shooting
An officer has been injured and the suspect is dead after a shooting in Hampton near Big Bethel Road, according to Hampton Police.
Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene
Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene. Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association.
MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS
The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the intersection of Church Street and Brabmelton Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony.
Families of VB mass shooting victims call for justice, transparency
Several families whose loved ones were killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 are demanding answers from the city and want to know what led up to that day.
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth. For the 42nd year, the Virginia Duals are set to take place. A tradition for the local wrestling community in Hampton Roads. After months of discussion about a supposed $80,000 of missing federal money, Portsmouth councilmembers were told Tuesday night there were no missing American Rescue Fund gift cards -- and that there would be no further discussion.
ODU police investigate report of shots fired at recreation center
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University (ODU) Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired at the student recreation center Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the university said no injuries were reported and investigators have determined there's no active threat to the campus community. The recreation center...
NN Police looking to ID larceny suspect
Newport News Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent larceny at Kelly's Tavern at 1010 Loftis Blvd.
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.
NSU professor: Pandemic-related perfect storm may have set stage for NN teacher shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some academics were not surprised by what happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News last Friday when police said a teacher was shot in the chest by a first-grader who was armed with a 9mm pistol. Norfolk State psychology professor Dr. Ernestine Duncan said...
New owners of Newport News apartment complex give residents 30 days to move out
St. James Terrace Apartments is under new management. Owners want to renovate, and they said people are welcome to come back after that work is done.
