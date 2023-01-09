ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton

BREAKING NEWS: 'Officer-involved shooting' on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton

Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Judge orders Chesapeake company to pay up

Delegates address possible laptop of VB mass shooter during …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate shooting on Turnpike Rd. in Portsmouth

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Turnpike Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/police-investigate-shooting-on-turnpike-rd-in-portsmouth/.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run

Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year's Day hit-and-run
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to homicide of 5-year-old

Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to homicide of 5-year-old

Although the young age of the suspected shooter at Richneck Elementary School represents a rarity in the data, David Riedman, founder of the K-12 School Shooting Database, said gun violence on school campuses is escalating. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CG9ny6.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene

Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene

January 11, 2023 Read More: https://bit.ly/3QzkFcY.
HAMPTON, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS

The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the intersection of Church Street and Brabmelton Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. For the 42nd year, the Virginia Duals are set to take place. A tradition for the local wrestling community in Hampton Roads. After months of discussion about a supposed $80,000 of missing federal money, Portsmouth councilmembers were told Tuesday night there were no missing American Rescue Fund gift cards -- and that there would be no further discussion.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

ODU police investigate report of shots fired at recreation center

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University (ODU) Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired at the student recreation center Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the university said no injuries were reported and investigators have determined there's no active threat to the campus community. The recreation center...
NORFOLK, VA
newsfromthestates.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

