12 cats found dumped in cages behind dunes near Miami Beach boardwalk
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Twelve cats that were found in awful conditions on a South Florida beach are now getting the care they need. The City of Miami Beach Homeless Outreach Program found four locked crates hidden in the dunes on the boardwalk near 72nd Street in Miami Beach.
Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street
MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
