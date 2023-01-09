Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today
Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders? On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read: Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and ...
Ex-NFL RB Peyton Hillis still in intensive care after swimming accident, kidneys 'a great concern,' per report
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in critical condition after a swimming accident on Jan. 5 in Pensacola, Florida, according to WREG.com in Memphis. He is reportedly continuing to deal with kidney issues despite minor improvements and remains in a hospital's intensive care unit after being helicoptered over. Hillis also sustained lung damage per reports. Alyssa Orange of KNWA of Fox24 in Arkansas initially reported that Hillis was on a ventilator and unconscious in the ICU.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Practices in full
Thompson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Monday that Thompson sustained "some bumps and bruises" during the Dolphins' Week 18 win over the Jets, but the quarterback's ankle injury didn't prevent him from participating fully Wednesday. Meanwhile, McDaniel told Louis-Jacques that the Dolphins are currently preparing for Thompson to start Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills, with Teddy Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand as well as a knee issue. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't be available this weekend.
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Finishes second season
Tremble caught 19 of 32 targets for 174 yards and three touchdowns while playing all 17 games in the 2022 season. Tremble's receiving output closely resembled that of his 2021 rookie campaign, although he totaled one more touchdown this term. In an underwhelming offense alongside fellow tight end Ian Thomas, Tremble's upside was restricted. While a potential change in the coaching staff and starting quarterback this offseason could offer Tremble a new situation in 2023, it's also possible Carolina adds a more dynamic tight end to go with he and Thomas, leaving the former third-rounder's stock in question for the time being.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
Texas two-step: Kings dance by Rockets to pass Mavericks for fourth in Western Conference
The Kings took control late to close out the Houston Rockets behind big games from Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Trey Lyles.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury
Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
Jets' Denzel Mims: No TDs through three seasons
Mims wasn't targeted in Sunday's season finale against the Dolphins. He finishes the season with 11 catches for 186 yards on 25 targets. Mims has yet to score a touchdown since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He got opportunities when the Jets dealt with injuries to other wide receivers but struggled to do much with his chances while battling drops. It's hard to describe Mims as anything but a bust at this point, and given that he doesn't contribute on special teams, the 25-year-old wide receiver will be a 2023 training camp cut candidate barring a noticeable improvement in the offseason.
Giants' Luke Jackson: Joins San Fran on two-year pact
Jackson (elbow) signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Giants on Monday. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson will take home $9.5 million between the first two years of his contract, which also includes a $7 million club option or $2 million buyout for the 2025 season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery this past April, Jackson will be a candidate to open the upcoming season on the 60-day injured list, but he should be at close to full health by around the All-Star break, if not sooner. The 31-year-old handled a pivotal role out of the bullpen for Atlanta's World Series-winning club in 2021, turning in a 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 63.2 frames while notching a career-high 31 holds.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Not practicing
Edwards (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Edwards suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Bengals and now is in danger of missing a wild-card round matchup with the same team seven days later. The Ravens may also be missing quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) and perhaps even backup Tyler Huntley (shoulder), potentially setting up J.K. Dobbins to be the focal point of an undermanned offense.
Devils' Miles Wood: Hurt during practice
Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
Seahawks' Laquon Treadwell: Role evaporates in Week 18
Wasn't targeted and played just five offensive snaps in the 19-16 overtime win versus the Rams on Sunday. Treadwell combined for 101 offensive snaps and nine targets through the previous two weeks, but he spent most of his time on the bench in the must-win divisional matchup while Cade Johnson and rookie Dareke Young split the No. 3 duties. It's unclear how the snaps will be split in the wild-card game versus the 49ers on Saturday. Treadwell could be back in the mix, but it looks like head coach Pete Carroll favors Johnson and Young for now.
Cardinals' Javon Wims: Inks new deal with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Wims to a reserve/future contract Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Wims signed with the Cardinals' practice squad during Week 2 and was elevated for one game over the course of the season. However, he did not record a statistic during this Week 5 contest, and the 28-year-old now has not logged a target since the 2020 season. Wims will look to secure an active roster spot heading into the 2023 season.
