ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

‘Catfishing’ cop Austin Edwards had history of messaging underage girls

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20K6Ls_0k7yupa000

The murderous “catfish” Virginia cop that tricked a 15-year-old girl online before abducting her and killing her family had been messaging underage girls online for nearly a decade before the rampage, a report claims.

Messages between Austin Lee Edwards, 28, and his now-21-year-old victim reviewed by the Los Angeles Times show that his perversion toward underage girls began at least seven years before he was caught posing as a 17-year-old boy on the internet.

Edwards killed himself in November after kidnapping his 15-year-old victim, killing her mother and grandparents, and setting their home on fire.

The outlet did not identify the victim. She was 13 when the late cop began messaging her and soliciting nude photographs. Authorities uncovered at least 4,000 messages between the pair.

Edwards was aware that the girl was a minor. Unlike at the time of his death, he did not attempt to catfish the girl and was forthcoming about his age.

“did i tell you i went trick or treating? :^ )” Edwards reportedly wrote on Nov. 6, 2014. “i totally did. am 20.”

“Me too,” the girl wrote back. “Am 13.”

After initially meeting on the chat app Omegle in 2014, the two conversed for at least two years, messages show. The 20-year-old Edwards would also masturbate on Skype calls and ask her to undress, she said, which she chose not to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IW16w_0k7yupa000
Dozens of candles are laid on the sidewalk, along with bouquets of flowers and stuffed animals outside of a charred home in Riverside.
AP

Edwards would refer to the teenager as his “girlfriend,” send naked photographs of herself, however, and would threaten violence if she refused.

“That’s when I realized he was not mentally stable,” she said.

During several calls, Edwards would show off his knife and hatchet collection, she said.

One of the hatchets would end up being the one he used on himself in a 2016 suicide attempt. His father told authorities his son had been drinking and dealing with “girlfriend” problems.

The underage girl believes she was the “girlfriend” the future murderer’s father had been referring to.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdVhX_0k7yupa000
Ex-Virginia state trooper shot dead after kidnapping teen and murdering her family: police

According to the girl, Edwards also shared his suicidal thoughts with the young woman, often telling her she was the only person he had and would threaten to kill himself if she cut communications with him. At one point, he told her she was his only reason for living.

Edwards even encouraged her to engage in violence against her own family, messages show.

In 2015, he asked her to Skype, but the girl said she couldn’t because her mother was home.

“kill her,” he wrote, before threatening. “imma give myself a black eye okay.”

After two years of messaging, and several attempts at breaking up, the then-15-year-old girl decided to block Edwards.

He continued to message her on different Facebook accounts, even though she never shared her real name with him.

Edwards joined the Virginia State Police in 2021, despite his history of mental health institutionalization that should have prevented him from joining the force. A year after graduating, Edwards began working at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

In November 2022, Edwards abducted a 15-year-old California girl he was conversing with online under the guise of a 17-year-old boy. He killed her grandparents and mother before setting her house on fire and taking off with the girl.

After a shootout with the police, Edwards killed himself with his service weapon. The girl was physically uninjured.

His former victim said she wasn’t “surprised at all” that Edwards had unleashed such violence on the girl and her family because she “knew how scary he was.”

“It’s just crazy that he was able to become a cop with me knowing his mental health issues,” the woman said. “I don’t understand how he got past everything because it was so prominent to me that he had so many issues just from talking to him in that time period.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol

A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
New York Post

Andrew Tate messaged underaged girls, daughter of prominent Romanian pol claims

The daughter of a prominent Romanian politician claims disgraced influencer Andrew Tate contacted her and several classmates when they were young teens — trying to lure some with the promise of a date. “I was contacted by Andrew Tate, the older of the Tate brothers, three years ago when I was just 16,” Daria Gușă told Romanian journalist Iosefina Pascal in an interview provided to The Post. “I was a bit surprised, because I had just made my Instagram account — I had a couple hundred followers,” she said. Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, was arrested in Romania last week...
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
The Independent

Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks

Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
PORTLAND, OR
Vice

A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico

Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
TheDailyBeast

Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral

A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
PHILADELPHIA, NY
RadarOnline

University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings

Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas

Friends of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the wife was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas night.Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic City home Sunday, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor. The couple’s social media pages were filled with happy photos from their seemingly blissful life together, with vacation shots and images from various events.“I cannot believe this,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. This just can’t be true.”David Wigglseworth, who family and friends called “Wiggy,” was a former...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
OK! Magazine

John Ramsey Claims Ransom Note Proves Killer Targeted JonBenét To Hurt Him After Weeks Of Surveillance

26 years after JonBenét Ramsey's murder, her father is still piecing together clues in hopes of unraveling the mysteries of one of the most shocking unsolved murder cases in the United States — and it may come down to a single piece of paper.John Ramsey has long suspected that the killer had been watching their family for several weeks before his daughter's brutal slaying, specifically due to the location of the ransom note. "I just know that they had us under surveillance," John explained in a recent sit-down. "The one point that really caught my attention was the ransom note...
BOULDER, CO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy