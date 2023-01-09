NY Post Sports Columnist Mark Cannizzaro talks Bills vs Patriots game as Damar Hamlin was honored

The Bears back-doored their way into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday after the Texans’ thrilling, last-second victory over the Colts (that may ultimately prove to be more of a loss for the franchise in the long term). But with second-year quarterback Justin Fields already on the team, would Chicago consider taking a signal-caller with the top pick anyway? According to Bears general manager Ryan Poles, the answer is: maybe, but probably not. “We’re gonna do the same as we’ve always done, we’re going to evaluate the draft class,” Poles said in the team’s season-ending press...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO