NY Post Sports Columnist Mark Cannizzaro talks Bills vs Patriots game as Damar Hamlin was honored

For the second time in three years, the Jets will conduct a search for an offensive coordinator.
The team and Mike LaFleur have parted ways after two seasons together, according to The Post’s Brian Costello. New York — allowing LaFleur to pursue other opportunities — will start its process Thursday.
It was a rocky year for the Jets and their offense, a unit that sputtered throughout the year amid injuries and inconsistencies to Zach Wilson and Mike White. Joe Flacco started four games, including the season-finale.
New York’s offense didn’t score a touchdown in the final three games, losing to Jacksonville, Seattle and...
