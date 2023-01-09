Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Broncos coaching odds show clear favorite in Denver and it’s not Harbaugh
There is a betting favorite to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it’s not Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. We have approached another NFL coaching carousel where Jim Harbaugh is once again a potential candidate. Last year, he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but opted to...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Arizona Cardinals' Michael Bidwill under scrutiny for Kyler Murray coach 'input' comment
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a news conference on Monday that he would seek the input of players in the NFL franchise's search for a new coach, including quarterback Kyler Murray. "We’re in communication and we should be talking later today, we’ve texted,” Bidwill said. “Absolutely want to get the input...
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever. Free-agent reliever Chasen Shreve and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. Shreve can make up to $2 million if he’s in the majors. On Jan. 7, Tigers’ president...
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search
The Indianapolis Colts have begun their search for a new head coach, submitting requests to interview coordinators from the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles.
Former NFL Executive Suggests Blockbuster Draft Move
The Chicago Bears may only be two years removed from selecting Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, but one former NFL exec believes that shouldn't stop them from taking Alabama's Bryce Young with the first pick when April rolls around. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Tuesday morning, ...
NFL Head Coaching Changes
Every year there are plenty of coaches fired and hired. Here are the NFL head coaching changes for this year. Note: This article will be updated throughout the season and offseason. AFC South. Houston Texans. Fired: Lovie Smith. Hired: TBD. Indianapolis Cotls. Fired: Frank Reich. Interim: Jeff Saturday. Hired: TBD.
Cowboys have to overcome ridiculous Tom Brady stat in playoff matchup
The Dallas Cowboys already have a tough test when they face Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who has the team’s number. The Dallas Cowboys clinched the No. 5 seed in the playoffs after they lost to the Washington Commanders in Week 18 and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants. With that, Dallas is set to take on the No. 4 seed, the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that season finale against the Commanders, the Cowboys didn’t exactly impress, and now they have to face Tom Brady in the playoffs.
3 2022 NBA lottery picks Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp is outplaying
MarJon Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bucks’ first first round pick since Donte DiVincenzo in 2019. MarJon has carved out a decent role with the Bucks this season after showing his potential early in the season. Since returning from an illness that kept him out for a handful of games, Beauchamp has continued showing his potential.
Miami basketball gets 5 in double figures defeating Boston College
The Miami basketball team had five players score in double figures and the Hurricanes pulled away in the second half for an 88-72 win over Boston College at the Watsco Center on Wednesday night. Miami avoided losing its second straight game for the first time this season. The Miami offense...
NFL World Reacts To Television Ratings Announcement
When it comes to sports viewership in America, the NFL is king. If you still doubted this reality, the ratings for the 2022 regular season should help change your mind. CBS averaged 18.4 million viewers per week, making it the most-watched regular season on the network since 2015. Not to be ...
