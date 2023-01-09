ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Suggests Blockbuster Draft Move

The Chicago Bears may only be two years removed from selecting Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, but one former NFL exec believes that shouldn't stop them from taking Alabama's Bryce Young with the first pick when April rolls around. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Tuesday morning, ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Game Haus

NFL Head Coaching Changes

Every year there are plenty of coaches fired and hired. Here are the NFL head coaching changes for this year. Note: This article will be updated throughout the season and offseason. AFC South. Houston Texans. Fired: Lovie Smith. Hired: TBD. Indianapolis Cotls. Fired: Frank Reich. Interim: Jeff Saturday. Hired: TBD.
FanSided

Cowboys have to overcome ridiculous Tom Brady stat in playoff matchup

The Dallas Cowboys already have a tough test when they face Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who has the team’s number. The Dallas Cowboys clinched the No. 5 seed in the playoffs after they lost to the Washington Commanders in Week 18 and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants. With that, Dallas is set to take on the No. 4 seed, the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that season finale against the Commanders, the Cowboys didn’t exactly impress, and now they have to face Tom Brady in the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 2022 NBA lottery picks Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp is outplaying

MarJon Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bucks’ first first round pick since Donte DiVincenzo in 2019. MarJon has carved out a decent role with the Bucks this season after showing his potential early in the season. Since returning from an illness that kept him out for a handful of games, Beauchamp has continued showing his potential.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Television Ratings Announcement

When it comes to sports viewership in America, the NFL is king. If you still doubted this reality, the ratings for the 2022 regular season should help change your mind. CBS averaged 18.4 million viewers per week, making it the most-watched regular season on the network since 2015. Not to be ...
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

FanSided

