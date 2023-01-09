The Dallas Cowboys already have a tough test when they face Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who has the team’s number. The Dallas Cowboys clinched the No. 5 seed in the playoffs after they lost to the Washington Commanders in Week 18 and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants. With that, Dallas is set to take on the No. 4 seed, the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that season finale against the Commanders, the Cowboys didn’t exactly impress, and now they have to face Tom Brady in the playoffs.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO