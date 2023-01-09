ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 8

Cliff Richey
2d ago

she was an adult and made an adult decision so now she must pay the price for her own decision, she should never be allowed to return to the Country she hated so much that she was willing to take up arms against it.

Reply
5
Steve Coulter
2d ago

LOL .. Poor Ms Muthana, first she is victimized by Islamophobic, racist Americans which drive her into the arms of ISIS freedom, fighters and then she is victimized by their religious zealotry.

Reply
4
Related
The Associated Press

Iran president vows vengeance 3 years after general’s death

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president on Tuesday vowed to avenge the killing of the country’s top general on the third anniversary of his death, as the government rallied its supporters in mourning amid months of anti-government protests. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s...
The Independent

Barber who sent Covid loan cash to IS terrorists in Syria jailed for 12 years

A barber who sent thousands of pounds of Covid-19 bounce back loans to so-called Islamic State terrorists in Syria has been jailed for 12 years.Tarek Namouz, 43, thanked the judge but shouted “May Allah destroy you” at police officers after he was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday.The court heard he ran a barber’s shop in west London and received coronavirus relief grants from Hammersmith and Fulham Council during the pandemic.Namouz sent the funds via a money transfer bureau between November 2020 and May 2021 to organise terror attacks in Syria.You sent that money, and other money, through a...
TheDailyBeast

Al Qaeda Is Planning to Fake the Death of Its Dead Leader

Al Qaeda is planning to announce a fake cause of death for former leader Ayman al Zawahiri, who was already killed by a U.S. airstrike, according to senior sources in the jihadi movement.Under the plan, al Qaeda would announce that Zawahiri died from ill-health, even though Joe Biden held a press conference to say that Osama bin Laden’s successor had been taken out by a precision strike on an upmarket district of Kabul six months ago.When the U.S. eliminated bin Laden in 2011 in a night raid on his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, al Qaeda acknowledged his death within four...
WASHINGTON STATE
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
dallasexpress.com

Islamic State Attack on Taliban Kills 20

On Monday, the Islamic State (IS) stated on Telegram that it was behind an attack on Taliban soldiers in Kabul the previous day. The extremist organization claimed that it killed 20 individuals and injured 30 others. While Abdul Nafi Takour, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban-run interior ministry, did confirm that an explosion occurred outside Kabul’s military airfield on Sunday, he refuted the numbers claimed by IS.
US News and World Report

Top Iranian Sunni Cleric Says Torture of Protesters Un-Islamic

DUBAI (Reuters) - A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast. Meanwhile, the authorities' crackdown following nationwide protests continued with arrests, including that of a celebrity chef and a...
The Jewish Press

Lebanon Court Charges 7 for Attack that Killed an Irish UN Soldier

Lebanon’s military court charged seven people on Thursday for an attack last month that killed an Irish soldier serving in a UN peacekeeping force. On Dec. 15, a vehicle carrying troops from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was fired upon while traveling in southern Lebanon. The...
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy