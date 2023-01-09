Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
List: Road closures found all across Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Storms continue to wipeout roads with floods, downed trees, debris, rockslides, and sinkholes just to name a few. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has compiled a list of roads that are currently closed county-wide. That list can be seen below:. Visalia. Ave 368 between...
KMPH.com
Body-worn camera video released of deputy-involved shooting in Kern County
WASCO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released body-worn camera video of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco. The shooting happened on Nov. 27th at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 600 block of N. Maple Street. Deputies were investigating reports of a disturbance when they heard gunshots coming...
KMPH.com
About 10 cats believed dead after house fire in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — About 10 cats are believed to be dead after a house fire Saturday morning in central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 6:57 a.m. to a house on Weldon Avenue, near McKinley and Cedar Avenues, for reports of fire and smoke coming from the home.
KMPH.com
1 injured after sheds bursts into flames at Lowe's parking lot
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a display shed at a Lowe's parking lot caught fire. The Clovis Police Department was called to the Lowe's on Clovis and Shaw Avenues around 2 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, bystanders were assisting a woman...
Woman found dead on side of Fresno County road
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the side of the road in Fresno County.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County Sheriff's Office Asks for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Fresno Woman
January 12, 2023 – Deputies are searching for Gabriela Tovar. She was last seen on E. Princeton Ave., near Maple and Shields in Fresno. She is known to visit the city of Parlier. Her family has been unable to contact her, which is unusual. There is no information at...
KMPH.com
Information needed for deadly hit-and-run in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — The Tulare Police Department is left piecing together a deadly hit-and-run on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of Bardsley Ave. and Hwy 99 after a man was spotted lying on the road with indications that they had been hit by a vehicle. The man,...
Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle in northwest Fresno, police say
A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Fresno late Wednesday night.
BPD investigating body found in Southeast Bakersfield
BPD says they found the man just before 10:30 p.m and that his death likely resulted from an assault with a deadly weapon.
KMPH.com
One person wounded in Friday morning shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was taken to CRMC early Friday morning following a shooting in Fresno. It happened around 7:50 a.m. on Samson Ave. at M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. FOX26 News has a crew at the scene who says a police sergeant confirmed the victim was shot in the leg.
Man shot in southwest Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in southwest Fresno Friday morning.
KMPH.com
KCSO releases body camera footage of deputy-involved shooting in Wasco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released deputy-worn body camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco from Nov. 2022. WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. On Nov. 27, 2022, at around 1 a.m., deputies were in the 600 block of...
Suspect’s girlfriend dead in Fresno County homicide, deputies say
RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is under arrest following the death of his girlfriend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Monday around 10:00 p.m. Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a homicide. Deputies responded to a home on the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue, near […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Troy Mell
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Troy Mell. Troy Mell is wanted by Law Enforcement for Failing to Report to Parole and is now considered an Escaped Inmate. 33-year-old Mell is 5' 11" tall, 163 lbs., and has brown hair and green eyes.
Man arrested for December 2022 homicide at Fresno apartment complex, police say
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in southeast Fresno in December.
KMPH.com
USPS investigates two Bakersfield knife attacks on mail carrier, one caught on camera
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating two separate knife attacks that happened on January 9 in Bakersfield, one caught on camera from a Ring doorbell. According to a press release, neither of the incidents caused physical injuries. The release said in late 2022,...
Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
2 suspects wanted for starting fire that destroyed several Southeast Fresno businesses
Authorities have released footage of two suspects who sparked a fire that damaged several businesses at a strip mall in Fresno.
