Tulare County, CA

KMPH.com

List: Road closures found all across Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Storms continue to wipeout roads with floods, downed trees, debris, rockslides, and sinkholes just to name a few. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has compiled a list of roads that are currently closed county-wide. That list can be seen below:. Visalia. Ave 368 between...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

About 10 cats believed dead after house fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — About 10 cats are believed to be dead after a house fire Saturday morning in central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 6:57 a.m. to a house on Weldon Avenue, near McKinley and Cedar Avenues, for reports of fire and smoke coming from the home.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

1 injured after sheds bursts into flames at Lowe's parking lot

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a display shed at a Lowe's parking lot caught fire. The Clovis Police Department was called to the Lowe's on Clovis and Shaw Avenues around 2 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, bystanders were assisting a woman...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Information needed for deadly hit-and-run in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. — The Tulare Police Department is left piecing together a deadly hit-and-run on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of Bardsley Ave. and Hwy 99 after a man was spotted lying on the road with indications that they had been hit by a vehicle. The man,...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

One person wounded in Friday morning shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was taken to CRMC early Friday morning following a shooting in Fresno. It happened around 7:50 a.m. on Samson Ave. at M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. FOX26 News has a crew at the scene who says a police sergeant confirmed the victim was shot in the leg.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

KCSO releases body camera footage of deputy-involved shooting in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released deputy-worn body camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Wasco from Nov. 2022. WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. On Nov. 27, 2022, at around 1 a.m., deputies were in the 600 block of...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Troy Mell

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Troy Mell. Troy Mell is wanted by Law Enforcement for Failing to Report to Parole and is now considered an Escaped Inmate. 33-year-old Mell is 5' 11" tall, 163 lbs., and has brown hair and green eyes.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.  The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
FRESNO, CA

