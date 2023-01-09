ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati

If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
WKRC

Tips to clearing kitchen clutter from Organize 365

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For most families, the kitchen is the heart of a home. But let's be honest, most of us have a clutter problem in our kitchens. Organizational expert and founder of Organize 365 Lisa Woodruff talks about how to organize your kitchen space.
WKRC

Crews pull car from Little Miami River

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A car was spotted in the Little Miami River Wednesday morning and sheriff's deputies weren't sure if anyone was inside. Crews shut down OH 350 in both directions over the river, near the Morgan Canoe Livery at about 8 a.m. Crews were able to fish...
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died. The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post. The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”
WKRC

Healthy Harvest Mobile Market returns with new, better trailer

BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Freestore Foodbank's Healthy Harvest Mobile Market is back and will visit 11 Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods this week. The mobile market visits neighborhoods with grocery gaps, and brings fresh produce to families without access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food. "We've got some fun giveaways,...
WLWT 5

American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week

HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
WKRC

Hank Williams Jr coming to Cincinnati on 2023 tour

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hank Williams Jr announced a new concert tour on Tuesday and he'll be making a stop in Cincinnati. The tour includes special guest Old Crow Medicine Show and runs from May 12 through Aug. 26. Williams will be playing in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center on June...
dayton.com

Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up

The anticipated MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament is postponed one year ‘to focus on other events we have scheduled.’. As the new year is underway, North B Street in Hamilton will see a lot more activity. Over the next several weeks, there will be a handful of sporting...
cincinnatimagazine.com

Laurie Quinlivan Says Landslides Are Bringing Us Down

One thing Laure Quinlivan found astonishing while making her new documentary film, Living With Landslides, is just how many parts of the region she and her crew visited. Her journey took her to Mt. Adams and along Columbia Parkway, of course, but also as far east as Milford, where they met a man who paid $50,000 for a backyard retaining wall and might have to install another for $100,000, and Mt. Washington, where a woman’s entire backyard has fallen down a hill and will cost more than the value of her home to fix. The problem is everywhere, says the former Channel 9 investigative reporter and Cincinnati city council member.
