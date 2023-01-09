Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati
If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
Major Motion Picture To Be Filmed At Ohio Restaurant
'A certain famous rabbit’s employers' rented out the building.
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
WKRC
Hear local rapper Jus Clay's music in video games, on sports networks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local rapper Jus Clay has performed at area colleges and downtown on Fountain Square. And you may recognize his music if you're a gamer.
WKRC
Tips to clearing kitchen clutter from Organize 365
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For most families, the kitchen is the heart of a home. But let's be honest, most of us have a clutter problem in our kitchens. Organizational expert and founder of Organize 365 Lisa Woodruff talks about how to organize your kitchen space.
WKRC
Crews pull car from Little Miami River
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A car was spotted in the Little Miami River Wednesday morning and sheriff's deputies weren't sure if anyone was inside. Crews shut down OH 350 in both directions over the river, near the Morgan Canoe Livery at about 8 a.m. Crews were able to fish...
Mobile food market visits food deserts in Cincinnati
The Healthy Harvest Mobile Market visits more than 10 different neighborhoods each week year-round.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native Lacey Roberts named WLWT News 5 Today's weekend morning anchor
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Wednesday that Lacey Roberts has been promoted to weekend morning anchor for WLWT News 5 Today. Viewers can expect to see Roberts anchoring WLWT News 5 Today on Saturday and Sunday mornings, effective immediately. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Roberts graduated from...
WLWT 5
Dozens of animals sent to shelter cause overcrowding at Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI — The holidays may be over, but it could be the perfect time to get your family a new pet. Cincinnati Animal CARE has taken in hundreds of animals in the past few weeks. The shelter reports it has taken in 89 animals since Friday. Ray Anderson the...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died. The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post. The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”
26 Shirts saying ‘thank you’ to UC Trauma Center with new shirt
Eight dollars spent on every shirt will benefit the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center after Bills safety Damar Hamlin spent just under a week in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WLWT 5
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WKRC
Healthy Harvest Mobile Market returns with new, better trailer
BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Freestore Foodbank's Healthy Harvest Mobile Market is back and will visit 11 Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods this week. The mobile market visits neighborhoods with grocery gaps, and brings fresh produce to families without access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food. "We've got some fun giveaways,...
WLWT 5
American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week
HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
Cincinnati Author Holly Brians Ragusa's Memoir Reclaims the Narrative of Her Father, Serial Killer Victim John Powell
In "Met the End," the author weaves together true-crime history and personal healing.
WKRC
Hank Williams Jr coming to Cincinnati on 2023 tour
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hank Williams Jr announced a new concert tour on Tuesday and he'll be making a stop in Cincinnati. The tour includes special guest Old Crow Medicine Show and runs from May 12 through Aug. 26. Williams will be playing in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center on June...
Westwood's Frond broken into Tuesday night; nearby restaurant also vandalized
Owner Jackie Frondorf said a friend that bikes by the plant shop saw the broken glass and alerted them of the break-in.
dayton.com
Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up
The anticipated MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament is postponed one year ‘to focus on other events we have scheduled.’. As the new year is underway, North B Street in Hamilton will see a lot more activity. Over the next several weeks, there will be a handful of sporting...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Laurie Quinlivan Says Landslides Are Bringing Us Down
One thing Laure Quinlivan found astonishing while making her new documentary film, Living With Landslides, is just how many parts of the region she and her crew visited. Her journey took her to Mt. Adams and along Columbia Parkway, of course, but also as far east as Milford, where they met a man who paid $50,000 for a backyard retaining wall and might have to install another for $100,000, and Mt. Washington, where a woman’s entire backyard has fallen down a hill and will cost more than the value of her home to fix. The problem is everywhere, says the former Channel 9 investigative reporter and Cincinnati city council member.
