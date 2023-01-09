ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Oilers play the Sharks after Kostin's 2-goal showing

Edmonton Oilers (21-18-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks after Klim Kostin's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Oilers' 6-2 win. San Jose has a 2-7-6 record in Pacific...
SAN JOSE, CA
Devils visit the Ducks after Mercer's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (26-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-25-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Anaheim Ducks after Dawson Mercer scored two goals in the Devils' 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Anaheim has gone 8-12-1 in home games...
ANAHEIM, CA
Toronto brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Detroit

Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-15-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -149, Red Wings +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit...
DETROIT, MI
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2

Anaheim101—2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Holloway 3 (McDavid, Barrie), 3:24. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 20 (Broberg, Bouchard), 4:38. 3, Anaheim, Carrick 3 (Comtois), 8:52. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 35 (Yamamoto), 10:23. 5, Edmonton, Kostin 6, 19:02. Second Period_6, Edmonton, Kostin 7 (Janmark, Nugent-Hopkins), 7:41. 7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 23 (Bouchard), 18:44 (pp). Third...
ANAHEIM, CA
Bucks rally from 17 points down, beat Knicks 111-107

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night. Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3

Los Angeles112—4 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kempe 18 (Byfield, Kopitar), 5:59. Second Period_2, San Jose, Bonino 5, 1:20. 3, Los Angeles, Byfield 1 (Anderson), 6:58. Third Period_4, San Jose, Meier 24 (Couture, Karlsson), 10:11 (pp). 5, Los Angeles, Vilardi 17 (Roy, Durzi), 12:40. 6, Los Angeles, Doughty 3 (Iafallo, Danault), 13:33. 7, San Jose, Hertl 14 (Barabanov, Meier), 17:54.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit takes on New Orleans in non-conference matchup

New Orleans Pelicans (25-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in cross-conference action. The Pistons are 6-14 on their home court. Detroit ranks ninth in the...
DETROIT, MI
Wednesday's Sports In Brief

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
BUFFALO, NY
Denver 126, Phoenix 97

PHOENIX (97) Craig 6-6 1-2 16, Saric 5-10 0-0 11, Biyombo 2-6 0-0 4, Bridges 3-10 0-0 7, Washington Jr. 3-14 1-3 8, Wainright 3-7 0-0 7, D.Lee 5-12 1-1 11, Landale 5-8 0-0 11, Okogie 5-13 3-4 14, S.Lee 2-4 4-4 8. Totals 39-90 10-14 97. DENVER (126) Gordon...
DENVER, CO

