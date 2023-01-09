Read full article on original website
WWE Reportedly Sold To Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
Rumors have been flying that WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, or at least that such a sale could be imminent. The story was first reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, who tweeted last night, "For what it's worth, I'm told the Saudi deal is done and they're taking the company private." Shortly thereafter, Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN tweeted out the same news, claiming that WWE "will go back to being private" for the first time since it became a publicly traded company in October 1999. Muehlhausen further tweeted it's "unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people." This tweet has since been deleted.
Mercedes Mone's Impending In-Ring Return Doing Big Business For NJPW
New-Japan Pro Wrestling is already making "Moné" with their newest signing. The Japanese-based pro wrestling promotion announced late Monday night that it sold out its upcoming Battle in the Valley pay-per-view event in San Jose, California, headlined by its new "CEO" Mercedes Moné in a match for the new IWGP Women's Championship.
Saraya Confirms Offer Triple H Made To Her After WWE Release
Saraya is now four months into her tenure with AEW, which includes a win over Dr. Britt Baker DMD at Full Gear, and a month of wild internet speculation regarding her tag team partner for a match this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite", speculation that's continued even after Saraya picked Toni Storm. And yet, as Saraya's revealed in the past, things could've gone far differently for her. In an interview with Metro, Saraya talked about how current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reached out to her following her WWE contract expiring, and how that almost changed things.
Insight Into WWE Possibly Selling To The Saudis Or Going Private
Vince McMahon made a stunning return to WWE's Board of Directors last week after retiring in July 2022 amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. McMahon released a statement to clarify that he wanted to assist WWE with upcoming US television rights negotiations. It was also revealed that the 77-year-old, still the majority owner of WWE, was pursuing a potential sale of the company, which led to suggestions that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund could be an interested buyer. There has also been speculation about WWE becoming a private company once again. The latest edition of the "83 Weeks" podcast has offered some further insight.
Saraya Addresses Speculation Mercedes Mone Will Be AEW Partner
Before making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, rumors and speculation flooded social media for weeks regarding Mercedes Monè possibly making her AEW debut on January 11. AEW announced in December that Saraya and a mystery partner would team up to take on AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker on "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles. However, seemingly squashing expectations, Saraya announced on January 4 that she had selected Toni Storm to be her partner for the bout.
Aron Stevens Addresses Speculation WWE Could Be Sold
Aron Stevens has weighed in on the conflicting reports surrounding a WWE sale to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN and Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net initially reported that WWE had been sold, but reports from various trusted journalists, including Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, have said that a sale has not been made. Helwani also noted that WWE is still "exploring all options."
Rumored WWE Sale To Saudis Reportedly Created Fear At WWE NXT Taping
Concern for the future of WWE can be felt throughout the company, and according to Dave Meltzer, that includes "WWE NXT." Meltzer and Garret Gonzales discuss all the chaos surrounding the possible sale of WWE on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer talks about the call he initially received from WWE regarding Vince McMahon's return and at the time, the company was adamant that the then-former Chairman was strictly returning to the boardroom with no additional duties planned. However, those plans went sideways after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman on Tuesday which was then followed by Vince returning to his role as Executive Chairman.
Tony Schiavone Cautions Against 'A TV Company' Buying WWE
Tony Schiavone is once again calling professional wrestling matches on Turner networks as he did in the 90s, but Schiavone hopes that both wrestling promotions and television networks have learned some lessons in the years in between. On the latest episode of "What Happened When," Schiavone was talking about the debut of "WCW Thunder" in 1998. Coupled with the infamously convoluted end to Starrcade, and adding a third hour to "WCW Nitro," Schiavone feels this was the decision that doomed the company.
IWGP World Heavyweight Title To Be Defended At NJPW Battle In The Valley
The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be defended at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California on February 18. NJPW announced that the winner of the upcoming match between champion Kazuchika Okada and Shingo Takagi at The New Beginning event in Osaka, Japan on February 11 will go on to defend the championship one week later in the United States.
Betting Odds Released For Who Will Buy WWE
Vince McMahon is back in the WWE ecosystem. Last week, after announcing plans to return and perhaps facilitate a sale of the company in the not-so-distant future, McMahon reinstated himself to WWE's Board of Directors. WWE stock has skyrocketed since, rising to $90 USD per share, $20 more than what it was in the week prior to his re-involvement; experts believe word of a potential sale is responsible.
