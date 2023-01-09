Rumors have been flying that WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, or at least that such a sale could be imminent. The story was first reported by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, who tweeted last night, "For what it's worth, I'm told the Saudi deal is done and they're taking the company private." Shortly thereafter, Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN tweeted out the same news, claiming that WWE "will go back to being private" for the first time since it became a publicly traded company in October 1999. Muehlhausen further tweeted it's "unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people." This tweet has since been deleted.

1 DAY AGO