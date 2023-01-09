KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds through the day with early spring-like temperatures. High 58. Mostly cloudy and mild Wednesday with a switch to cooler north winds by the end of the day. High 54. A light rain/snow mix is likely Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Slushy snow accumulations should remain light: under 1’’ for most locations. Roads will be wet and possibly even slick in some spots, but significant impacts are not expected at this time. Colder with a high of 39. Sunny and cold Friday. High 36. Rapid warm up over the weekend with a high of 52 on Saturday and 58 on Sunday. Remaining mild for the first half of next week.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO