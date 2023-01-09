Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Rain to snow mix overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has an impact day Thursday morning for a light rain to snow mix. Some slick spots are possible for Thursday morning commutes, with light snow accumulations possible. Accumulations of less than one inch are possible. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Snow...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: 4 hours of snow will have to do (WED-1/11)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve talked a lot over the last week about the lack of snow so far in the region. We’re still sitting at 1.7 inches of snow and it seems temperatures lately have been 60 degrees or higher more often that we’ve had snowy days.
kshb.com
Light rain changes to snow overnight, ending by Thursday morning's rush hour
Fast and weak winter system moves through tonight. Light rain changes to snow after 2 a.m. & clears by 8 a.m. A wet, slushy snow and falling temperatures could lead to some slicks roads early Thursday. We return to a winter like feel Thursday & Friday but warm up for...
KMBC.com
Another day of early spring temperatures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds through the day with early spring-like temperatures. High 58. Mostly cloudy and mild Wednesday with a switch to cooler north winds by the end of the day. High 54. A light rain/snow mix is likely Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Slushy snow accumulations should remain light: under 1’’ for most locations. Roads will be wet and possibly even slick in some spots, but significant impacts are not expected at this time. Colder with a high of 39. Sunny and cold Friday. High 36. Rapid warm up over the weekend with a high of 52 on Saturday and 58 on Sunday. Remaining mild for the first half of next week.
KMBC.com
Mild weather continues through Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly clear with lows near freezing overnight Monday. Increasing clouds Tuesday come with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Mostly cloudy conditions settle in Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Rain and snow are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows will be near freezing.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Quick hitting storms in a sea of warmth (MON-1/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re now coming into the coldest time of the winter on average. On average, the next two weeks from the 10th through the 23rd are the coldest from a high and low standpoint. Yet here we are looking at more 50s to come. And...
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
KMBC.com
Flight cancellations strike again in KC after temporary FAA shutdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of flights across the country were delayed or canceled after the Federal Aviation Administration shut down air traffic temporarily early Wednesday morning for the first time since 911. The shutdown was due to a malfunction of a safety system pilots are supposed to check...
Hundreds of Blue Springs homes to be impacted by planned water outage
Blue Springs warns it needs to turn off water to 250 homes along SW 22nd Street to replace water main on Jan. 11-12, 2023.
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
KMBC.com
Final track deliveries arrive for Kansas City streetcar expansion
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A significant milestone for the Kansas City streetcar arrived this morning. The final shipment of track started coming in near 49th Street and Brookside Blvd., Wednesday morning. The delivery was about 600 tons altogether. Truck after truck rolled in on Wednesday with new rail, marking...
Snow Creek open for tubing while waiting for ski season to arrive
Snow Creek in Weston plans to open for tubing, until its manmade snow melts, but waits for colder weather before opening for ski, snowboarding.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
Kansas City new home to cannabis manufacturing facility
Kansas City will soon have a new cannabis manufacturing facility after Missouri-based Terrabis announced plans to open on East Truman Road.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Kansas City, KS
Kansas City in Wyandotte County is one of the top destinations in Kansas. It is located northeast of the state, where the rivers of Kansas and Missouri meet. The city traces its origin to several separate towns consolidated in 1886. Home to neighborhoods with diverse cultures and rich histories, the...
kcur.org
'COVID is not done with us': Kansas City health officials face pandemic fallout 3 years later
Over 1,000 days ago, the world was first alerted to the threat of COVID-19, sparking dramatic change for health care providers and patients. In the three years since, a recorded 2.7 million people have come down with the virus in Kansas and Missouri, and more than 31,000 people have died.
kansascitymag.com
A popular ramen chain is coming to Overland Park
JINYA, a ramen bar chain based in Los Angeles, will be opening its first Kansas location in the Bluhawk development in South Overland Park (7761 W. 159th St. Overland Park, KS) in February. With fifty locations throughout the US and Canada, the highly anticipated three-thousand-square-foot restaurant will specialize in traditional Japanese flavors, serving up authentic ramen and small plates.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
Comments / 0