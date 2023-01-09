ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Rain to snow mix overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has an impact day Thursday morning for a light rain to snow mix. Some slick spots are possible for Thursday morning commutes, with light snow accumulations possible. Accumulations of less than one inch are possible. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Snow...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: 4 hours of snow will have to do (WED-1/11)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve talked a lot over the last week about the lack of snow so far in the region. We’re still sitting at 1.7 inches of snow and it seems temperatures lately have been 60 degrees or higher more often that we’ve had snowy days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Another day of early spring temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds through the day with early spring-like temperatures. High 58. Mostly cloudy and mild Wednesday with a switch to cooler north winds by the end of the day. High 54. A light rain/snow mix is likely Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Slushy snow accumulations should remain light: under 1’’ for most locations. Roads will be wet and possibly even slick in some spots, but significant impacts are not expected at this time. Colder with a high of 39. Sunny and cold Friday. High 36. Rapid warm up over the weekend with a high of 52 on Saturday and 58 on Sunday. Remaining mild for the first half of next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Mild weather continues through Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly clear with lows near freezing overnight Monday. Increasing clouds Tuesday come with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Mostly cloudy conditions settle in Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Rain and snow are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows will be near freezing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Flight cancellations strike again in KC after temporary FAA shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of flights across the country were delayed or canceled after the Federal Aviation Administration shut down air traffic temporarily early Wednesday morning for the first time since 911. The shutdown was due to a malfunction of a safety system pilots are supposed to check...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Final track deliveries arrive for Kansas City streetcar expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A significant milestone for the Kansas City streetcar arrived this morning. The final shipment of track started coming in near 49th Street and Brookside Blvd., Wednesday morning. The delivery was about 600 tons altogether. Truck after truck rolled in on Wednesday with new rail, marking...
KANSAS CITY, MO
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Kansas City, KS

Kansas City in Wyandotte County is one of the top destinations in Kansas. It is located northeast of the state, where the rivers of Kansas and Missouri meet. The city traces its origin to several separate towns consolidated in 1886. Home to neighborhoods with diverse cultures and rich histories, the...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kansascitymag.com

A popular ramen chain is coming to Overland Park

JINYA, a ramen bar chain based in Los Angeles, will be opening its first Kansas location in the Bluhawk development in South Overland Park (7761 W. 159th St. Overland Park, KS) in February. With fifty locations throughout the US and Canada, the highly anticipated three-thousand-square-foot restaurant will specialize in traditional Japanese flavors, serving up authentic ramen and small plates.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
KANSAS CITY, MO

