ARTIST Tyson
2d ago
Well that's great new Orleans has crime on top of crime and we are reminded of a sniper that once was.But as we can see there is another one here that's shooting people on the I10 every other day that the police and other media clearly is missing.One man has taken to TikTok and letting people know there is a sniper here in New Orleans.people started getting shot last year on i10 around bayou classic time and essence festival.still no answer has been found people just still being shot.
3
iheart.com
VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo
It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
KSLA
FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
The man is wanted for several high-profile fraud schemes.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's administration negotiating 'get well package' for ailing garbage hauler
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and garbage hauler Richard’s Disposal Inc. are restructuring the company’s contract, after recent service failures that the company blames on local labor market disruptions caused by new, more lucrative garbage contracts in other parts of the city. Details are not yet...
Search suspended for man in Lake Pontchartrain
The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday evening for a missing boater on Lake Pontchartrain. Authorities say Coast Guard crews searched for approximately 16 hours, covering more than 230 nautical square miles.
fox8live.com
Shooting reported near Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was reported shot Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) near Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and condition were not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were letting out of the high school in the 1200 block of South Roman Street.
WWL-TV
Thieves who crashed truck into Tastee to steal ATM linked to another theft
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two men who have been linked to a brazen ATM theft at a New Orleans donut shop as well as an attempt to steal another machine from a bank. The New Orleans Police Department said the two...
WDSU
Former member of Mayor Cantrell's security team back to full duty
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an officer that used to be assigned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team has returned to full duty. NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie remains under investigation in connection with Cantrell's use of the Pontalba apartment as well as his time on the job.
WWL-TV
16-year-old student shot outside Booker T Washington High, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old student was shot at Booker T Washington High School Tuesday afternoon, according to New Orleans Police. NOPD confirmed they are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Roman Street. When WWL-TV arrived on the scene, reporter Eleanor Tabone witnessed someone being wheeled...
fox8live.com
Teen boy shot outside Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) outside Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s condition was not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
wbrz.com
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break
NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
KSLA
Arrest made in Christmas party mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 4
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An arrest has been made in a Christmas party mass shooting that killed two 19-year-olds and sent three others to the hospital. Authorities took 19-year-old Elijah Williams into custody on Jan. 10, jail records indicate. The New Orleans Police Department says anonymous Crimestoppers tips assisted in the investigation.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 5 killed recently by gun violence in New Orleans, including a 15-year-old
Five people killed by gun violence in the last week were identified Monday by the New Orleans coroner. Alonzo Jackson, 50, and two other people were found dead Tuesday inside a home in the Fair Grounds area. Police said the three people had been dead for several days and opened a triple homicide investigation after bullet casings were found at the scene.
WDSU
The family of a missing boater is holding on to hope as they continue their search in Lake Pontchartrain
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The family of 44-year-old "Billy" Coile is holding on to hope after he went missing in Lake Pontchartrain over the weekend. "We know were going to find him like I brought his favorite blanket out there like ready to find him." said his sister Ann Crabtree. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the 44-year-old Mandeville man went missing on Sunday after a fishing trip.
KSLA
Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston Parish and two people in Ascension Parish in connection with a shooting spree in 2019. The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office reported Theriot pleaded guilty in Livingston Parish to three counts...
Suspect in Dec. 26 mass fatal mass shooting arrested
New Orleans Police have arrested a man in connection with a mass shooting that wounded four and killed two early in morning the day after Christmas.
Real News Network
Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row
The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
Surveillance video captures part of shootout in Mid-City triple shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Surveillance video from Banks Street shows part of the shootout that led to a Mid-City triple homicide. Three men died, and bullet holes pierced through several homes Saturday night just after 11. The shootout happened as several cars chased each other on Banks Street between Norman...
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
