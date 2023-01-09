ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 6

ARTIST Tyson
2d ago

Well that's great new Orleans has crime on top of crime and we are reminded of a sniper that once was.But as we can see there is another one here that's shooting people on the I10 every other day that the police and other media clearly is missing.One man has taken to TikTok and letting people know there is a sniper here in New Orleans.people started getting shot last year on i10 around bayou classic time and essence festival.still no answer has been found people just still being shot.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo

It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Shooting reported near Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was reported shot Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) near Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and condition were not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were letting out of the high school in the 1200 block of South Roman Street.
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

Former member of Mayor Cantrell's security team back to full duty

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an officer that used to be assigned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team has returned to full duty. NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie remains under investigation in connection with Cantrell's use of the Pontalba apartment as well as his time on the job.
fox8live.com

Teen boy shot outside Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) outside Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s condition was not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were...
CENTRAL, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break

NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

Arrest made in Christmas party mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 4

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An arrest has been made in a Christmas party mass shooting that killed two 19-year-olds and sent three others to the hospital. Authorities took 19-year-old Elijah Williams into custody on Jan. 10, jail records indicate. The New Orleans Police Department says anonymous Crimestoppers tips assisted in the investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

The family of a missing boater is holding on to hope as they continue their search in Lake Pontchartrain

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The family of 44-year-old "Billy" Coile is holding on to hope after he went missing in Lake Pontchartrain over the weekend. "We know were going to find him like I brought his favorite blanket out there like ready to find him." said his sister Ann Crabtree. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the 44-year-old Mandeville man went missing on Sunday after a fishing trip.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Real News Network

Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row

The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy