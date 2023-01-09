ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Evacuation orders and road closures issued in parts of Santa Cruz County

By Derrick Ow
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30IVUw_0k7yqNAA00

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Evacuation orders have been issued in Santa Cruz County's Felton and Paradise Park area as rain continues to pour and winds sweep through the area.

The orders include the Felton Grove area, covering Bridge Road North and South plus River Road neighborhoods up to Graham Hill Road.

As of 6:40 a.m. Monday the Capitola Wharf area has been added to the list of evacuation orders.

It also includes Beth and Gail Drive as well as River Lane.

Paradise Park, which was already hammered by the two previous storm systems, has also been upgraded to an evacuation order along Highway 9.

The Soquel area is also seeing evacuation orders: Soquel San Jose and Porter west to North Rodeo Gulch Drive are being asked to leave. The order includes neighborhoods along Soquel Drive South to Highway 1 and Commercial Way.

Orders are also in place for the Prescott, Glenn Haven and Cherryvale areas.

Freedom Area : Neighborhoods along Freedom Blvd from Buena Vista Avenue north to Corralitos Road and Freedom Lake Park.

Watsonville area order : All Watsonville evacuation warnings have been upgraded to evacuation orders. This includes neighborhoods along Holohan, College, Lakeview and Riverside Roads. Plus East Lake east and southeast to Riverside and River Park. Order also extends from Main Street to Sakata Lane along Riverside.

The Chalk Canyon area has been under evacuation orders since the New Years Eve storm.

A new evacuation warning has been issued for neighborhoods along the San Lorenzo River in the Santa Cruz area. This includes Downtown Santa Cruz all the way to Beach Street.

For a detailed look, visit the county's webpage

Road closures

CAL FIRE CZU also says that the Browns Valley Road Bridge at Via Del Sol has been damaged. The alternate route is Las Colinas Drive.

Highway 9 and Holiday Lane is currently closed due to a slide that spilled on the roadway.

Santa Cruz County and Watsonville issues evacuation warnings

With the rain coming on Sunday night into Monday morning, The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings for the following areas.

The Sheriff's Office said that residents living in these areas should move to higher ground in case flooding occurs in these neighborhoods.

The City of Watsonville also issued evacuation warnings as well to residents living in flood-prone areas. To click for a complete list of streets in Watsonville that are under evacuation warnings click here.

For a complete list for evacuation warnings that Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issued click here.

Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center has been activated to monitor road closures and flooding impacts which you can click here.

Evacuation Warnings

Pajaro Area

PAJ-E015- Those areas include north of Calabasas Road, Freedom Boulevard, south of Varni Road, Freedom Boulevard, east of Sunflower Way, Chandler Lane and west of Varni Road, Scurich Lane.

PAJ-E024- This includes north of Buena Vista Drive, south of Freedom Boulevard, east of Briarwood Drive, Freedom Boulevard, Buena Vista Drive and west of Pista Lane, Emme Street, Freedom Boulevard.

PAJ-E026- This includes north of Wagner Avenue, south of Minto Road, Holohan Road, east of Atkinson Lane, Cottage Road, Marigold Avenue and west of East Lake Road.

PAJ-E027- The roads in this area are north of Lakeview Road, Salsipuedes-Pajaro Cycleway, south of Strawberry Hill, Cutter Drive, east of East Lake Avenue, Salsipuedes-Pajaro Cycleway and west of Marsh Lane

PAJ-E028 - These roads include north of Village Way, Lakeview Road, Riverside Road, south of Salsipuedes-Pajaro Cycleway, Lakeview Road, east of Condit Lane, East Lake Avenue, Bridge Street and west of Lakeview Road, Riverside Road.

PAJ-E029- Roads include north of San Juan Pass, south of Lakeview Road, Delta Way and east of Riverside Road and west of Riverside Road, San Juan Road.

PAJ-E030- Roads involved in this area include north of Riverside Road, San Juan Road, south of

Carlton Road, Lakeview Road, Peckham Road, east of Riverside Road and west of Carlton Road.

PAJ-E032 - This includes north of Crown Road, south of Riverside Road, east of Riverside Road, San Juan Road and west of Murphy Road, Silliman Road, Crown Road.

CRZ-E067- These roads include north of Beach Road, Dairy Road, Pelican Point, south of Zils Road, Buena Vista Drive, east of Sunset Drive and west of San Andreas Road

CRZ- E069- The roads include Salsipuedes-Pajaro Cycleway (Proposed), south of West Beach Street, Industrial Road, Riverside Drive, east of Cabrillo Highway and west of Salsipuedes-Pajaro Cycleway

The rest of the zones impacted are

CRZ-E070, CRZ-E071, CTL E010, E014, E015, E018, E019, E050, E051 , CRZ E081 , FEL E008, E012 .

Check on shelter information in the county here .

The post Evacuation orders and road closures issued in parts of Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
pajaronian.com

Evacuations underway after Corralitos Creek overflows again

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies and Caltrans workers closed Holohan Road and East Lake Avenue down altogether in the area on Jan. 14 as flood water gushed from Corralitos Creek into early afternoon. Hundreds of people flocked to the banks of Salsipuedes Creek for a close look at the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Mandatory evacuation in parts of North County

Due to flooding, San Benito County again issued a mandatory evacuation for portions of North San Benito County on Jan. 14 at 3:45 pm. At time of announcement, the Veteran’s Memorial Building evacuation center remained closed. Mandatory Evacuation Lovers Lane region of Hollister. San Benito County residents the following...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding

The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of major flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car teeters on cliff in Santa Cruz County, 3 occupants rescued

SAN FRANCISCO - Three occupants of a car teetering over a cliff in Santa Cruz County on Friday were rescued by California Highway Patrol, officials say. CHP said a highway patrol officer arrived to the scene on Old Mill Road, west of Highway 17 near Los Gatos. The officer was responding to the call of a car hanging over a ditch. What he arrived to ended up being much worse.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings

FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Partial road collapse prompts street closure in Pescadero

A partial road collapse amid extreme weather prompted a street closure in Pescadero on Saturday. The San Mateo County Fire Department announced just before 12:50 p.m. that Stage Road in the area of Pomponio Creek Road was closed due to the partial collapse. Video captured at the scene showed one side of the road dipping dangerously before a small landslide caused the asphalt to break away and fall partway down the hillside. A cause for the collapse was not immediately known, and Stage Road was set to be closed for an indeterminate period as crews repaired the damage. The San Mateo County Fire Department also reported heavy rains flooded portions of Pescadero Creek Road near Bean Hollow Road, though no further road damage was immediately reported.
PESCADERO, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County road closures

SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

New Idria Road: from bad to worse

Nestled in the hills of South San Benito County in the rural expanse between Highways 5 and 25, lies a route traveled by a sparse but thriving populace and the bold few who seek the decommissioned mercury mine of New Idria. The roughly 21-mile stretch of road is home to various ranches, residences and the Griswold Hills Recreation Area. As any who have recently found themselves on New Idria Road are well aware, it is in a remarkable state of disrepair.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Sinkhole opens up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A sinkhole opened up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley about a mile from where a retaining wall collapsed. The road was situated above an old railroad culvert. Santa Cruz County crews surveyed the damage on Wednesday afternoon, but people who live in the area...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy