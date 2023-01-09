Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - No one was hurt in a Milwaukee duplex fire near 72nd and Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. It happened around 5 p.m. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said there was fire on the first floor, and it was brought under control within 15 minutes. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire on Milwaukee's east side, no injuries reported
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters said no injuries were reported after a fire on the city's east side Tuesday, Jan. 10. Fire crews responded to the scene near Prospect and Belleview just after 5 p.m. There was fire on the first and second floors, with "heavy fire" on the outside. No...
Three Milwaukee police chases in a matter of hours Tuesday night
It was a busy Tuesday night for Milwaukee police out on the roads with three police chases in less than four hours.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver loses control, strikes pole, fire hydrant
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 2:44 a.m. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling northbound on N. 35th Street at a high rate of speed, when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, losing control and colliding with a streetlight pole and a fire hydrant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man found dead inside burned building near 26th and Greenfield identified
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) recently identified the man found dead in a building near 26th and Greenfield.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8th and Hayes shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 9 near 8th and Hayes. It happened at approximately 11:18 p.m. The victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. This investigation is ongoing, however, it may...
WISN
Four houses, one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac pursuit; Milwaukee stolen vehicle involved, 100 mph speeds
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody Monday, Jan. 9 following a police pursuit in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was reported stolen from Milwaukee. A 15-year-old girl, entered as a runaway out of Milwaukee, was located in the vehicle. The pursuit began around 12:18 a.m....
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank near 26th and Wisconsin
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
wwisradio.com
Separate Milwaukee police pursuits end in crash and arrest
A Milwaukee police pursuit ended in an arrest near 1st and Concordia on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the pursuit of a reckless driver began around 7:30 p.m. near 6th and Walnut.
WISN
Suspect arrested in killing of two South Milwaukee teens
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man suspected in the shooting deaths of two South Milwaukee teenagers on Dec. 29 has been arrested in Milwaukee, police said Tuesday. The teens were found dead in a car in a parking lot near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights in South Milwaukee. They...
CBS 58
Police say robbery may be motive for shooting at 8th and Hayes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:18 p.m. near 8th and Hayes. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say robbery may be the motive for this shooting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck sighting at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
A rare mandarin duck was spotted in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. It is typically found in parts of Asia.
MPD data shows spike in reckless driving citations over past 3 months
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) data shows a significant spike in the number of reckless driving citations being issued recently.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Outpost Natural Foods; newly remodeled location
A newly remodeled location is home to the largest selection of organic produce in Milwaukee. Amelia Jones is at Outpost Natural Foods in Bay View.
CBS 58
Pursuit ends in crash near 50th and Clarke, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old man is in custody following a reckless driving pursuit Monday, Jan. 9. The pursuit began near N. 44th St. and W. Hope Street and ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a fence near N. 50th St. and W. Clarke Street. Authorities...
CBS 58
Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the double homicide of two teenagers in South Milwaukee. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights on Dec. 29. Police say the...
