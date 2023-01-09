ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heroes, zeros from Giants’ loss to Eagles: Special teams can’t cash in

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 3 days ago

Hero, zeros and full blitz from the Giants’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Hero

Jake Elliott converted five field goals (22, 32, 39, 52 and 54 yards) to rescue an Eagles offense that stalled during Jalen Hurts’ return to the lineup after two games missed.

Zero

The Giants special teams tried a fake field goal and an onside kick. Neither worked and the Giants would’ve liked those three points when it was 19-9 late in the fourth quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELEVB_0k7yqHro00
N.Y. Post Photo Illustration
Unsung hero

Giants killer Boston Scott scored the Eagles’ only touchdown on an 8-yard run. Ten of his 17 career touchdowns are in this rivalry.

Key stat

9 Straight losses for the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, though this one was less shocking and horrific than most in that span.

New York Post

Mike LaFleur, Jets part ways after rough season for offense

For the second time in three years, the Jets will conduct a search for an offensive coordinator. The team and Mike LaFleur have parted ways after two seasons together, according to The Post’s Brian Costello. New York — allowing LaFleur to pursue other opportunities — will start its process Thursday. It was a rocky year for the Jets and their offense, a unit that sputtered throughout the year amid injuries and inconsistencies to Zach Wilson and Mike White. Joe Flacco started four games, including the season-finale. New York’s offense didn’t score a touchdown in the final three games, losing to Jacksonville, Seattle and...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Giants’ playoff ‘innocence’ is joy to watch that won’t last long

It will never be this way again for this group of Giants, and on one level that’s a good thing. No matter what happens this Sunday at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, or wherever else January (and, dare we even say it, February) may bring them, these Giants — the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll Giants, and whatever pieces of the core remain going forward — will never have a season quite like this one. Pat Riley gave a name to a season like this nearly 30 years ago. He called it “The Innocent Climb.” “A team of unselfish members, without any impressive success, begins an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

