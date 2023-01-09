Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives Tennessee Vols some much deserved respect
Sonny Dykes — TCU Luke Fickell — Wisconsin. Dave Clawson — Wake Forest (former Vols offensive coordinator) Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi had Tennessee at No. 4, higher than most coaches had the Vols, but he had Alabama at No. 3. I think it says a lot...
Fred Gaskin Is Down To 8
Tennessee athlete target Fred Gaskin is down to eight schools, and the Volunteers are among his finalists.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Receiver Visiting Tennessee For January Junior Day
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo is unofficially visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ junior day, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday afternoon. Wingo is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 14 player and No. 3 receiver in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Saint Louis native is the top player in the state of Missouri.
Putnam on OL vs. Tennessee: ‘We played as hard as we could’
Despite the disappointing outcome in No. 7 Clemson’s 31-14 loss to sixth-ranked Tennessee in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, Clemson offensive lineman Will Putnam is proud of the way his unit (...)
Ryan Wingo Schedules UT Visit
According to On3's Chad Simmons, Tennessee wide receiver target Ryan Wingo has scheduled a visit with the Volunteers.
wvlt.tv
Vols finish 6th in final AP Top-25 College Football Poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s 31-14 victory over Clemson in the Orange Bowl has earned Josh Heupel’s Vols a 6th place ranking in the final AP Top-25 College Football Poll. The Vols finished with 11 wins (11-2) for the first time since 2001 while sporting an electrifying offense...
Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote
One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Tennessee football schedule: Volunteers games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay Sept. 16 at Florida Sept. 23 vs. UTSA Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina Oct. 7 Idle Oct. 14 vs. Texas A&M Oct. 21 at Alabama Oct. 28 at Kentucky Nov. 4 vs. UConn Nov. 11 at ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program
On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
wvlt.tv
College GameDay headed to Tennessee for Lady Vols vs UConn
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN’s College GameDay is set to return to Knoxville, this time to cover the Lady Vols as they take on UConn on Thursday, Jan. 26. The game will be the first of three women’s college basketball shows this season and is part of ESPN’s We Back Pat initiative honoring the late Pat Summitt.
wvlt.tv
Vol Frank Anderson takes home national honor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Baseball Pitching Coach Frank Anderson was named the 2022 Rawlings Pitching Coach of the Year at the American Baseball Coaches Association Convention over the weekend at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. The veteran pitching coach has guided the Tennessee staff to...
wvlt.tv
‘Time to pass the torch’ | Sports Animal’s Jimmy Hyams announces retirement
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 99.1 The Sports Animal’s Jimmy Hyams announced plans to retire Tuesday. The radio personality and sports reporter made the announcement on his blog, where he also reflected on his impressive career. “I’ve covered the Masters and a Super Bowl,” Hyams said. “I’ve covered Final Fours...
Transfer wide receiver commits to Tennessee
Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont'e Thornton committed to Tennessee on Monday afternoon, he announced publicly on social media coming off his official visit with the Vols this past weekend. Tennessee left quite the impression on Thornton who also took visits to Miami, Auburn and Arkansas while in the transfer portal.
wvlt.tv
One Knoxville SC releases first USL1 schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s professional soccer team, released the lineup for their first USL1 schedule Wednesday. The season begins on March 18 and will go through mid-October. Of the 32 games, 16 will be at home at Regal Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus.
wvlt.tv
U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming to Knoxville
At the beginning of January, residents were given eviction notices by the owners this time, telling them the city had purchased the property and they would have to leave at the end of the month, with a few exceptions allowing some to stay until the middle of February. There is...
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
What would you do if you won? The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to over $1 billion ahead of this week's drawing. Just this week, a Knoxville player won $150K off of a Powerball ticket. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 15 hours ago.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville lottery player caught a streak of luck and won over $100,000 on a Powerball ticket Saturday, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. However, since the player chose the...
wvlt.tv
RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will be offering a free pop-up clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15 offering dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be hosted at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. The event will not require an ID and services will be provided...
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closes Knoxville location
After opening its Alcoa location in 2019, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery announced closing the Knoxville building Sunday morning.
wvlt.tv
Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays
