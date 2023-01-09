Read full article on original website
El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'
An El Paso, Texas resident joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has created an unsafe environment in her community and the extents migrants go to cross into the U.S.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Border Patrol union rips Biden’s border visit, says El Paso cleaned up ‘just in time’
The National Border Patrol Council mocked President Biden’s trip to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday amid reports that hundreds of migrants have been cleared out of the area in recent days.
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend
The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
Biden is in Mexico City. His first action? Asking the Mexican president for help with fentanyl
Joe Biden kicks off the North American Leaders' Summit asking Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for help tackling the fentanyl crisis.
Misery in El Paso: Hundreds of homeless migrants live in squalor amid deportation fears
One-year-old Brenda's tiny feet are bare on the cold asphalt of an El Paso parking lot as the harsh reality starts to sink in for her parents. They are undocumented. They are homeless. And their daughter barely escaped death when they crossed the Rio Grande.
Migrants plead with El Paso cops as they’re rounded up ahead of Biden visit: Video
Gripping video captures the moment migrants in El Paso pray in vain as cops rounded them up outside a local church shelter ahead of President Biden’s first visit to the Mexican border on Sunday. “Cover us, Father, in the name of Jesus,” a man is heard praying loudly in Spanish as cops and US customs agents rounded up as many as 150 immigrants in the Texas border city, a report by NBC News shows. “They come seeking your salvation, sir,” the man says. “They are looking for a better future. They’re respecting the law, sir. “We respect the law and they’re doing their...
Biden to migrant service workers in El Paso: ‘If I could wave the wand, what should I do?’
President Biden on Sunday visited a migrant services center and asked workers inside what his administration can do to help amid record-breaking migrants crossing into the U.S. from the southern border with Mexico. “If I could wave the wand, what should I do?” the president asked those at the El Paso County Migrant Services Center.…
U.S. asks Mexico to ‘divert’ migrants away from El Paso to South Texas, congressman says
A South Texas congressman says the surge of migrants currently crossing in El Paso soon will be diverted to the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border, Border Report has learned.
Texas Democrat Mayor Defies Joe Biden to Admit Scale of Migrant Crisis
The El Paso mayor had reportedly been urged by the Biden administration not to issue an emergency declaration over concerns about surging migrant crossings.
Violence reported as El Chapo son Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez captured in Mexico ahead of Biden visit
Mexican authorities have captured Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez, a drug trafficker and one of former cartel leader El Chapo’s sons, unleashing a spate of violence in Mexico — just days before President Biden’s state visit to the country next week, according to reports. There were reports of violence Thursday throughout northwestern Mexico, where Guzmán-Lopez was captured, including at Culiacán International Airport, although The Post has not been able to verify this. The US Embassy in Mexico tweeted “Reports of gun fire in multiple locations.” Known as “El Raton” or the Rat, Guzmán-Lopez, 32, is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel once ruled by...
Biden greeted with handshake from Gov. Abbott, tours border wall during visit in El Paso: recap
President Joe Biden visited El Paso Sunday to address new border enforcement operations and humanitarian efforts along the U.S.-Mexico border. Biden's trip, which lasted about four hours, comes amid criticism from Republicans and some Democratic lawmakers that he hasn’t done enough to address a surge of migrants at the southern border. From Texas, Biden departed for Mexico City...
Texas attorney general says Biden's new immigration plan may not be legal: 'you're not king'
The Texas Attorney General tells Fox Digital that although President Biden's plan is not "a good or bad idea," Biden has to "follow the rules, the laws just like everybody else."
Biden walks stretch of US-Mexico border, amid GOP criticism
EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
KOAT 7
NM elected officials react to Biden's border visit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since Biden took, office he has not beento the U.S. -Mexico border. On Sunday, that finally happened in El Paso, Texas, but no New Mexico officials joined the president. Over the past year, there has been an influx of migrants in the U.S. - Mexico border.
Biden to visit El Paso County migrant services facility, Bridge of the Americas
President Biden planned to visit a county migrant assistance center and assess customs operations at the Bridge of the Americas during his visit to El Paso on Sunday, according to the White House.
Biden meets border officials in El Paso on first stop of visit to U.S.-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
Texas Dems accused of treating Biden's border visit as 'photo op' silent on city cleaning up before the trip
Three Democratic representatives from Texas joined President Biden on his first trip to the southern border, but they remained silent after concerns were raised over their trip.
On eve of Biden’s border visit, migrants fear new rules
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Several hundred people marched through the streets of El Paso on Saturday afternoon, and when they arrived at a group of migrants huddling outside a church, they sang to them “no estan solos” — “you are not alone.”. Around 300...
Biden makes tightly controlled visit to the southern border, his first as president
President Joe Biden visited the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time as president, but he did not appear to see or meet with migrants, including during a trip to a migrant respite center.
