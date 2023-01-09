ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend

The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
Migrants plead with El Paso cops as they’re rounded up ahead of Biden visit: Video

Gripping video captures the moment migrants in El Paso pray in vain as cops rounded them up outside a local church shelter ahead of President Biden’s first visit to the Mexican border on Sunday. “Cover us, Father, in the name of Jesus,” a man is heard praying loudly in Spanish as cops and US customs agents rounded up as many as 150 immigrants in the Texas border city, a report by NBC News shows. “They come seeking your salvation, sir,” the man says. “They are looking for a better future. They’re respecting the law, sir. “We respect the law and they’re doing their...
Violence reported as El Chapo son Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez captured in Mexico ahead of Biden visit

Mexican authorities have captured Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez, a drug trafficker and one of former cartel leader El Chapo’s sons, unleashing a spate of violence in Mexico — just days before President Biden’s state visit to the country next week, according to reports. There were reports of violence Thursday throughout northwestern Mexico, where Guzmán-Lopez was captured, including at Culiacán International Airport, although The Post has not been able to verify this. The US Embassy in Mexico tweeted “Reports of gun fire in multiple locations.” Known as “El Raton” or the Rat, Guzmán-Lopez, 32, is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel once ruled by...
Biden greeted with handshake from Gov. Abbott, tours border wall during visit in El Paso: recap

President Joe Biden visited El Paso Sunday to address new border enforcement operations and humanitarian efforts along the U.S.-Mexico border. Biden's trip, which lasted about four hours, comes amid criticism from Republicans and some Democratic lawmakers that he hasn’t done enough to address a surge of migrants at the southern border. From Texas, Biden departed for Mexico City...
Biden walks stretch of US-Mexico border, amid GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
NM elected officials react to Biden's border visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since Biden took, office he has not beento the U.S. -Mexico border. On Sunday, that finally happened in El Paso, Texas, but no New Mexico officials joined the president. Over the past year, there has been an influx of migrants in the U.S. - Mexico border.
