Honolulu, HI

Surf Turf
6d ago

Pilau man! Unbelievable! A child who has to go, with no restroom in reach or in sight, okay, but a grown man and filming?? Sicko donkey.

GF65
6d ago

It's been a long time since we made a human sacrifice to Pele. Keep it up and see what happens. Kapu!!!

Clifford Oliveira Jr.
6d ago

in Hawaii if you asking for it, most times your going to get it, using the bathroom is one thing, filming it like you think it's funny using the bathroom on Kilauea is provoking hate and violence by being disrespectful to the Hawaiian culture that revere Kilauea and Pele, now your asking for it!

Korean community celebrates 120th anniversary of immigration to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 120 years ago, Christ United Methodist Church in Makiki was a sanctuary for the first 102 Korea immigrants who came to work on Hawaii’s plantations. In a special gathering Friday, the Korean community honored those pioneers at the historic site. “It’s not only the place...
CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu

Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Calling all Hawaii war veterans: You could be eligible for free medical care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a benefits workshop this Saturday as part of their PACT Act to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to toxins. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oahu Veterans Centers center. They’re offering registration help, vaccinations and...
What's Trending: Noodles freeze in Russia's frigid weather; cute pandas!

O'ahu saw over 1,100 new jobless claims. Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year. In the first full-scale celebration since 2020, Chinatown is ringing in the 2023 Lunar New Year with a big party. Dr. Frank Viggiano, Jr. shows off some cool gadgets. Updated: 6 hours...
Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year

HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save...
Two Reasonably Priced Honolulu Restaurants + 2022 James Beard Award Winner

As we travel throughout Hawaii, we love to experience good food. Recently, we found two restaurants, both in the same neighborhood of Honolulu, that far exceeded our already high expectations. Both require reservations, so book early to avoid disappointment. These are simply two of the best restaurants in Honolulu and perhaps in the Hawaiian Islands.
Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
Bishop Museum CEO, 2 other execs ousted after months-long probe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s CEO and two other top leaders are stepping down following a months-long internal investigation, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced Thursday. Their departures are in effect immediately after a unanimous vote. The Bishop Museum’s board put CEO Melanie Ide and two other leaders...
