HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve ever watched Star Trek, you know the saying, “To boldly go where no man has gone before.”. This week on ‘Muthaship’, we’re joined by a woman who has gone where hardly anyone has ventured before! Dawn Wright is the first African American woman to dive down to the deepest point on Earth in the ocean!

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO