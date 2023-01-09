ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Comments / 1

WESH

Officials: Orange County home catches on fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a home in Orange County on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Fire Rescue, a home on the 400 block of Elkwood caught on fire. Crews who responded to the scene were able to extinguish the fire and no one was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Person hospitalized after road rage shooting in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One person is injured after a shooting in Kissimmee Wednesday. The Osceola County sheriff’s office said shots were fired during a road rage encounter near Boggy Terrace Drive and Simpson Road in a McDonald's parking lot. “There was some type of altercation a little bit...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Deputies: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home Wednesday afternoon. A six-hour-long standoff involving a domestic-related shooting has come to an end in the Jennifer Estates subdivision in Seminole County. "We are right here. We are not going anywhere. We need...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deadly 3-vehicle crash reported in Polk County

A deadly three-vehicle crash was reported in Polk County on Wednesday. According to county officials, at least one person was dead after a crash in the area of N. Combee Road at Saddle Creek Road. The crash was reported around 7 a.m.
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 injured in semitruck crash on I-4 in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers were injured Monday morning when a semitruck rear-ended another semitruck on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The westbound lanes were shut down from Central Florida Parkway to State Road 528 but later reopened. As of 10:30 a.m., there...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Resident of The Quarters Apartments arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood. Daniel Alexander Sabatino, 22, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 where an officer was conducting registration checks, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Foot chase leads to arrest of man in Crystal River

A pursuit on foot led to the arrest of a man from Marion County on Jan. 5 who was caught riding a stolen motorcycle with a suspended license while carrying both methamphetamine and a firearm as a convicted felon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Lance Dakota Sheppard after...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
click orlando

Orange County deputies seek help identifying man found dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are trying to identify a man found dead near Mall at Millenia last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and they would like to notify the man’s family of his death.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Pedestrian killed in crash by U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange in Ormond Beach

A pedestrian died on U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach Monday morning after a 63-year-old Daytona Beach man struck him with his pickup truck, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash took place by the U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange at 5:20 a.m. FHP reported the pedestrian was walking within the travel lanes of U.S. 1, not in a marked crosswalk, when he entered the northbound lane in the direct path of the Daytona Beach man's truck and was hit.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

