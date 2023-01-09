Read full article on original website
WESH
Officials: Orange County home catches on fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a home in Orange County on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Fire Rescue, a home on the 400 block of Elkwood caught on fire. Crews who responded to the scene were able to extinguish the fire and no one was...
Firefighters say battery charger likely cause of house fire in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters believe a battery charger caused a house to go up in flames. Smoke was seen coming from this charred home near Bithlo on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said a battery charger in the garage started the fire. Crews from Seminole, Oviedo, and Orange...
WCJB
Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
click orlando
1 killed when car careens off Altamonte Springs bridge, lands in water
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A driver was killed early Tuesday when a vehicle crashed and rolled off a bridge in Seminole County, becoming partially submerged in a river, police said. The fatal crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on State Road 436 at Orange Avenue in Altamonte Springs. [TRENDING: Become...
WESH
Person dead after vehicle flips, lands in ditch in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A person is dead after a crash that occurred in Altamonte Springs Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. in the area of Orange Avenue and West State Route 436. Investigators say the vehicle flipped and landed in a ditch filled with water. The person...
1 dead after car crashes into river in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — An early morning crash claimed the life of one person in Altamonte Springs Tuesday. Seminole County Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of State Road 436 and Orange Avenue around 4:15 a.m. At the scene, they found a car partially submerged in the Little...
WESH
Sheriff: Person hospitalized after road rage shooting in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One person is injured after a shooting in Kissimmee Wednesday. The Osceola County sheriff’s office said shots were fired during a road rage encounter near Boggy Terrace Drive and Simpson Road in a McDonald's parking lot. “There was some type of altercation a little bit...
WESH
Deputies: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home Wednesday afternoon. A six-hour-long standoff involving a domestic-related shooting has come to an end in the Jennifer Estates subdivision in Seminole County. "We are right here. We are not going anywhere. We need...
WESH
Deadly 3-vehicle crash reported in Polk County
A deadly three-vehicle crash was reported in Polk County on Wednesday. According to county officials, at least one person was dead after a crash in the area of N. Combee Road at Saddle Creek Road. The crash was reported around 7 a.m.
click orlando
2 injured in semitruck crash on I-4 in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers were injured Monday morning when a semitruck rear-ended another semitruck on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The westbound lanes were shut down from Central Florida Parkway to State Road 528 but later reopened. As of 10:30 a.m., there...
villages-news.com
Resident of The Quarters Apartments arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood
A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood. Daniel Alexander Sabatino, 22, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 where an officer was conducting registration checks, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
Citrus County Chronicle
Foot chase leads to arrest of man in Crystal River
A pursuit on foot led to the arrest of a man from Marion County on Jan. 5 who was caught riding a stolen motorcycle with a suspended license while carrying both methamphetamine and a firearm as a convicted felon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Lance Dakota Sheppard after...
Police search for missing 12-year-old girl from central Florida
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old girl from Sumter County.
click orlando
Orange County deputies seek help identifying man found dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are trying to identify a man found dead near Mall at Millenia last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and they would like to notify the man’s family of his death.
WESH
Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
WESH
Crews battle large house fire in Seminole County
Crews were called to battle a large house fire in Seminole County on Tuesday. The fire was reported at a home on Wassum Trail in Chuluota. Video from above the scene showed heavy damage. Officials said one patient was being assessed.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Pedestrian killed in crash by U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange in Ormond Beach
A pedestrian died on U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach Monday morning after a 63-year-old Daytona Beach man struck him with his pickup truck, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash took place by the U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange at 5:20 a.m. FHP reported the pedestrian was walking within the travel lanes of U.S. 1, not in a marked crosswalk, when he entered the northbound lane in the direct path of the Daytona Beach man's truck and was hit.
Man in 20s shot in east Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man was shot in an east Orange County neighborhood Monday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to Overdale Street near Donnybrook Park. At the scene, they determined that a man, in his 20s, went to a hospital for help...
Fire crews in Seminole County battle fire the size of two football fields
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department battled a blaze in the Mims/Lake Harney area on Sunday. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a smoke investigation call around 5:15 p.m. When crews arrived, they located the fire in a marshy area. Crews battled two separate fires...
