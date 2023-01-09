Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Smart's expected absence raises two pressing questions
If Marcus Smart isn’t able to suit up for Monday’s visit from the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics might be forced to address two pressing questions with the lineup decisions they make in Smart’s absence. The Celtics listed Smart as doubtful for Monday’s game after he banged...
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Trades to Gain an Advantage in Playoff Race
The Edmonton Oilers are not in a great spot after another loss to a Pacific division rival, the Los Angeles Kings. They may hold the second wildcard spot, but will likely drop lower in the standings when the teams below them start catching up in games. To fix the holes in their lineup, the Oilers are going to have to make more than one trade.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Shouldn’t Consider Trading For Matt Dumba
In a recent segment of TSN’s Insider Trading, Darren Dreger noted that the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The right-shot defender is in the final year of his contract, with a price tag of $6 million. The Wild are clearly...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Rodgers fuels retirement talk after refusing jersey swap
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. But it was what happened on the field after the game that has the NFL world buzzing. The 18-year veteran was approached by Lions rookie...
FOX Sports
Jones gets 27th career shutout, Kraken beat Canadiens 4-0
MONTREAL (AP) — Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Seattle Kraken beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win. Daniel Sprong and Matty Beniers...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Remain Team with Many Flaws in Year 8 of McDavid
While it feels like forever ago, you don’t have to go all that far back to find a time when the Edmonton Oilers were the laughingstock of the NHL. Despite having three first-overall picks in three straight years from 2010-2012, they continued to be among the worst teams in the league, which led them to select first overall yet again in 2015.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Must Reverse Disturbing Trend of Wasting McDavid’s Prime
Connor McDavid is hands down the best hockey player in the world. He’s on track to win his first Rocket Richard Trophy this season on top of everything else he’s accomplished so far in his career. Despite all the good McDavid has brought to the Oilers, they currently...
20 questions with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty
In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty:. Pittsburgh Penguins because I was from the area and they were having some success when I was getting into hockey. I was always a huge Penguins fan. What was that like getting drafted by them? It was crazy. It was surreal. One of the craziest days of my life. To be able to play there and get my start in the NHL was pretty special.
NBA roundup: Bucks survive scare, finally solve Hawks
Jrue Holiday scored 27 points and Brook Lopez added 20 points and 12 rebounds to help the visiting Milwaukee Bucks
Trey Lyles on his 15 point 4th quarter to spark the Kings in 135-115 throttling of Rockets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Trey Lyles talks about his huge fourth quarter, dropping 15 points and pulling down six rebounds, to lead Sacramento over the Houston Rockets 135-115, and earning the team’s defensive player of the game chain.
The Hockey Writers
Pressure Is on Oilers to Make Trade Before Kane’s Return
Jesse Puljujarvi and Warren Foegele‘s time with the Edmonton Oilers is quickly coming to an end. Puljujarvi has been given many chances, and here we are discussing him on his way out. It has reached a point that the Oilers might be willing to ship him out to move money and get very little in return. Foegele has been a healthy scratch the last two games and isn’t in the good books either. Expect one or both to be traded in the coming weeks.
Danuel House Jr. remains professional as role changes for Sixers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have a number of talented players coach Doc Rivers can turn to as he creates a rotation he can count on every night. To begin the season, Rivers frequently turned to Danuel House Jr. The veteran could come in and provide good minutes. He gave the Sixers energy off the bench, and he knocked down 3-pointers at a solid clip.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Prospect Zack Ostapchuk Traded to WHL’s Winnipeg Ice
It has been quite the busy week for Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk, as he won the gold medal with Canada at the World Junior Championship (WJC), and has now been traded to the Winnipeg Ice, who sit in second place in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Ostapchuk currently has 10 goals, 29 points, in 21 games for the Giants, sitting second in points per game on his team.
Texas two-step: Kings dance by Rockets to pass Mavericks for fourth in Western Conference
The Kings took control late to close out the Houston Rockets behind big games from Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Trey Lyles.
How to watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers wild card game
Wrapping up the 2023 wild card weekend is a battle of blue bloods featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite posting a 12-5 record – good for seventh-best in the league – Dallas has to travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and Buccaneers on Monday.
Lions DB joins Urlacher in Rodgers-crushing company
Kerby Joseph is temporarily an honorary Chicago Bear. Joseph became the first player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers three times in one season. Only one other player has ever intercepted Rodgers three times in their career – Brian Urlacher. On Sunday night, Joseph helped the Lions defeat...
Podcast: Kane injury update and Reichel is starting to pop
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis provide an injury update on Patrick Kane and weigh in on Lukas Reichel's impressive weekend. Plus, Alex Stalock continues to shine, emergency goaltender Scott Foster makes an appearance at practice and legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech shows off his skills in net.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Reveals Biggest Lessons from 4-Game Stretch
Desmond Ridder went 2-2 in the final four games of the season as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback.
Poles explains Bears' strategy for critical offseason ahead
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The first season of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era ended with the Bears going 3-14, finishing on a 10-game losing streak, and landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With Poles' teardown complete, the Bears now enter what could be a transformational...
