ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Smart's expected absence raises two pressing questions

If Marcus Smart isn’t able to suit up for Monday’s visit from the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics might be forced to address two pressing questions with the lineup decisions they make in Smart’s absence. The Celtics listed Smart as doubtful for Monday’s game after he banged...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

4 Oilers Trades to Gain an Advantage in Playoff Race

The Edmonton Oilers are not in a great spot after another loss to a Pacific division rival, the Los Angeles Kings. They may hold the second wildcard spot, but will likely drop lower in the standings when the teams below them start catching up in games. To fix the holes in their lineup, the Oilers are going to have to make more than one trade.
The Hockey Writers

Senators Shouldn’t Consider Trading For Matt Dumba

In a recent segment of TSN’s Insider Trading, Darren Dreger noted that the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The right-shot defender is in the final year of his contract, with a price tag of $6 million. The Wild are clearly...
SAINT PAUL, MN
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Jones gets 27th career shutout, Kraken beat Canadiens 4-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Seattle Kraken beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win. Daniel Sprong and Matty Beniers...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Remain Team with Many Flaws in Year 8 of McDavid

While it feels like forever ago, you don’t have to go all that far back to find a time when the Edmonton Oilers were the laughingstock of the NHL. Despite having three first-overall picks in three straight years from 2010-2012, they continued to be among the worst teams in the league, which led them to select first overall yet again in 2015.
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Must Reverse Disturbing Trend of Wasting McDavid’s Prime

Connor McDavid is hands down the best hockey player in the world. He’s on track to win his first Rocket Richard Trophy this season on top of everything else he’s accomplished so far in his career. Despite all the good McDavid has brought to the Oilers, they currently...
NBC Sports Chicago

20 questions with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty

In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty:. Pittsburgh Penguins because I was from the area and they were having some success when I was getting into hockey. I was always a huge Penguins fan. What was that like getting drafted by them? It was crazy. It was surreal. One of the craziest days of my life. To be able to play there and get my start in the NHL was pretty special.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Pressure Is on Oilers to Make Trade Before Kane’s Return

Jesse Puljujarvi and Warren Foegele‘s time with the Edmonton Oilers is quickly coming to an end. Puljujarvi has been given many chances, and here we are discussing him on his way out. It has reached a point that the Oilers might be willing to ship him out to move money and get very little in return. Foegele has been a healthy scratch the last two games and isn’t in the good books either. Expect one or both to be traded in the coming weeks.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danuel House Jr. remains professional as role changes for Sixers

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have a number of talented players coach Doc Rivers can turn to as he creates a rotation he can count on every night. To begin the season, Rivers frequently turned to Danuel House Jr. The veteran could come in and provide good minutes. He gave the Sixers energy off the bench, and he knocked down 3-pointers at a solid clip.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Senators Prospect Zack Ostapchuk Traded to WHL’s Winnipeg Ice

It has been quite the busy week for Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk, as he won the gold medal with Canada at the World Junior Championship (WJC), and has now been traded to the Winnipeg Ice, who sit in second place in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Ostapchuk currently has 10 goals, 29 points, in 21 games for the Giants, sitting second in points per game on his team.
NBC Sports Chicago

Lions DB joins Urlacher in Rodgers-crushing company

Kerby Joseph is temporarily an honorary Chicago Bear. Joseph became the first player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers three times in one season. Only one other player has ever intercepted Rodgers three times in their career – Brian Urlacher. On Sunday night, Joseph helped the Lions defeat...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Kane injury update and Reichel is starting to pop

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis provide an injury update on Patrick Kane and weigh in on Lukas Reichel's impressive weekend. Plus, Alex Stalock continues to shine, emergency goaltender Scott Foster makes an appearance at practice and legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech shows off his skills in net.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy