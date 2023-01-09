ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

CBS 4's Steve Goldstein: Finally! It's playoff time again for the Dolphins

By Steven Goldstein
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lki5P_0k7yoW4r00

MIAMI- - Throw out style points and forget about how they got it done. For the first time since 2016, the Dolphins are in the playoffs !.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBiVJ_0k7yoW4r00
Duke Riley, left, of the Miami Dolphins tackles the Jets' Ty Johnson during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan.8, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Getty Images

No, it wasn't pretty down the stretch and yes they went through a lot of adversity and injuries to get there. But Sunday's 11-6 grinding win against the Jets, coupled with New England's loss in Buffalo puts Mike McDaniel's team back in the NFL postseason. And, it's back to Buffalo for the first-round game, a third meeting with the Bills this season.

Skylar Gets the Win
The Dolphins Needed their rookie 7th-round draft pick to start at quarterback with the season on the line. By no means was it a spectacular performance but Thompson played error-free football and led the drive that led to the game-winning field goal with 18 seconds left. He earned his first NFL win and the team's first this season without Tua Tagovailoa.

QB Shuffle
Speaking of Tua...the big question is, what's next at quarterback. Will Tagovailoa be medically cleared to play? Would the Dolphins let him play if he is cleared? Will Teddy Bridgewater be healthy enough to play? If so, would the Dolphins just stick with Thompson? There are many layers of intrigue at the QB position for this playoff game.

Ground and Pound
In week 18, with a banged up offensive line and 3rd string quarterback McDaniel turned to his running game and it produced. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson carried the load with more than 70 yards each, and when they needed a big run to set up the game-winning field goal...it was Salvon Ahmed, remember him, that came through.

Wilkins Star
Christian Wilkins had an incredible season on the defensive line, setting the franchise record for tackles by a lineman and the most in the NFL in a decade.

Sanders Hits
Special teams and long kicks have been a struggle this season but when the team absolutely had to have a 50 yard field goal, it was Jason Sanders and the unit that executed, sending the Dolphins to the playoffs.

3rd Time's the Charm
The Dolphins and Bills played 2 of the most exciting games in the NFL this season, each winning at home onnthr game's last play. Now, they will go at it for a 3rd time in the playoffs. Of course, the Dolphins had Tua playing quarterback for those games and his availability is questionable at best. But there is a confidence on this team after the 2 games in the regular season that they can compete, and play right to the wire against Buffalo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins clinched their spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets. But even though they won the game, they suffered a massive loss to one of their top players who now appears to be doubtful for Sunday’s Wild Card round playoff game against Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news

Tua Tagovailoa has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since he suffered his latest head injury in Week 16, and he will not be cleared in time to rejoin the Miami Dolphins for their upcoming playoff game. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s wild-card... The post Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Where 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl stand entering playoffs

The 49ers head into the 2022 NFL playoffs with favorable odds to win Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, show the 49ers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

New York Jets considering major moves

The New York Jets were one of the surprise teams to begin the season at 5-2. By the midway point, the Jets looked to be in a comfortable position for a playoff spot as well. Unfortunately for Jets fans, the season promptly fell off a cliff. The Jets finished the season on a six-game losing Read more... The post New York Jets considering major moves appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Kittle trumpets 'special' Purdy as NFL's top OROY candidate

Quarterback Brock Purdy played in only the final six regular-season games. But what a six-game stretch it was. Purdy’s performances since taking over for injured 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo have provided an argument for his inclusion into the conversation for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. “I don’t know...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Dolphins focus on getting healthy ahead of Buffalo game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Moments after the Dolphins’ playoff-clinching win over the Jets, coach Mike McDaniel went over to embrace the man who brought him to Miami, owner Stephen Ross. “I know how many other teams were interviewing me, so the answer is zero,” McDaniel said, “and...
The Daily Advance

These stats will blow your mind

I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports

LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) OL Liam Eichenberg (hand) RB Raheem Mostert (thumb) OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger) FB Alec Ingold (thumb) LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist) WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin) RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness) Full practice. CB...
CBS Boston

Report: Patriots expected to reassign offensive coaches, potentially add to staff

BOSTON -- When speaking to the media on Monday morning, Bill Belichick offered very little in terms of assessments on the season that had ended less than 24 hours earlier. And without a vote of confidence or no confidence in Matt Patricia, it wasn't exactly clear if sweeping changes would be made on the offensive coaching staff.By midweek, though, some clarity has arrived.Tom E. Curran reported Wednesday afternoon that Belichick has met with team owner Robert Kraft and is "amendable to changes." "My understanding is offensive coaching reassignments are going to happen and several offensive coaches are under consideration for the...
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
130K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy