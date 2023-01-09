Read full article on original website
Deadly Blaze in Lackawanna County
A woman is dead and dozens are displaced after a fire in a Blakely apartment complex this morning. Fire crews were called around 12:30 am at Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue. Flames and smoke were seen pouring from an apartment on the third floor. Officials say the woman who lived there died in the blaze. She is reported to be in her 70’s. Crews were able to evacuate the 61 other residents from the building. They have to stay somewhere else until renovations are made.
Pa. American Water to lay down 30K feet of new pipe in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) announced they will begin to replace 5.6 miles of water mains in Scranton. According to Pennsylvania American Water, the $8,000,000 project will improve reliability, increase water flows for firefighting, and reduce service disruptions. The company has hired contractors to replace 30,000 feet of the old six-inch […]
Home under construction vandalized in Lackawanna County
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say someone vandalized a home under construction in Lackawanna County, causing thousands of dollars in damages. According to police, contractors were working on the home when they noticed the damage. The PEX plumbing pipes and electrical wires were both cut. Damages for each are worth about $1,500. The […]
Fire damages Greenfield Twp. home
A fire destroyed a home in Greenfield Township and left several people without a place to stay. Calls went out for the fire in the 9500 block of New Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports from the scene, heavy smoke was coming from the home when crews arrived. Everyone inside was able to […]
WOLF
One dead, 61 displaced following fire at Blakely high-rise
BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One person died and 61 others have been displaced following a fire at a senior high-rise on Tuesday morning. The Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue went up in flames shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The Lackawanna County Coroner says a 72-year-old woman was...
Cause of death determined for two found dead in Southport parking lot in November 2022
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death for two people found in a car in a Southport parking lot last November, following an autopsy in Binghamton. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said a post-mortem exam at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined Tayler Nemier (18) and Ronald Hyrne (34) of Chemung County […]
Woman hospitalized after being hit by a train
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a train in Luzerne County. Police were called to the area of the Lehigh Gorge south access point near White Haven around 3 p.m. Officials have not released an update on the woman's condition. The...
PSP search for missing people in Luzerne County
LEHMAN, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of two missing people in the area of Pike Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township. A state police helicopter was circling the area for a time Wednesday morning. Newswatch 16 watched investigators take a blue Subaru Crosstrek out...
New parking rates in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Max Kubiak is used to paying the parking meter on Main Street in Stroudsburg when he goes to the gym. But this was the first day he had to go back in his wallet to pull out more change, and it was not because he was working out longer than usual.
Part of Route 611 to remain closed
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in Monroe County, a section of Route 611 will remain closed until the end of summer. A rock slide closed a part of the road south of the Delaware Water Gap borough last month. Now, officials say construction is...
WOLF
PA American Water announces $8M water line upgrade project to begin this week in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water today announced the start of an $8 million project to replace more than 5.6 miles of water main in the city of Scranton. The project replaces pipe dating back to 1895. “We prioritize projects based on a number of factors, including...
Berwick fire leaves garage in ruins
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A garage is in ruins and two homes are damaged after a fire in Berwick. A neighbor provided Eyewitness News a photo showing flames shooting from the garage on East 8th Street near Walnut Street. She says she could feel the heat from her home just a few doors away. […]
WOLF
72-year-old woman dead after high-rise fire
BLAKLEY,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — A woman is dead and 61 others forced out of their homes following a high-rise fire in Lackawanna County overnight. Those residents were evacuated to a local church hall. Around 12:30am Tuesday, fire crews were alerted to reports of smoke at this high-rise building on Railroad...
Fight to save scout camping area in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rally of support outside Trexler Scout Reservation on Jonas Road in Polk Township. More than two dozen campers and camp leaders came out to show their love for the camp that's getting ready to close its doors. "If they lose the camp...
Power outages in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some areas of Luzerne County were without power on Wednesday morning. About 11,000 homes and businesses were in the dark for a time because of a substation issue, according to UGI Utilities. UGI's website indicated that power was restored by about 11:20 a.m. For the...
Man robs jewelry store inside mall
HAZLETON, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are looking for the man behind a smash-and-grab robbery at the Laurel Mall near Hazleton. Police say just before 4 p.m., the man used a fire extinguisher to smash a display case in the D'Jesus Jewelry Store inside the mall. Police say...
Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
Water Street Bridge may reopen soon after repairs
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The weather this January has been cooperating for road and bridge repairs, and work is underway on a bridge in Luzerne County that’s been closed for over a year. Luzerne County officials say they’re waiting for the green light from PennDOT and anticipating its reopening as soon as next […]
Fireworks seized from garage in Moosic
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they confiscated a stash of fireworks from a garage in Moosic. According to Moosic Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a garage in the 3300 block of Birney Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Sunday after an undercover investigation revealed George Cramer, 44, of Scranton, was selling illegal […]
Woman charged with setting tree on fire
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
