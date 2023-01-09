ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

New Mexico State football announces full 2023 schedule

DALLAS – The 2023 football season is officially on the horizon as Conference USA announced its schedule for the upcoming year. For the second consecutive season, New Mexico State will play six home games at Aggie Memorial Stadium, including four conference games. Next season, NM State will welcome UMass, Western Illinois, FIU, Sam Houston, Middle […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course

“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
LAS CRUCES, NM
600 ESPN El Paso

Conference USA Fumbles The Ball with UTEP and NMSU Football Game

I was more than a little stunned when UTEP released their entire 2023 football schedule today. In fact, it was more than a month earlier than last year's February 15th release date. As expected Conference USA will play Wednesday night football games in the month of October. Also as expected, C-USA completely ignored the long history between UTEP and their I-10 rivals, New Mexico State.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?

According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Emergency closure at I-10 East and Airway Exit 25

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hazard has been reported at I-10 East and Airway by the Texas Department of Transportation. Exit Ramp 25 is closed. There is no immediate clearing time. All lanes are closed at Gateway East at Buffalo Soldier. The clearing time on that is also not...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning

UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter in fatal Las Cruces shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man believed to be responsible for Friday’s fatal shooting in Las Cruces has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter. David Chavez, 19, is charged with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with conditions of release. Chavez also had four misdemeanor warrants for […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

3 separate fires in Las Cruces damage 3 structures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate structure fires on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD) said one of the fires happened in a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador just after 9 a.m. Fire officials said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the property and […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
