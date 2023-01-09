Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
New Mexico State football announces full 2023 schedule
DALLAS – The 2023 football season is officially on the horizon as Conference USA announced its schedule for the upcoming year. For the second consecutive season, New Mexico State will play six home games at Aggie Memorial Stadium, including four conference games. Next season, NM State will welcome UMass, Western Illinois, FIU, Sam Houston, Middle […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course
“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
Conference USA Fumbles The Ball with UTEP and NMSU Football Game
I was more than a little stunned when UTEP released their entire 2023 football schedule today. In fact, it was more than a month earlier than last year's February 15th release date. As expected Conference USA will play Wednesday night football games in the month of October. Also as expected, C-USA completely ignored the long history between UTEP and their I-10 rivals, New Mexico State.
Hanks hires Scott Veliz as new head football coach, athletic coordinator
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After leaving Organ Mountain High School in Las Cruces to be the offensive coordinator at Naaman Forest in the Dallas area in 2019, El Paso native Scott Veliz has always kept his eyes open for any Borderland head coaching openings. On trips back to his hometown to host his Veliz […]
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico restaurants listed in Yelp’s 2022 ‘Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People already rely on Yelp to find the best places to eat, the platform is also making it easier to find pet-friendly restaurants. Yelp named three of New Mexico’s restaurants in their 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the US.”. Yelp searched for...
The Very First Plane Hijacking In America Happened In El Paso Tx.
There have been a number of airplane hijackings in American history but the very first one happened right here in El Paso. There have been some very interesting, high profile and terrifying hijackings throughout the history of flight. One of the more interesting ones, remains unsolved. In 1971, a man...
Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?
According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
KVIA
Emergency closure at I-10 East and Airway Exit 25
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hazard has been reported at I-10 East and Airway by the Texas Department of Transportation. Exit Ramp 25 is closed. There is no immediate clearing time. All lanes are closed at Gateway East at Buffalo Soldier. The clearing time on that is also not...
El Paso sees traffic closures due to President Biden’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this Texas restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
KFOX 14
1 person in custody following pursuit involving 5 minors on I-10 near state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken into custody after a pursuit ended on Interstate 10 at the Texas-New Mexico line Monday morning. The pursuit began on I-10 in Vinton, Texas and ended in New Mexico passing the "Welcome to Texas" sign. The vehicle being pursued by...
KFOX 14
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning
UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
KFOX 14
Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
Man arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter in fatal Las Cruces shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man believed to be responsible for Friday’s fatal shooting in Las Cruces has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter. David Chavez, 19, is charged with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with conditions of release. Chavez also had four misdemeanor warrants for […]
‘Doing it for America’: El Paso gunman sent migrants running for cover, document says
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 27-year-old El Paso man, accused of pointing a gun at migrants and sending them running for safety, claimed he was “doing it for America,” according to court documents obtained by KTSM. An arrest affidavit for Steven Driscoll says several witnesses saw him drive by an area that had been […]
Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an early Sunday morning crash in Sunland Park, according to the city’s fire department. The Sunland Park Fire Department responded to a crash about 1 a.m. Sunday along the 200 block of Third Street, according to a post on […]
3 separate fires in Las Cruces damage 3 structures
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate structure fires on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD) said one of the fires happened in a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador just after 9 a.m. Fire officials said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the property and […]
Racing News
Charlotte, NC
31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.https://racingnews.co
Comments / 0