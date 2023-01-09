Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Lake Milton landscaper accused of pocketing $7,500 down payment for work never started
A Lake Milton landscaper has been arrested after a Canfield woman says she made a down payment on a $37,000 job that was never started. Robert McDonald, 70, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday on a theft warrant filed in Canfield Court. According to a sheriff’s department report,...
Fire spreads to three homes in New Castle
Crews worked to control a fire Monday morning in New Castle that spread to neighboring homes.
Fire at vacant New Castle hotel under investigation
New Castle Firefighters were called to a fire at a vacant hotel in the downtown area Sunday morning.
WFMJ.com
Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County
A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
High electricity rates expected in Northeast Ohio this summer due to high wholesale auction prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric bills for many people in Northeast Ohio will be higher than usual this summer because FirstEnergy, for the second time, had to buy electricity at a much higher price than it’s paying now. FirstEnergy agreed at a Tuesday auction to pay $97.70 per megawatt-hour...
When will egg prices come down?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
Railroad crossing gate damaged in Youngstown crash
A railroad crossing gate was damaged after a crash in Youngstown on Tuesday afternoon.
explore venango
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Body found in North East, police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
Residents forced out of apartments with less than 10-day notice, lawsuit says
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating claims that some of your neighbors were forced out into the cold, told to move out of their apartment building with a less than 10-day notice. Edward Molzan, Grady Duffey Jr. and Mary Duffey, filed a lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, saying the […]
newsnet5
Mentor woman transforms items of those who have died into precious keepsakes
MENTOR, Ohio — The death of a loved one or close friend naturally brings tremendous sadness and pain. A Mentor woman is now helping people find comfort in their loss through handmade “memory items." Her name is Colleen Higgins, and she started her business after witnessing and experiencing...
One Tank Trip: Rhonda’s Emerald Diner
In this week's One Tank Trip, we head to Rhonda's Emerald Diner, a place that turns out all those old-time diner favorites.
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this cafe located in Kent.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment
Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
If the shoe fits: Cipok Shoe Co. in Chagrin Falls is owned by a familiar face
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Martha Vucsko, who has owned La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique in downtown Chagrin Falls for over 25 years, has stepped out into a new venture -- the Cipok Shoe Co. “I have always had a love for shoes. There isn’t a day that goes by...
PLANetizen
Study: Cuyahoga County Suburbs Ready for TOD
RTA Rapid Transit provides service to Cuyahoga County on four rail lines and three bus rapid transit lines. | upungato / RTA train. “New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD,” reports Steven Litt for Cleveland.com.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
Parma Schools moving forward with demolition plans for Parma High and Renwood Elementary
PARMA, Ohio -- Parma City Schools late last month approved a nearly $260,000 contract with GPD Group related to the demolition of Parma High School and Renwood Elementary School. “When you’re talking about the square footage we’re looking at, that’s a pretty significant task ahead -- especially in terms of...
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
