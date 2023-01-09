Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins’ Top 2023 Trade Deadline Assets
Through the first 40 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins are the league’s best team with a 32-4-4 record and 68 points. Sitting on top of the Atlantic Division standings is a nice spot to be in, but in the end, they want to be sitting on top of the league in June hoisting the Stanley Cup.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Vrana Clears Waivers, Proving Wingers Hold Little Value
This week saw Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman do the unthinkable, placing Czechian sniper Jakub Vrana on waivers, free for any NHL team to pick up. The Red Wings fandom was in shambles for exactly 24 hours as it awaited the inevitable announcement of which team decided to take him off waivers.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Scouting MTL-SEA, and the Boston Bruins
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken. Stu Cowan: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Montreal Canadiens – Seattle Kraken game include the Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, and Vegas Golden Knights.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
NHL
Evans, Poturalski AHL All-Stars
In AHL affiliate Coachella Valley's inaugural season, quite the success story so far, it's fitting that a veteran forward/alternate captain and promising rookie named. The American Hockey League announced its 2023 All-Star rosters Wednesday and two players, forward Andrew Poturalski and defenseman Ryker Evans, from AHL affiliate Coachella Valley will be representing the Firebirds in the league's All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec, Feb. 5 and 6.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THEY MADE US PAY'
Was was talked about following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. "It obviously sucks. That's not the way we wanted to end the game. To be quite honest, I thought we played a pretty solid road game. Had a lapse of five minutes and the good players don't need many chances to score and they made us pay. Got to learn from it."
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Rangers: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against New York and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Game 43: Dallas Stars (25-11-6, 56 points) vs. New York Rangers (23-12-7,...
NHL
Mailbag: Stanley Cup window open for Maple Leafs, Jets; Pastrnak contract
Here is the Jan. 11 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which Canadian team is closest to raising the Stanley Cup? We have seen the Maple Leafs falter every year, the Canadiens make it to the Final and the Oilers struggle to get over the hump in the playoffs. Can you rank all seven teams from closest to furthest away? -- @theashcity.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
NHL
My Favorite Interviews | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler has interviewed the who's who of the Devils over the years and here he breaks down some of his all-time favorites. That always was my opening question about any NHL player. I was less interested in whether he could pass, shoot, score, hit or make sensational saves. Since...
NHL
Samuel Bolduc Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Third-year defenseman headed to his hometown of Laval, Quebec Feb. 5-6 The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defenseman Samuel Bolduc has been selected to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank in Laval, Quebec on Feb. 5-6.
Capitals vs. Flyers prediction: NHL pick and odds Wednesday
The Washington Capitals are in the middle of a surge in the Metropolitan Division. They are 13-2-2 with a plus-34 goal differential in their last 17 games and have vaulted themselves to within five points of the Carolina Hurricanes for first place. Not too shabby for a team that was written off around Thanksgiving. Even more encouraging for Washington is that Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts on Sunday in a 1-0 win over Columbus. Everything seems to be pointing up for the Caps. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Capitals vs. Flyers (7 p.m. Eastern) prediction:...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Forwards Aliaksei Protas and Joe Snively - both of whom had been with the team since opening night - were loaned to AHL Hershey over the weekend, but Washington was still left with 14 healthy forwards in the wake of those transactions. Dylan Strome moved from center to left wing for Sunday's game with Columbus, and Lars Eller made the same move at Tuesday's practice, with Strome sliding back to his normal center position.
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 09.01.23
ST. LOUIS - Darryl Sutter and the Flames left Chicago wanting more from their "young players." Walker Duehr - who was recalled along with Jakob Pelletier prior to the road trip - could help provide that spark. As the team returned to practice on Monday at the Enterprise Center, Duehr...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Josi can reach pair of milestones, Predators visit Senators
Kings host Oilers on unconventional path to contention; surging Kraken continue road trip in Montreal. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Monday. Josi eyes pair of...
NHL
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
NHL
Preview: January 10 vs. New Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will aim to halt their current skid Tuesday, going head-to-head with the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 25-8-7 (57 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-3 Shootout Loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Reichel, Seney Named to AHL All-Star Roster
Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney and IceHogs teammate David Gust were selected to represent Rockford in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. The AHL announced today that Blackhawks prospects Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney, along with Rockford teammate David Gust, have been selected from the IceHogs to participate in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec on Feb. 5.
