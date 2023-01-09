Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant went down during Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat after Jimmy Butler rolled over on his right knee during a drive to the lane. Durant remained in the game for a bit, but was sent straight back to the locker room after a Nets injury timeout. He was almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game. Despite this, the Nets were able to win their 18th game in the team’s past 20 tries.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO