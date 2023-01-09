ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Nets provide Kevin Durant injury update after MRI of the knee

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant went down during Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat after Jimmy Butler rolled over on his right knee during a drive to the lane. Durant remained in the game for a bit, but was sent straight back to the locker room after a Nets injury timeout. He was almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game. Despite this, the Nets were able to win their 18th game in the team’s past 20 tries.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns

Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Shanahan spells out Purdy's mentality for 49ers' playoff run

SANTA CLARA — Everything changes this week for the 49ers. But the priority for coach Kyle Shanahan is to make sure that nothing changes. As rookie Brock Purdy prepares for his first NFL playoff game, Shanahan does not want anyone -- especially his young quarterback -- to overthink the importance of the game.
NBC Sports

What we learned as Steph's return wasted in bad loss to Suns

SAN FRANCISCO -- Now that, folks, was a roller coaster of a letdown. The Warriors on Tuesday night at Chase Center were as close to whole as they have been in over a month. With the return of Steph Curry, the Warriors' starting lineup of Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney were sharing the court together for the first time since Dec. 2. Their opponent, the Phoenix Suns, were a shell of themselves.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

What are the Wizards coaches saying about rookie Johnny Davis?

WASHINGTON -- The Wizards played their 41st game of the 2022-23 campaign on Monday night, which means Johnny Davis is halfway through his rookie season. He was not active for the game, as he is currently dealing with a hip injury which has more so sidelined him from playing with the Capital City Go-Go, their G-League affiliate than it has for the Wizards.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Steph hilariously conflicted about D-Lee's big game vs. Dubs

Steph Curry is one of Damion Lee’s biggest supporters. However, the Warriors’ star wishes that his former teammate didn’t go off for 22 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 125-113 win over Golden State on Tuesday night at Chase Center. Lee did most of his damage against...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA's scoring record: Kevin Durant 'first one who comes to mind'

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is just a few hundred points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Once James hits that milestone (likely before the 2023 All-Star Game), the conversation will quickly turn to which players in the league might have a chance to one day get close to, or even surpass James' point production. When it comes to that topic, James has a few guesses of his own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) out Tuesday at Warriors, Stephen Curry (shoulder) back

SAN FRANCISCO — Deandre Ayton will miss Tuesday's game at defending the NBA champion Golden State Warriors after re-injuring his left ankle late in Sunday's loss against Cleveland. Ayton has missed four games with a left ankle sprain. He hurt it this time after taking a jump hook with 4:07 left in the game and Phoenix down 18 points to the Cavaliers. ...
PHOENIX, AZ

