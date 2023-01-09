ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Truck crash on I10 West near Walden brings traffic to a standstill

BEAUMONT — A tractor trailer crash on Interstate 10 west near Walden Road has backed up traffic Wednesday night, and an apparent crash just east of that location is causing more traffic headaches. The 18 wheeler is wedged against the concrete barrier and is leaking fluid on I10 West,...
BEAUMONT, TX
Collision involving 18 wheelers slows traffic on I10 near 11th Street

BEAUMONT — A minor accident involving two 18 wheelers shortly before noon on Interstate 10 near 11th Street slowed traffic during the lunch hour. No injuries are reported. Beaumont police closed the lane closest to the barricade where the two trucks collided, but kept the outside lane open to allow traffic to continue moving.
BEAUMONT, TX
Tyler County authorities make arrest following October burglary

WOODVILLE — The Houston Police Department arrested Juan Gabriel Barreda December 30 in connection to a Tyler County burglary. Barreda is accused of burglarizing the Fellowship Church on the corner of Seneca Road and US Hwy 69, south of Woodville in Tyler County. Video surveillance footage shows a dark colored sedan and a single male suspect breaking into the church and taking multiple items including guitars, money, and electronics.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
Suspects accused of breaking into cars in Barrington Heights

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested three young suspects accused of breaking into cars in the Barrington Heights neighborhood. At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in the Barrington Heights neighborhood following reports of a suspicious person. The caller advised that three black men were prowling vehicles.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont police adding officers by using family tree

BEAUMONT, Texas — Following in the family's footsteps is not uncommon in law enforcement. Take, for example, a new Beaumont police officer sworn in Wednesday. Nicholas Apple's parents, Carman and Scott Apple, had more than three decades of experience combined serving in the Beaumont Police Department before they retired from the force.
BEAUMONT, TX
TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit

TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
WOODVILLE, TX
Man sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont

A judge has sentenced a man to federal prison for stealing mail. Authorities say 23-year-old Dontae McGee pleaded guilty to theft of mail. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced McGee to a little more than three and a half years in prison. A court ordered him to pay more than $55,000...
BEAUMONT, TX
The Morning Show visits The Seafood Lover Inc.

BEAUMONT — Seafood Lover offers fresh fish as well as prepared meals and snacks. Whether you are a frequent seafood lover or wanting to try something new, Seafood Lover Inc has something for everyone.
BEAUMONT, TX
MLK Day parade making a comeback this Saturday in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — The MLK Day parade is making a comeback in Beaumont after three years. The COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of Beaumont's MLK Day parade the past two years. The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m. near Alice Keith Park at the corner of East Virginia and East Lavaca. It ends at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle school.
BEAUMONT, TX

