KFDM-TV
Truck crash on I10 West near Walden brings traffic to a standstill
BEAUMONT — A tractor trailer crash on Interstate 10 west near Walden Road has backed up traffic Wednesday night, and an apparent crash just east of that location is causing more traffic headaches. The 18 wheeler is wedged against the concrete barrier and is leaking fluid on I10 West,...
KFDM-TV
Collision involving 18 wheelers slows traffic on I10 near 11th Street
BEAUMONT — A minor accident involving two 18 wheelers shortly before noon on Interstate 10 near 11th Street slowed traffic during the lunch hour. No injuries are reported. Beaumont police closed the lane closest to the barricade where the two trucks collided, but kept the outside lane open to allow traffic to continue moving.
KFDM-TV
Tyler County authorities make arrest following October burglary
WOODVILLE — The Houston Police Department arrested Juan Gabriel Barreda December 30 in connection to a Tyler County burglary. Barreda is accused of burglarizing the Fellowship Church on the corner of Seneca Road and US Hwy 69, south of Woodville in Tyler County. Video surveillance footage shows a dark colored sedan and a single male suspect breaking into the church and taking multiple items including guitars, money, and electronics.
KFDM-TV
Suspects accused of breaking into cars in Barrington Heights
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested three young suspects accused of breaking into cars in the Barrington Heights neighborhood. At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in the Barrington Heights neighborhood following reports of a suspicious person. The caller advised that three black men were prowling vehicles.
KFDM-TV
Stolen car catches fire after juveniles crash attempting to evade police
BEAUMONT — Juveniles involved in a car chase and subsequent crash have been charged with:. Officers from the Beaumont Police Department were patrolling the area of Lucas and Concord when they saw a reportedly stolen Hyundai Elantra. When the officers tried to stop the car, the driver fled. During...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police adding officers by using family tree
BEAUMONT, Texas — Following in the family's footsteps is not uncommon in law enforcement. Take, for example, a new Beaumont police officer sworn in Wednesday. Nicholas Apple's parents, Carman and Scott Apple, had more than three decades of experience combined serving in the Beaumont Police Department before they retired from the force.
KFDM-TV
TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit
TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
KFDM-TV
Many parents fear wheels are falling off Lumberton ISD transportation system
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton school district has been canceling routes for months now, putting parents in a predicament and forcing them to find ways of getting their children to and from school. Lumberton ISD parents received a letter Tuesday from the district's Director of Facilities and Operations. Parents who...
KFDM-TV
Man sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont
A judge has sentenced a man to federal prison for stealing mail. Authorities say 23-year-old Dontae McGee pleaded guilty to theft of mail. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced McGee to a little more than three and a half years in prison. A court ordered him to pay more than $55,000...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont gets public opinion on applying for funds for buses
BEAUMONT — Beaumont council is listening to taxpayers about whether to seek funding for its transit system. That system getting a facelift to help attract more riders. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
KFDM-TV
Prosperity Bank president credited with helping police catch Chase Bank robbery suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police say a bank president's suspicions about a customer led to the arrest of the suspect not longer afterward on charges of robbing another bank nearby, according to a Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by KFDM/Fox 4 News from Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. According to the PC, the suspect confessed to the crime.
KFDM-TV
Family still looking for answers eight years after loved one's murder
BEAUMONT — A Southeast Texas family is still looking for answers almost eight years after someone shot and killed a loved one. On January 15, 2015, Charles Bluitt was killed in his home in the 4600 block of Abilene in north Beaumont. 8 years later, there's still no answer...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits The Seafood Lover Inc.
BEAUMONT — Seafood Lover offers fresh fish as well as prepared meals and snacks. Whether you are a frequent seafood lover or wanting to try something new, Seafood Lover Inc has something for everyone.
KFDM-TV
Community activist Terry Roy running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats
BEAUMONT — Community activist Terry Preston Roy tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats. Rev. Michael Cooper last week announced his intention to run for a Beaumont At-Large council seat in the May election. A.J. Turner and Pastor Randy Feldschau hold the two...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Heartfield's Fine Jewelry to preview the upcoming bridal show
BEAUMONT — Heartfield's Fine Jewelry has partnered with KFDM to give away a beautiful pair of 14K white gold diamond earrings leading up to the First Look Bridal Traditions Show. First Look Bridal Traditions Show will be held Sunday the 15th from 1 to 6pm at the Beaumont Civic...
KFDM-TV
MLK Day parade making a comeback this Saturday in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The MLK Day parade is making a comeback in Beaumont after three years. The COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of Beaumont's MLK Day parade the past two years. The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m. near Alice Keith Park at the corner of East Virginia and East Lavaca. It ends at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle school.
