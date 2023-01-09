Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars
People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Kylie Rae WWE Status Following Tryout & Debut
WWE held it’s most recent tryouts last month, which were attended by a number of independent wrestlers. One name who was at the tryouts was former AEW, IMPACT and NWA star Kylie Rae. Kylie, under the name Briana Ray, not only attended the tryout, but also went on to...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
PWMania
Nick Khan Allegedly Has a Deal With Vince McMahon to Sell WWE, Sale Talks Brewing for Years
There has been a lot of talk about a potential WWE sale, which appears to be serious as the company has hired JPMorgan, and the word is that the company wants to sell before the next round of TV/media rights negotiations begins. Conrad Thompson explained on the latest “What Happened...
PWMania
Vince McMahon and Nick Khan Comment on Stephanie’s WWE Departure, Vince Back as Executive Chairman
WWE issued the following press release to PWMania.com:. WWE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY ELECTS VINCE MCMAHON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. STAMFORD, Conn., January 10, 2023– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that its Board of Directors unanimously elected Vince McMahon Executive Chairman of the Board. Stephanie McMahon has resigned...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series
This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon. "She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
PWMania
Kevin Nash Responds to Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With Hulk Hogan
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Nash addressed rumours that he and Hulk Hogan do not get along, despite their success in WCW as members of the nWo. Nash denied this, stating that he was close to Hogan.
PWMania
Vince McMahon is About to Make His Baby Private, and It’s Not WWE’s Instagram Page
And do we really think he is going to sell it to a foreign entity? (Click here for reports on WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund) Exactly what I wrote about three days ago is coming to fruition. (Click here to read previous column) Vince McMahon...
Look: Former WWE Star 'Hurt' By Controversial Release
Last month, the WWE released Mandy Rose after racy photos from her FanTime page surfaced online. Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days. She lost the belt in a match with Roxanne Perez prior to her release. During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Rose was ...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Former Champion
Recently NJPW held Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo and Jay White dropped the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada in the main event. Now that White is no longer champion it seems that he could be making some moves. Fightful Select reports that Switchblade Jay White’s contract with NJPW is...
bodyslam.net
Watch: The Undertaker Drops Fan With Stiff Chop
The Phenom took part in his last WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match in April 2020. He took the final bow and retired from in-ring competition at WWE Survivor Series 2020, 30 days to the day of his debut. The Undertaker was later on inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Edge Spotted With Released WWE Superstars
Edge is the perfect example of rising from the ashes and reclaiming a dream that had been taken away forever. The Rated R Superstar’s second run in WWE has been excellent until now. Recently, he was spotted with fellow Canadian wrestlers who worked for WWE at a time Edge was not an active in-ring competitor.
wrestlinginc.com
Uncle Howdy Has A Question For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
"Do you feel in charge?" Uncle Howdy repeatedly asked Alexa Bliss on the 1/9 "WWE Raw" in Birmingham, Alabama, shortly after a video flashed on the TitanTron interspersed with images of Bliss' days as an accomplice of Bray Wyatt. The video included images of a swingset from Alexa's Playground and her infamous betrayal of Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 28th from the Alamodome Dome in San Antonio, TX. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Undisputed WWE Universal...
