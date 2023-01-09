ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden lawyers reportedly find 2nd set of classified vice presidential documents in 2nd location

Lawyers for President Biden, after discovering about 10 documents with classified markings in an office Biden used after his vice presidency, undertook an "exhaustive" search to see if any other classified documents inadvertently remained in Biden's possession — and they found some, in a second location, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing a "person familiar with the matter."  "The classification level, number, and precise location of the additional documents was not immediately clear," NBC News reports. "It also was not immediately clear when the additional documents were discovered and if the search for any other classified materials Biden may have from the...
Border pressures migrate north as Venezuelans head to Denver

DENVER (AP) — Javier Guillen just wanted to get to the United States as he endured a three-month trek from Venezuela, hiking through Central American jungles and spending four days clinging to the roof of a Mexican train known as “the beast” to avoid police and kidnappers.
House easily passes resolution to create bipartisan China select committee

The House voted overwhelmingly to pass a resolution Tuesday to create a select committee focused on U.S. competition with China, fulfilling a campaign promise Republicans made in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections. The resolution passed in a 365-65 vote, with 146 Democrats joining Republicans in supporting the measure....
2 Palestinians killed in West Bank raid, stabbing attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Palestinians were killed Wednesday in separate violent confrontations with Israelis in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said, one during an Israeli military arrest raid in the territory’s north and another after stabbing and wounding an Israeli civilian at a southern settlement. Wednesday’s violence...

