Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Christina Hall’s Husband Reveals He ‘Medically Retired’ From Being a Police Officer, Calls It a ‘Thankless Job’
Christina Hall's husband, Josh, got candid about his former work in the police force, and said "all officers are not saints."
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando
Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...
Stephen Colbert Spots Surest Sign Yet That George Santos Is Toast
The GOP lawmaker is facing growing calls to step down, including from within his own party.
Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’
Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the plot...
The Traitors is returning much sooner than you think – just not in the way you’re expecting
Fans of The Traitors are being forced to cancel their January plans.In December, the BBC game show became a breakout hit throughout its three weeks on the air.The series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, saw 22 strangers play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” at a Scottish Highlands castle in the hope of winning up to £120,000.After the series came to a dramatic conclusion on 22 December, viewers were left wondering if the show would return for a second outing.While the BBC has yet to officially say whether this will happen, fans are being given the perfect thing...
I make fake snow for films like 'Fantastic Beasts.' It's fun to make but painstaking to clean up — now I never look at winter movies the same.
Jon Llewellyn is a snow project manager. He produces fake snow for movies and TV shows like "Call the Midwife" and "Fantastic Beasts."
