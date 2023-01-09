Read full article on original website
Soldotna Riverfront Redevelopment Enters Public Input Phase
The City of Soldotna is inviting the public to participate in an open house to learn more about the Riverfront Redevelopment (Main Street) project, to share their thoughts and ideas, and to help shape a revitalized, downtown Soldotna. The Soldotna Riverfront Redevelopment Open House is scheduled for Thursday, January 12th...
Troopers Arrest Anchorage Man For Burglary In Ninilchik
Alaska State Troopers responded to a burglary off Woodsong Court in Ninilchik on Tuesday, January 10th at approximately 5:56 p.m. The complainant confronted individuals inside the property. The suspects left the property in a vehicle. The vehicle description and license plate number was provided to AST. AST located the vehicle...
Kenai Airport Receives Boost To Snow Removal Funding
Snow removal and upgrading the snow removal capability of the Kenai Municipal Airport was addressed by the Kenai City Council with the enacting of Ordinance 3324-2022 and Ordinance 3328-2022, both regarding Kenai needs for snow maintenance at the Kenai Airport. Airport Manager Eland Conway spoke on the equipment and timeliness...
One year in, Nikiski shelter has served over 100 clients
It’s been a year since the Nikiski Shelter of Hope opened its doors to serve the Kenai Peninsula’s homeless population. Since then, the shelter has seen 82 adults, 27 children and 17 pets, said Leslie Rohr of Love In the Name of Christ, the organization taking point on the shelter.
Safeway-bound semitruck overturns in Cooper Landing
A semi truck carrying groceries slid off the road and fell on its side in Cooper Landing yesterday, halting traffic for hours on the Sterling Highway. The truck, belonging to Weaver Brothers, was bound for the Homer Safeway and crashed around 2 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 4, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services EMS Chief Clay Adam.
Lt. Governor Dahlstrom Thanks Kenai Peninsula Law Enforcement Agencies On Alaska Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
In recognition of Alaska Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom Monday, visited law enforcement agencies on the Kenai Peninsula. To show her and Governor Dunleavy’s appreciation for the dedication and sacrifice of Alaska’s law enforcement officers and agencies, Lt. Governor Dahlstrom personally delivered pizzas and a heartfelt “thank you.”
Kenai Conversation: 911, what's your emergency?
Before police, paramedics and firefighters, there are 911 dispatchers. The team at the Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center fields emergency calls from around the Kenai Peninsula and directs those calls to the right agencies. On this week’s Kenai Conversation, We talked to 911 Operational Manager Ryan Tunks and Shift Supervisor...
Soldotna’s 'Candy Man' doctor pleads guilty to overprescribing opioids
Three years after he was first arrested, a Soldotna doctor pleaded guilty today to a charge that he overprescribed addictive narcotics on the Kenai Peninsula. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Lavern Davidhizar has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine and serve a year of probation. Davidhizar was a...
Amid high overdose rates, Kenai Police help with statewide drug enforcement efforts
Those resources include overdose-reversing drugs like Narcan, which are distributed by the state at pickup sites like public health centers. Some kits also have fentanyl test strips. There are three pickup locations in the Central Peninsula area, and you can find a map with all sites statewide at health.alaska.gov. State...
Troopers pursue thief, arrest him on outstanding felony warrant and other charges
Anchor Point, Alaska (KINY) - Tuesday evening, Alaska State Troopers responded to a burglary in Ninilchik. At around 6:56 p.m., Troopers responded off Woodsong Ct. The complainant confronted individuals inside the property and the suspects left the property in a vehicle. The vehicle and license plate number was provided to...
Soldotna To Appoint New Seat F Council Member
The Soldotna City Council will fill a vacancy on the legislative body of the City of Soldotna at the regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, January 11th at the Soldotna City Hall Council Chamber. Council Members will interview applicants and select a replacement for the seat vacated by former council member...
New Sirens Approved For Homer Warning System
The purchase and installation of new sirens, for tsunami and emergency warning within the City of Homer city limits, was approved through the consent agenda by the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly. The Borough received award notification in the amount of $61,000 for funds that will be allocated for costs to...
Text-To-911 Emergency Service Beginning January 16
Text-to-911, a new service within the Kenai Peninsula Borough, becomes operational on Monday, January 16th across the Kenai Peninsula Borough. “Call if you can; Text if you can’t”. According to the Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center, Text-to-911, will help those who are deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired,...
