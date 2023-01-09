ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

wrestletalk.com

Wrestler Portraying Uncle Howdy Revealed?

Ever since the mysterious Uncle Howdy made his first appearance on WWE television, fans have wondered just one thing, who is behind the mask?. There have been various names speculated, from Bo Dallas to Vincent to Cameron Grimes. Fightful noted on Friday that WWE was playing it’s cards close to...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars

People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again

Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through

UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return

WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
wrestletalk.com

Update On Kylie Rae WWE Status Following Tryout & Debut

WWE held it’s most recent tryouts last month, which were attended by a number of independent wrestlers. One name who was at the tryouts was former AEW, IMPACT and NWA star Kylie Rae. Kylie, under the name Briana Ray, not only attended the tryout, but also went on to...
ringsidenews.com

Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
Fightful

Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'

Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
wrestletalk.com

Update On Pretty Deadly WWE Status Following Live Event Debuts

Former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly were one of the breakout teams on the brand in 2022. Pretty Deadly lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to the New Day at NXT Deadl1ne on December 10. The duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have continued their feud with...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him

The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
wrestletalk.com

WWE Announces Injury To Popular Star

WWE has announced that a popular star would not appear on tonight’s WWE Raw due to an injury. Find out who is out of action!. According to Kevin Patrick on commentary, Johnny Gargano would not be appearing on tonight’s WWE Raw because of an AC sprain. Meeting up...
tjrwrestling.net

Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce

A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge

WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
bodyslam.net

Uncle Howdy’s Identity Possibly Revealed

We have been left in the dark regarding one of WWE’s creepiest new faces, but it appears now that we know who is behind the mask. Since Uncle Howdy’s debut, it has been wondered who is terrorizing Bray Wyatt from behind the mask. And while there have been reports about the person behind the mask keeping it a secret, we now may know who it is.
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Confirms Offer From Triple H

2022 was a wild year for professional wrestling and WWE let Paige’s contract expired. Paige had been retired from in-ring competition for several years, but she has since returned to the ring as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling. Saraya is now part of the AEW women’s division, but it...
wrestlinginc.com

Brandi Rhodes Appears On WWE TV For First Time Since 2016

Ever since Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE, there have been question marks over whether or not his wife Brandi Rhodes would follow him and continue her journey in the wrestling world. So far, that hasn't materialized, but on "WWE Raw" this week, Brandi did make an appearance on the show as part of the latest video package hyping up the impending return of "The American Nightmare." WWE has been releasing vignettes on a weekly basis following Rhodes' recovery from tearing his pectoral muscle, detailing his progress to getting back in the ring, although it is currently unknown when that will be happening. This week focused on his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and his subsequent surgery, which is where Brandi was shown as she watched the surgery take place.
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Nick Khan To Receive Huge Pay-Off If WWE Sale Goes Through

WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has had an agreement with Vince McMahon for years regarding a possible sale of the company, it has been claimed. Khan joined WWE as company president in August 2020, replacing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and was appointed co-CEO last year. Speaking on ‘What Happened When,’...
