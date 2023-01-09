Read full article on original website
Britain's Tesco sticks with profit outlook after strong Christmas sales
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer, kept its full-year profit guidance after it joined rivals in reporting stronger than expected Christmas sales despite an escalating cost-of-living crisis.
UK's M&S reports strong Christmas sales
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) reported strong Christmas sales, with a better-than-expected increase in like-for-like food sales of 6.3% delivering its best ever market share, and a 8.6% rise in clothing and home sales.
PWMania
Update on WWE Sale; No Deal in Place at This Precise Moment, and More
As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday night, there were rumors that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and would be taken private again. As of Wednesday morning, there had been no official confirmation that a sale had occurred. Ariel Helwani provided the following update:. “Contrary...
A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
Primary schools in London ‘may need to merge or close’ as intakes dwindle
Primary schools in London face financial pressures to merge or even close because of dwindling numbers of pupils caused by a falling birthrate, Brexit and the Covid-era flight from cities, councils in the capital have warned. A report by London Councils – the cross-party group representing local authorities around the...
PWMania
Date, Location For ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 Revealed At AEW Dynamite Taping (Photo)
Ring Of Honor’s first pay-per-view of 2023 has a date and location. At the AEW Dynamite taping at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA. on Wednesday night, a graphic aired on the big screen revealing the details for ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023. The ROH Supercard Of Honor...
Rail and sail: a month-by-month guide to no-fly travel ideas in 2023
Visit the Vermeer exhibition in Amsterdam, spot puffins in Pembrokeshire or bag some Spanish peaks – and not an airport in sight
Kodak Moments Creates and Launches an Online Photo Printing Website for Carrefour France
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Kodak Moments, a leading global provider of photo products and services, announced the expansion of its partnership with multi-national retailer Carrefour in France. The companies have launched a cross-channel photo website that’s designed, operated and managed entirely by Kodak Moments with Carrefour’s cooperation in co-branding and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005118/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
UAE names technocrat to lead upcoming UN COP28 climate talks
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The United Arab Emirates on Thursday named a veteran technocrat with experience in both renewable energies and the oil business to be the president of the upcoming United Nations climate negotiations in Dubai, highlighting the balancing act ahead for this crude-producing nation.
