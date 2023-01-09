ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

UK's M&S reports strong Christmas sales

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) reported strong Christmas sales, with a better-than-expected increase in like-for-like food sales of 6.3% delivering its best ever market share, and a 8.6% rise in clothing and home sales.
PWMania

Update on WWE Sale; No Deal in Place at This Precise Moment, and More

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday night, there were rumors that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and would be taken private again. As of Wednesday morning, there had been no official confirmation that a sale had occurred. Ariel Helwani provided the following update:. “Contrary...
PWMania

Update on WWE Being Sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

As PWMania.com previously reported, there are rumors that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and would be taken private again. As of early Wednesday morning, there had been no official confirmation that a sale had occurred. Due to the fact that WWE needs to give...
The Associated Press

Kodak Moments Creates and Launches an Online Photo Printing Website for Carrefour France

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Kodak Moments, a leading global provider of photo products and services, announced the expansion of its partnership with multi-national retailer Carrefour in France. The companies have launched a cross-channel photo website that’s designed, operated and managed entirely by Kodak Moments with Carrefour’s cooperation in co-branding and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005118/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Action News Jax

UAE names technocrat to lead upcoming UN COP28 climate talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The United Arab Emirates on Thursday named a veteran technocrat with experience in both renewable energies and the oil business to be the president of the upcoming United Nations climate negotiations in Dubai, highlighting the balancing act ahead for this crude-producing nation.

