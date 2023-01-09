ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'

Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Fightful

Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
Fightful

Rey Mysterio Featured In Trailer For 'Against The Ropes'

Rey Mysterio is set to appear in a new series. On January 10, WWE shared a trailer for the Netflix series 'Against The Ropes', which will premiere on January 25. In the tweet, WWE previewed the series by writing, "An ex-convict tries to regain her daughter's affection after leaving prison, but it seems impossible — until she steps into the ring."
Fightful

Dijak Defeats Tony D'Angelo, Earns Future NXT North American Title Shot

Dijak earns a future NXT North American Championship shot. At NXT New Year's Evil, Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo, earning a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship in the process. At the end of the match, Stacks attempted to sacrifice himself for Tony. Instead, Tony told Stacks that they are...
Fightful

Saraya: I Gave My Two AEW Dynamite Tickets Away To My Friends

Saraya had two tickets to AEW Dynamite. On the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker handed Saraya two tickets to the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and challenged her to a tag team match with Saraya choosing a partner to take on Baker & Jamie Hayter. On...
Fightful

Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Working For Vince McMahon In 2004

In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about the world of wrestling, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference, before she joined, but given her role in the company, she did work alongside Vince McMahon at various points.
Fightful

Report: Karl Fredericks Signs With WWE

A former NJPW star has inked a deal with WWE. After being a free agent for over four months, Karl Fredericks has reportedly found a new home in the world of pro wrestling. According to a new report from PW Insider, Fredericks has officially signed with WWE and has already started at the company's performance center. The report also states that Fredericks will be on the NXT brand.
Fightful

Saraya: Triple H Gave Me The Opportunity To Potentially Be GM Or Wrestle Again

Saraya (Paige in WWE) was officially released by WWE on July 7, 2022 after she announced that WWE would not be renewing her contract in June. Saraya would end up signing with AEW, making a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Before she joined AEW, she did get an offer from Triple H, who took over creative duties in WWE on July 22 following Vince McMahon's retirement, to return to the company.
Fightful

Grayson Waller Reflects On Working WWE Main Event, Previews NXT Championship Match Against Bron Breakker

Grayson Waller discusses working WWE Main Event and looks ahead to the biggest match of his career, an NXT Championship opportunity at NXT New Year's Evil 2023. In recent months, WWE has used their Main Event program, exclusive to Hulu, to put NXT superstars in front of new audiences and give them a brief experience of what it's like to wrestle on the WWE main roster.
Fightful

Fightful

