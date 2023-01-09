Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
Rey Mysterio Featured In Trailer For 'Against The Ropes'
Rey Mysterio is set to appear in a new series. On January 10, WWE shared a trailer for the Netflix series 'Against The Ropes', which will premiere on January 25. In the tweet, WWE previewed the series by writing, "An ex-convict tries to regain her daughter's affection after leaving prison, but it seems impossible — until she steps into the ring."
Dijak Defeats Tony D'Angelo, Earns Future NXT North American Title Shot
Dijak earns a future NXT North American Championship shot. At NXT New Year's Evil, Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo, earning a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship in the process. At the end of the match, Stacks attempted to sacrifice himself for Tony. Instead, Tony told Stacks that they are...
Saraya Doesn't Know If Mercedes Mone Will Be At 1/11 AEW Dynamite, Did Text Her After NJPW Debut
Saraya doesn't know if Mercedes Mone will show up on AEW Dynamite. When AEW announced that Saraya could have a partner of her choosing to take on Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans speculated that Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE) could be her partner.
AEW Rampage On 1/6 Records 15% Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for the January 6 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 551,000 viewers. This number is up 15% from the 470,000 viewers the show drew on December 30. Friday's show drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Saraya: I Gave My Two AEW Dynamite Tickets Away To My Friends
Saraya had two tickets to AEW Dynamite. On the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker handed Saraya two tickets to the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and challenged her to a tag team match with Saraya choosing a partner to take on Baker & Jamie Hayter. On...
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Records 25% Increase In Viewership From Previous Episode
The numbers are in for AEW Battle of the Belts V. Showbuzz Daily reports that AEW Battle of the Belts V on January 6 drew 409,000 viewers. This is up from Battle Of The Belts IV, which drew 317,000 viewers back in October. AEW Battle of the Belts in January...
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Working For Vince McMahon In 2004
In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about the world of wrestling, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference, before she joined, but given her role in the company, she did work alongside Vince McMahon at various points.
AEW Dynamite (1/11/23) Results: Best Of 7 Ends With Ladder Match, Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page, More
AEW Dynamite (1/11) Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. Match Seven in Best-of-Seven Series for the AEW World Trios Championship (Escalera de la Muerte): Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) Jon Moxley vs....
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/9): Claudio Castagnoli, Bandido, House Of Black In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 9, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/9) ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) defeated Josh Woods. Athena...
Report: Karl Fredericks Signs With WWE
A former NJPW star has inked a deal with WWE. After being a free agent for over four months, Karl Fredericks has reportedly found a new home in the world of pro wrestling. According to a new report from PW Insider, Fredericks has officially signed with WWE and has already started at the company's performance center. The report also states that Fredericks will be on the NXT brand.
NXT New Year's Evil On 1/10 Viewership Up From Previous Week And Previous New Year's Evil Special
Viewership for the January 10 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on January 10, 2023 drew 700,000 viewers. This number is up from the 653,000 viewers the show drew last week. Tuesday's NXT was a special episode entitled NXT New Year's Evil. NXT...
Saraya: Triple H Gave Me The Opportunity To Potentially Be GM Or Wrestle Again
Saraya (Paige in WWE) was officially released by WWE on July 7, 2022 after she announced that WWE would not be renewing her contract in June. Saraya would end up signing with AEW, making a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Before she joined AEW, she did get an offer from Triple H, who took over creative duties in WWE on July 22 following Vince McMahon's retirement, to return to the company.
Tony Khan Says He's Following Vince McMahon's Return To WWE 'Very Closely'
In July 2022, the wrestling world changed when Vince McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. McMahon returned on January 6, 2023 as a member of the board to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale. Speaking...
Veda Scott Would Be Open To ROH Return, Long-Term Goal Remains Full-Time Announcing Career
Veda Scott comments on whether she would like to return to AEW or Ring of Honor now that it is owned by Tony Khan. Scott was part of the commentary team during the Deadly Draw Women's Tag Team Tournament in AEW during the summer of 2020, but since then, she has not returned to the promotion.
Anthony Bowens Hopes The Acclaimed Are Done With Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) are coming off back-to-back victories over Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, first defeating them on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite and then defeating them again at AEW Battle of the Belts V. The rivalry between The Acclaimed and Jarrett & Lethal...
Grayson Waller Reflects On Working WWE Main Event, Previews NXT Championship Match Against Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller discusses working WWE Main Event and looks ahead to the biggest match of his career, an NXT Championship opportunity at NXT New Year's Evil 2023. In recent months, WWE has used their Main Event program, exclusive to Hulu, to put NXT superstars in front of new audiences and give them a brief experience of what it's like to wrestle on the WWE main roster.
Tony Schiavone: Chris Jericho Is A Great Leader Because He Did The Job For Andretti And Starks
Tony Schiavone praises Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho is on a bit of a losing streak beginning at ROH Final Battle when he lost the ROH World Title to Claudio Castagnoli. In the proceeding weeks, he lost to relative unknown Action Andretti before losing against to Ricky Starks. In Tony Schiavone's...
