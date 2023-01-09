Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL team official puts blame on league exec over Bills-Bengals warm up report
The NFL and ESPN are still at odds over a report about Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals given 5 minutes to warm up to play after Damar Hamlin's medical emergency.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Giants teammate to Eli Manning: Let me give your Hall of Fame induction speech
After four years of ”Throw me the ball,” former Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress has another request of Eli Manning, and this one is probably one of the biggest Hail Marys in NFL history: If the day comes when Manning is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Burress hopes to have a special place in the ceremony.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
Ex-Eagles QB on thin ice, NFL insider says
For now, the Washignton Commanders quarterback’s future is unknown. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reports: Asked about the franchise’s plan at QB, and whether Carson Wentz will be with the team next year, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew said, “We’re currently working through all that.”
Ex-NFL star died by suicide, coroner concludes
On Jul. 17, Charles E. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh, North Carolina, about 6.5 miles away from his home. A report released Monday by the state medical examiner’s office in North Carolina reveals that it was a death by suicide, USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer reports.
Here’s the blockbuster trade Mets must make after losing Carlos Correa to Twins
And we’re right back where we started. Carlos Correa ended his free agency saga on Tuesday, agreeing to a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins. This whole thing began after the 2022 World Series, when the 28-year-old two-time All-Star opted out of his three-year, $105 million contract with Minnesota.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
‘Gametime’: Bills’ Hamlin posts photo of himself in hospital bed
Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs headline nine Bills who will determine playoff fate
The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed yet another successful regular season. But now, it's a win-or-go-home tournament. And the prize is a Super Bowl trophy, which has eluded this franchise throughout its history. Quarterback Josh Allen and his crew of insanely talented Bills have as good a chance as any team to walk away with a ring.
NFL insider names 3 quarterbacks Jets will pursue
The New York Jets lost their final six games, concluding what was once a hopeful season on Sunday with an 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Joe Flacco got the start while Zach Wilson watched from the sideline. Wilson, who had been the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, lost his starting spot this season.
Yankees fans underrating ‘under-the-radar’ Frankie Montas?
Year 1 of the Frankie Montas Experiment in the Bronx didn’t go all that well. When the Yankees acquired Montas from the Oakland A’s at the trade deadline in exchange for a trio of pitching prospects, manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman hoped that Montas would slot in as the team’s No. 2 starter for the playoffs.
Jets’ Joe Douglas takeaways: Zach Wilson, Quinnen Williams and ‘dark’ finish
In the months leading up to the season, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said that the team’s goal was to be playing “meaningful football in December.”. It seemed like a reasonable enough goal, considering the Jets had won six total games in their last two seasons. And then it happened. December arrived with the Jets improbably at 7-4. And they weren’t just in playoff contention, they were more likely to make it for the first time since 2010, than they were to spend January watching at home.
Looking for a reason to think Giants will upset Vikings in NFC Wild Card Game? Here you go
The drought is over. The New York Giants are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Giants have earned the No. 6 seed and will face the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. And despite being the technical underdogs, the historical odds are in New York’s favor.
Bills Sign WR Isaiah Coulter & DE Kendal Vickers To Futures Deal
Coulter, 24, was a three-year starter at Rhode Island before being selected by the Texans in the fifth round. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,587,952 which included a signing bonus of $292,952 with Houston when they waived him. He later caught on with...
NBA DraftKings Ohio promo code: Get $200 guaranteed plus $1,050 more in bonuses on Wednesday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After a fast start to legal Ohio sports betting, our DraftKings Ohio promo code delivers $200 on your first bet when you bet...
