In the months leading up to the season, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said that the team’s goal was to be playing “meaningful football in December.”. It seemed like a reasonable enough goal, considering the Jets had won six total games in their last two seasons. And then it happened. December arrived with the Jets improbably at 7-4. And they weren’t just in playoff contention, they were more likely to make it for the first time since 2010, than they were to spend January watching at home.

1 DAY AGO