ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsey, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Howell-Matawan over Southern - Boys ice hockey recap

Nico Calandra scored a pair of goals and set up another to lead Howell-Matawan to a 4-3 win over Southern at Winding River. Matt Gresko added a goal and an assist and freshman Larry Merrill scored his first career varsity goal for Howell-Matawan, which improved to 9-1-3. Aidan Ruiz had...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep over Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Natalie Schultz posted a double-double with a game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 56-41 win over Trenton Catholic in Delran. Julia Zimmermann added 14 points, nine boards and seven assists and Molly Frith scored 10 points as Holy Cross improved to 6-3. Saniyah...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Randolph tops Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Jase Zangara scored a goal and tallied an assist as Randolph, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Morristown-Beard 4-1 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Randolph (6-1-2) scored two goals in the first period and two more in the third to Morristown-Beard’s one to get the win. It outshot Morristown-Beard 38-28 and had five power-play opportunities to its’ one, converting on one out of the five chances.
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill over Lyndhurst - Girls basketball recap

Erin Fahy poured in 23 points to go with five rebounds as Cresskill defeated Lyndhurst 57-36 in Lyndhurst for its fourth win in a row. Sophia Doto added 12 points for Cresskill, which raised its record to 8-3. Lyndhurst fell to 7-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

Leonia over Lodi - Girls basketball recap

Lodi is now 3-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Rahway - Girls basketball recap

Aurelie Germain posted a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double along with three blocks to lead Metuchen as it defeated Rahway 57-45 in Metuchen. Metuchen held a 35-16 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 29-23 by Rahway in the second half. Cassidy Connors led the way with 20 points,...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Mendham takes down Mount Olive - Girls basketball recap

Sophia Keoskey recorded 12 points to help pace Mendham’s offense en route to a 34-25 victory over Mount Olive in Mendham. Halle Ferrara and Alexa Kupka each scored 10 points for Mendham (3-5), who broke a three-game losing skid. With Mendham holding a 21-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter, a 13-6 run helped them fend off a tough challenge from Mount Olive (4-5).
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi tops New Milford - Boys basketball spicon

Ermal Kuci scored 25 points to lead the way for Lodi as it defeated New Milford 63-54 in Lodi. Lodi (7-4) trailed New Milford 45-42 at the end of the third quarter, but went on a 21-9 run in the fourth to get the win. Will Ndio added 13 points...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Ridgefield defeats Manchester Regional

Ridgefield picked up its first win of the season with a narrow 24-21 defeat over Manchester Regional, in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (1-7) trailed by five points at halftime but took control of the third quarter with a 9-3 run. The Royals turned the five point halftime deficit into a one point deficit heading into the fourth.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Allentown - Boys basketball recap

Kiye Walker was on fire from long range, as he buried six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points to spark Spotswood past Allentown 49-46 in Allentown. Spotswood extended its winning streak to four and raised its record to 8-3. Danny Doran scored 13 points, Ryan Kozlosky added 12 and...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy