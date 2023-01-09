Read full article on original website
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food every day because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Woodbridge-Colonia-Iselin Kennedy over Middletown South - Boys ice hockey recap
Ryan Lukko scored a pair of goals and Hubert Polchlopek had a goal and two assists to lead Woodbridge-Colonia-Iselin Kennedy to a 3-0 win over Middletown South at Woodbridge Community Center. All three goals came in the first period. Dylan Godsil assisted on two of them. Hunter Galgani made 28...
Howell-Matawan over Southern - Boys ice hockey recap
Nico Calandra scored a pair of goals and set up another to lead Howell-Matawan to a 4-3 win over Southern at Winding River. Matt Gresko added a goal and an assist and freshman Larry Merrill scored his first career varsity goal for Howell-Matawan, which improved to 9-1-3. Aidan Ruiz had...
Holy Cross Prep over Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Schultz posted a double-double with a game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 56-41 win over Trenton Catholic in Delran. Julia Zimmermann added 14 points, nine boards and seven assists and Molly Frith scored 10 points as Holy Cross improved to 6-3. Saniyah...
Central Regional tops Toms River South - Boys basketball recap
Miles Chevalier posted 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead Central Regional as it defeated Toms River South 57-41 in Toms River. Central Regional (7-3) held a slim 24-21 lead at the half, but came out strong in the second half, outscoring Toms River South 33-20.
No. 8 St. John Vianney throttles Raritan, zeroes in on 2nd-straight divisional title
St. John Vianney, ranked No. 8 in the state by NJ.com, spotted divisional rival Raritan a 3-0 lead then won the next five bouts and rolled to a 41-24 Shore Conference Class A Central victory on Wednesday night in Holmdel. The victory by Vianney (5-1, 4-0) basically assured the Lancers...
Boys Ice Hockey: Statewide stat leaders for January 11
(NOTE: These stats are from information reported by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if stats are incorrect, please ask your coaches to log onto njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played and reported through Jan. 10.)
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 11 Chatham gets back into win column behind Konevych’s four goals
Nikita Konevych netted the game winning goal with 1:47 left in the game to lead Chatham, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Konevych finished with four goals on the night, with his fourth deciding...
No. 10 Randolph tops Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)
Jase Zangara scored a goal and tallied an assist as Randolph, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Morristown-Beard 4-1 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Randolph (6-1-2) scored two goals in the first period and two more in the third to Morristown-Beard’s one to get the win. It outshot Morristown-Beard 38-28 and had five power-play opportunities to its’ one, converting on one out of the five chances.
PHOTOS: Raritan at No. 8 St. John Vianney wrestling, Jan. 11, 2023
State Group 2 champion Raritan faced off against eighth-ranked St. John Vianney in a matchup of Shore Conference powers. Below check out highlights of another big match in the Shore.
Cresskill over Lyndhurst - Girls basketball recap
Erin Fahy poured in 23 points to go with five rebounds as Cresskill defeated Lyndhurst 57-36 in Lyndhurst for its fourth win in a row. Sophia Doto added 12 points for Cresskill, which raised its record to 8-3. Lyndhurst fell to 7-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Jackson Liberty holds off Point Pleasant Beach to win - Girls basketball recap
Mya Rosario led her team with 15 points while going nine of 15 from the line as Jackson Liberty held on to win at home, 44-42, over Point Pleasant Beach. Jacklyn Capasso put in 14 points while Ariana Broughton brought 12 more for Jackson Liberty (3-7), which led 17-14 at the half and 28-22 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Leonia over Lodi - Girls basketball recap
Lodi is now 3-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 2 Bergen Catholic survives scare from No. 9 Paramus Catholic in final bout
A match that began with five missing starters for Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and two injury defaults for No. 9 Paramus Catholic turned out to be one of the best we may see all year. The injuries and absences you could say canceled each other...
Metuchen over Rahway - Girls basketball recap
Aurelie Germain posted a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double along with three blocks to lead Metuchen as it defeated Rahway 57-45 in Metuchen. Metuchen held a 35-16 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 29-23 by Rahway in the second half. Cassidy Connors led the way with 20 points,...
Mendham takes down Mount Olive - Girls basketball recap
Sophia Keoskey recorded 12 points to help pace Mendham’s offense en route to a 34-25 victory over Mount Olive in Mendham. Halle Ferrara and Alexa Kupka each scored 10 points for Mendham (3-5), who broke a three-game losing skid. With Mendham holding a 21-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter, a 13-6 run helped them fend off a tough challenge from Mount Olive (4-5).
Lodi tops New Milford - Boys basketball spicon
Ermal Kuci scored 25 points to lead the way for Lodi as it defeated New Milford 63-54 in Lodi. Lodi (7-4) trailed New Milford 45-42 at the end of the third quarter, but went on a 21-9 run in the fourth to get the win. Will Ndio added 13 points...
Girls Basketball: Ridgefield defeats Manchester Regional
Ridgefield picked up its first win of the season with a narrow 24-21 defeat over Manchester Regional, in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (1-7) trailed by five points at halftime but took control of the third quarter with a 9-3 run. The Royals turned the five point halftime deficit into a one point deficit heading into the fourth.
Boys basketball: Harper drops 27 to lead No. 3 Don Bosco Prep over Hackensack
Dylan Harper made three 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 27 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Hackensack, 81-36. Noah Barnett added 17 points for Don Bosco Prep (10-1), which...
Girls Basketball: Castillo posts double-double for Roselle Catholic in win
Freshman Zahniya Castillo posted a double-double as Roselle Catholic picked up a 62-48 win over South Bronx Prep (NY), in Roselle. Castillo finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds as Roselle Catholic (5-4) won its second straight game after snapping a four game losing streak. Jasmin McKay (19 points, six...
Spotswood over Allentown - Boys basketball recap
Kiye Walker was on fire from long range, as he buried six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points to spark Spotswood past Allentown 49-46 in Allentown. Spotswood extended its winning streak to four and raised its record to 8-3. Danny Doran scored 13 points, Ryan Kozlosky added 12 and...
