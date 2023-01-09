Jase Zangara scored a goal and tallied an assist as Randolph, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Morristown-Beard 4-1 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Randolph (6-1-2) scored two goals in the first period and two more in the third to Morristown-Beard’s one to get the win. It outshot Morristown-Beard 38-28 and had five power-play opportunities to its’ one, converting on one out of the five chances.

RANDOLPH, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO