FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food every day because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Woodbridge-Colonia-Iselin Kennedy over Middletown South - Boys ice hockey recap
Ryan Lukko scored a pair of goals and Hubert Polchlopek had a goal and two assists to lead Woodbridge-Colonia-Iselin Kennedy to a 3-0 win over Middletown South at Woodbridge Community Center. All three goals came in the first period. Dylan Godsil assisted on two of them. Hunter Galgani made 28...
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 11 Chatham gets back into win column behind Konevych’s four goals
Nikita Konevych netted the game winning goal with 1:47 left in the game to lead Chatham, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Konevych finished with four goals on the night, with his fourth deciding...
Boys Ice Hockey Photos: Morris Knolls-Hills vs. Chatham, January 11, 2023
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Becton defeats Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Adrian Rozon scored 27 points to lead Becton as it defeated Pompton Lakes 74-59 in Pompton Lakes. Cole Thomas also had 17 points. Becton snaps its five-game losing streak, improving to 5-7 this season. Pompton Lakes falls to 0-10. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you...
Passaic Charter over Pompton Lakes - Girls basketball recap
Lienesy Hernandez-Garcia posted a double-double with nine points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and seven steals as Passaic Charter defeated Pomtpon Lakes 50-35 in Passaic. Kamora Holmes also posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds with Na’Tori Postell adding 18 poitns, four rebounds and four steals. Passaic Charter...
Boys Ice Hockey: Statewide stat leaders for January 11
(NOTE: These stats are from information reported by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if stats are incorrect, please ask your coaches to log onto njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played and reported through Jan. 10.)
Girls basketball: Central Regional tops Toms River South
Makenna Leszczynski finished with 12 points while Riley Coltenback had 11 to help lift Cental Regional to a 45-39 win over Toms River South in Toms River. Katelyn DiMichele tallied eight points and Kelsey DiMichele chipped in with six for Central Regional (8-3), which has won six of its last seven games.
Boys Basketball: Elmwood Park runs streak to six with win over Leonia
Elmwood Park pulled away late in the fourth quarter in a 66-56 victory over Leonia, in Elmwood Park. Elmwood Park (9-1) ran its win streak to six straight in the process. Leading by just two points at 47-45 entering the fourth quarter, Elmwood Park went on a 19-11 run down the final stretch to ultimately win by 10.
No. 10 Randolph tops Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)
Jase Zangara scored a goal and tallied an assist as Randolph, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Morristown-Beard 4-1 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Randolph (6-1-2) scored two goals in the first period and two more in the third to Morristown-Beard’s one to get the win. It outshot Morristown-Beard 38-28 and had five power-play opportunities to its’ one, converting on one out of the five chances.
Girls Basketball: Ridgefield defeats Manchester Regional
Ridgefield picked up its first win of the season with a narrow 24-21 defeat over Manchester Regional, in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (1-7) trailed by five points at halftime but took control of the third quarter with a 9-3 run. The Royals turned the five point halftime deficit into a one point deficit heading into the fourth.
No. 15 Westfield and Verona draw at 2-2 - Boys ice hockey recap
Westfield, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, tied Verona 2-2 at the Warinanco Park Skating Center in Roselle. Joey Tortorella and Jonathan Gorski scored goals for Westfield with Kevin Hallaran tallying an assist. Andrew Raber had 20 saves. Rowan Brennan and James Kostas had goals for Verona with Pyotr...
Mendham takes down Mount Olive - Girls basketball recap
Sophia Keoskey recorded 12 points to help pace Mendham’s offense en route to a 34-25 victory over Mount Olive in Mendham. Halle Ferrara and Alexa Kupka each scored 10 points for Mendham (3-5), who broke a three-game losing skid. With Mendham holding a 21-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter, a 13-6 run helped them fend off a tough challenge from Mount Olive (4-5).
Cresskill defeats Lyndhurst - Boys basketball recap
Talen Zitomer scored 24 points to lead the way for Cresskill as it defeated Lyndhurst 67-53 in Cresskill. Marko Radovich also had 21 points with Ryan Berkowitz adding nine. Cresskill led 26-18 at the half after a 13-2 run in the second quarter and outscored Lyndhurst 41-35 in the second half.
Barnes’ big night helps Burlington City fend off Holy Cross Prep - Boys basketball recap
Everett Barnes was stellar on the defensive end, posting 15 rebounds and 12 blocks, along with seven points to lead Burlington City to a narrow 54-49 victory over Holy Cross Prep. Wayne North scored a team-high 12 points for Burlington City (7-2), who held a commanding 32-18 lead at halftime.
Lodi tops New Milford - Boys basketball spicon
Ermal Kuci scored 25 points to lead the way for Lodi as it defeated New Milford 63-54 in Lodi. Lodi (7-4) trailed New Milford 45-42 at the end of the third quarter, but went on a 21-9 run in the fourth to get the win. Will Ndio added 13 points...
Morris Hills over Mendham - Wrestling recap
Matt Leslie’s win by pin at 175 proved to make Morris Hills unbeatable in a 44-25 victory on the road over Mendham. Leslie’s victory was the 11th bout of the match and it put Morris Hills (6-3) up, 38-22, with three matches to go. Jack Suchanek at 190...
No. 8 St. John Vianney throttles Raritan, zeroes in on 2nd-straight divisional title
St. John Vianney, ranked No. 8 in the state by NJ.com, spotted divisional rival Raritan a 3-0 lead then won the next five bouts and rolled to a 41-24 Shore Conference Class A Central victory on Wednesday night in Holmdel. The victory by Vianney (5-1, 4-0) basically assured the Lancers...
Jackson Liberty holds off Point Pleasant Beach to win - Girls basketball recap
Mya Rosario led her team with 15 points while going nine of 15 from the line as Jackson Liberty held on to win at home, 44-42, over Point Pleasant Beach. Jacklyn Capasso put in 14 points while Ariana Broughton brought 12 more for Jackson Liberty (3-7), which led 17-14 at the half and 28-22 at the start of the fourth quarter.
No. 1 Delbarton, Ruiz shine in senior night victory over No. 17 Mount Olive (WATCH)
Fittingly enough, Simon Ruiz’s return to the mat came on senior night. The senior 175-pound standout and 157-pound state champion for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, tore his meniscus sparring with a coach just days after dominating his weight class at the Princeton Open in November.
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) shakes off 1st loss to top Glen Rock
Damir Stone finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and six steals to send St. Mary (Ruth.) past Glen Rock 63-49 in Glen Rock. Luke Gaccione tallied 11 points and three rebounds while Victor Torres pulled down 10 rebounds for St. Mary (9-1), which lost for the first time this season on Monday to Saddle River Day. L.J. Falconi chipped in with eight points and four rebounds and Julien Leveille grabbed five rebounds.
