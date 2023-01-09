ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

Becton defeats Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Adrian Rozon scored 27 points to lead Becton as it defeated Pompton Lakes 74-59 in Pompton Lakes. Cole Thomas also had 17 points. Becton snaps its five-game losing streak, improving to 5-7 this season. Pompton Lakes falls to 0-10. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Passaic Charter over Pompton Lakes - Girls basketball recap

Lienesy Hernandez-Garcia posted a double-double with nine points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and seven steals as Passaic Charter defeated Pomtpon Lakes 50-35 in Passaic. Kamora Holmes also posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds with Na’Tori Postell adding 18 poitns, four rebounds and four steals. Passaic Charter...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Girls basketball: Central Regional tops Toms River South

Makenna Leszczynski finished with 12 points while Riley Coltenback had 11 to help lift Cental Regional to a 45-39 win over Toms River South in Toms River. Katelyn DiMichele tallied eight points and Kelsey DiMichele chipped in with six for Central Regional (8-3), which has won six of its last seven games.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
No. 10 Randolph tops Morristown-Beard - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Jase Zangara scored a goal and tallied an assist as Randolph, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Morristown-Beard 4-1 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Randolph (6-1-2) scored two goals in the first period and two more in the third to Morristown-Beard’s one to get the win. It outshot Morristown-Beard 38-28 and had five power-play opportunities to its’ one, converting on one out of the five chances.
RANDOLPH, NJ
Girls Basketball: Ridgefield defeats Manchester Regional

Ridgefield picked up its first win of the season with a narrow 24-21 defeat over Manchester Regional, in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (1-7) trailed by five points at halftime but took control of the third quarter with a 9-3 run. The Royals turned the five point halftime deficit into a one point deficit heading into the fourth.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
No. 15 Westfield and Verona draw at 2-2 - Boys ice hockey recap

Westfield, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, tied Verona 2-2 at the Warinanco Park Skating Center in Roselle. Joey Tortorella and Jonathan Gorski scored goals for Westfield with Kevin Hallaran tallying an assist. Andrew Raber had 20 saves. Rowan Brennan and James Kostas had goals for Verona with Pyotr...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Mendham takes down Mount Olive - Girls basketball recap

Sophia Keoskey recorded 12 points to help pace Mendham’s offense en route to a 34-25 victory over Mount Olive in Mendham. Halle Ferrara and Alexa Kupka each scored 10 points for Mendham (3-5), who broke a three-game losing skid. With Mendham holding a 21-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter, a 13-6 run helped them fend off a tough challenge from Mount Olive (4-5).
MENDHAM, NJ
Cresskill defeats Lyndhurst - Boys basketball recap

Talen Zitomer scored 24 points to lead the way for Cresskill as it defeated Lyndhurst 67-53 in Cresskill. Marko Radovich also had 21 points with Ryan Berkowitz adding nine. Cresskill led 26-18 at the half after a 13-2 run in the second quarter and outscored Lyndhurst 41-35 in the second half.
CRESSKILL, NJ
Lodi tops New Milford - Boys basketball spicon

Ermal Kuci scored 25 points to lead the way for Lodi as it defeated New Milford 63-54 in Lodi. Lodi (7-4) trailed New Milford 45-42 at the end of the third quarter, but went on a 21-9 run in the fourth to get the win. Will Ndio added 13 points...
LODI, NJ
Morris Hills over Mendham - Wrestling recap

Matt Leslie’s win by pin at 175 proved to make Morris Hills unbeatable in a 44-25 victory on the road over Mendham. Leslie’s victory was the 11th bout of the match and it put Morris Hills (6-3) up, 38-22, with three matches to go. Jack Suchanek at 190...
MENDHAM, NJ
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) shakes off 1st loss to top Glen Rock

Damir Stone finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and six steals to send St. Mary (Ruth.) past Glen Rock 63-49 in Glen Rock. Luke Gaccione tallied 11 points and three rebounds while Victor Torres pulled down 10 rebounds for St. Mary (9-1), which lost for the first time this season on Monday to Saddle River Day. L.J. Falconi chipped in with eight points and four rebounds and Julien Leveille grabbed five rebounds.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
