Houston, TX

The Comeback

Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: How Robert Kraft will approach exit meeting with Belichick

Bill Belichick plans to keep coaching the New England Patriots in 2023. Is his boss on board with that plan?. It seems highly unlikely that Patriots owner Robert Kraft would decide to part ways with Belichick, who's arguably the greatest coach in NFL history and doubles as New England's general manager. But Kraft said last March he expected New England to be a playoff contender in 2022, and Belichick's club failed to meet those expectations, finishing 8-9 to move to 25-25 with zero postseason wins since Tom Brady's departure in 2020.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Comeback

Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision

On Sunday, the Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season with the team, marking the second time in a row the team has fired their head coach after just one season. And after the big coaching decision, Texans general manager Nick Caserio explained the move. In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Read more... The post Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Here are the Dallas Cowboys' opponents for the 2023 season

DALLAS — The NFL has released the list of opponents for each team for the 2023 season. While the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their playoff game on Monday night, it's never too early to start thinking ahead to next season. Along with the usual six games dedicated...
DALLAS, TX
MLive.com

NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz

The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon

Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals 2 top candidates for Texans head coach job

The Houston Texans are searching for their fourth new head coach in as many years, and they may revisit some of the candidates they interviewed the last time the job was open. Lovie Smith was fired on Sunday just hours after he cost the Texans the top overall pick in the draft by winning his... The post Report reveals 2 top candidates for Texans head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX

