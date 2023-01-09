Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith: Black coaches 'need not apply' with Texans, Caserio should have been fired too
That news of Lovie Smith’s ouster after just one season at the helm didn’t sit right with many NFL fans and journalists – including prominent ESPN host and Audacy podcaster Stephen A. Smith.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Aaron Rodgers refusing to give his jersey to Lions rookie had NFL fans speculating about ... retirement?
It was a small moment in the chaos of the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that eliminated Green Bay from the postseason: Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera being asked something by Lions rookie Jameson Williams. It was, perhaps, a request for Rodgers’ jersey from the...
NBC Sports
Report: How Robert Kraft will approach exit meeting with Belichick
Bill Belichick plans to keep coaching the New England Patriots in 2023. Is his boss on board with that plan?. It seems highly unlikely that Patriots owner Robert Kraft would decide to part ways with Belichick, who's arguably the greatest coach in NFL history and doubles as New England's general manager. But Kraft said last March he expected New England to be a playoff contender in 2022, and Belichick's club failed to meet those expectations, finishing 8-9 to move to 25-25 with zero postseason wins since Tom Brady's departure in 2020.
Aaron Rodgers didn't seem to be happy with a cameraman in the tunnel after Packers' loss
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers had their season come to an end Sunday night at home with a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions which prevented Green Bay from qualifying for the playoffs. Following the game Rodgers opted not to give his jersey to Lions RB Jamaal Williams, which led...
Oddsmakers favor former Texans star or current Chiefs coach to replace Lovie Smith
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are looking for their fifth head coach in less than three years. Late Sunday night, the organization announced Lovie Smith, 64, was let go after an abysmal 3-13-1 record in his only season at the helm. The win over the Indianapolis Colts actually cost...
Packers’ Matt LaFleur Sounds Off on Quay Walker
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was none too happy with the conduct of his rookie linebacker in Sunday’s loss to Detroit.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
3 best Texans head coaching candidates to replace Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith on Sunday night after a single season in charge. The team is once again searching for a head coach after the Texans fired David Culley a year ago. Houston’s vacancy has its drawbacks and positives. The major drawback has to be the concerns about...
Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision
On Sunday, the Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season with the team, marking the second time in a row the team has fired their head coach after just one season. And after the big coaching decision, Texans general manager Nick Caserio explained the move. In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Read more... The post Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC, showcasing how young the field is
The youth movement has officially arrived in the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the way. Mahomes already has an MVP and a Super Bowl, Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance, and Allen has been to conference title game. Those three -- plus Lamar Jackson --...
Here are the Dallas Cowboys' opponents for the 2023 season
DALLAS — The NFL has released the list of opponents for each team for the 2023 season. While the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their playoff game on Monday night, it's never too early to start thinking ahead to next season. Along with the usual six games dedicated...
Cam Heyward Uncertain About Future With Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could make a financial decision and move on from Cam Heyward this offseason.
Why Did Texans Fire Lovie Smith? Sources Reveal Motivation
By all accounts, it appears Lovie Smith's old school nature got the best of him.
MLive.com
NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz
The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
Cal McNair Reveals New Role in Texans Coach Search: 'The Trump Card'
HOUSTON - Cal McNair walked up to the podium inside the Houston Texans’ auditorium Monday night one day after firing coach Lovie Smith and launching a coaching search for the third consecutive year. It’s the same room where Smith used to lead team meetings until his dismissal. For...
NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon
Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...
Report reveals 2 top candidates for Texans head coach job
The Houston Texans are searching for their fourth new head coach in as many years, and they may revisit some of the candidates they interviewed the last time the job was open. Lovie Smith was fired on Sunday just hours after he cost the Texans the top overall pick in the draft by winning his... The post Report reveals 2 top candidates for Texans head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Arizona Cardinals part ways with Kliff Kingsbury after 4-13 season, per ESPN
The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons, according to a report from ESPN.
