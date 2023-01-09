Bill Belichick plans to keep coaching the New England Patriots in 2023. Is his boss on board with that plan?. It seems highly unlikely that Patriots owner Robert Kraft would decide to part ways with Belichick, who's arguably the greatest coach in NFL history and doubles as New England's general manager. But Kraft said last March he expected New England to be a playoff contender in 2022, and Belichick's club failed to meet those expectations, finishing 8-9 to move to 25-25 with zero postseason wins since Tom Brady's departure in 2020.

