Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers says he would understand if Packers want to move on from him as quarterback
At the end of 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the only team he’s ever played for, Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure where his career goes from here.
Aaron Rodgers refusing to give his jersey to Lions rookie had NFL fans speculating about ... retirement?
It was a small moment in the chaos of the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that eliminated Green Bay from the postseason: Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera being asked something by Lions rookie Jameson Williams. It was, perhaps, a request for Rodgers’ jersey from the...
3 early names Packers should consider with No. 15 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Despite a solid final stretch of the season, the Green Bay Packers ended up missing out on the playoffs. This marked the first time since 2018 that the team failed to qualify for the postseason. With an 8-9 record, the Packers were on win way to getting the No. 7 seed in the NFC. However, Green Bay lost 20-16 at home to the already-eliminated Detroit Lions. Because of that, the team has secured the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Lions DB Joins Brian Urlacher in Aaron Rodgers-Crushing Company
Lions DB joins Urlacher in Rodgers-crushing company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kerby Joseph is temporarily an honorary Chicago Bear. Joseph became the first player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers three times in one season. Only one other player has ever intercepted Rodgers three times in their career – Brian Urlacher.
Jamaal Williams put NFL on notice after knocking Packers out of playoffs
On Sunday Night Football, Jamaal Williams and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission to knock Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions took care of business as they were able to hold on for a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field. During the game, Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns, giving him 17 on the season, which moved him past Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Following the game, Williams spoke to reporters and he put the NFL on notice.
NBC Sports
Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries
It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll has one word to describe 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks clinched a playoff berth on Sunday with a win over the Los Angeles Rams as well as a little help from the Detroit Lions, who eliminated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. While the team was undoubtedly excited to be in the playoffs, the team now has to prepare for a very dangerous San Francisco 49ers team. And it sure sounds like head coach Pete Carroll is worried about that matchup.
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents Announced
The Green Bay Packers had their season end in heartbreaking fashion, getting their playoff hopes spoiled by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions at home. We discussed previously how the Packers were a team with no direction, plan or identity. Now, they have a long offseason to figure it out. The silver lining is that a third-place divisional finish theoretically means easier opponents in the Green Bay Packers 2023 schedule.
NBC Sports
Carroll’s amusing reaction to facing 49ers in wild-card round
Pete Carroll was ecstatic to learn that his Seattle Seahawks secured a playoff spot after the Detroit Lions pulled off the 20-16 Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. That is until he came to a significant realization. The win meant the No. 7 seed and a...
Nathaniel Hackett could return to Green Bay Packers in prominent role
The Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett in 2022 hoping the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator could lure Aaron Rodgers to
NBC Sports
Why Ward could be 49ers' most valuable defensive back
SANTA CLARA — The position Jimmie Ward plays on the 49ers' defense might be uncertain at times, but his ability to succeed is a given. While most players would be upset or unable to adjust to a new role on the field, Ward has shown his ability to thrive in whatever circumstance is thrown at him. Being able to play the nickel back role is just another talent the veteran safety can add to his resume.
chatsports.com
Packers sign 13 players, including QB Danny Etling and 3 new players, to futures deals
The Green Bay Packers signed 13 players to the team’s 90-man offseason roster on Tuesday. Of the 13 players, 10 were with the Packers’ practice squad during the 2022 season. The three newcomers are kicker Parker White, safety James Wiggins and cornerback Tyrell Ford. The Packers also brought...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers' Ryans to be 'picky' choosing head-coaching job
As the leader of the top-ranked 49ers' defense, it's no surprise defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is one of the hottest names flying around for the five open NFL head-coaching jobs. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans reportedly have requested to interview Ryans. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona...
NBC Sports
Kittle explains incredible on-field chemistry with Purdy
One of the more interesting developments of the 2022 NFL season was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's chemistry with tight end George Kittle. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Kittle spoke with reporters about his and Purdy's chemistry on the field. "We...
NBC Sports
Top 5 reasons for optimism and concern as Eagles enter playoffs
The Eagles are in a very good position as they enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Eagles have a 48% chance to make it to the Super Bowl and a 20% chance to win the whole thing. Their 48% chance to make it to Phoenix is likely a result of the weaker NFC but it’s the highest in the NFL.
NBC Sports
Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a name for...
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
